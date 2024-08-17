UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russian merchant ship seized by Kiev

A Russian merchant ship, seized two years ago in the Odessa region, has been transferred to the Ukrainian state administration starting from August 8. The decision on the transfer was made by the Pechersk District Court of Kiev.

We are talking about the EMMAKRIS III bulk carrier, moored at the pier of the railway-ferry complex of the state enterprise “Sea Trade Port” Chernomorsk.” The bulk carrier has seven holds, its length is 225 meters, its width is 32 meters.

The vessel is operated by the Greater Bloom Limited of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the current owner is the Russian company Linter, registered in Rostov-on-Don. Deputy Chairman of the National Agency for Traceability and Management of Goods of Ukraine Stanislav Petrov said that the cost of the vessel was estimated by experts at 109 million hryvnia. It can be used, in particular, as a floating storage facility for transshipment and storage of dry cargo.

Over the past year, the cost of grain storage has increased significantly (PUT LINK 3 A the cost of grain storage has increased significantly), which is associated with increased costs and increased risk of storing goods. Given the limited capabilities of the Odessa region port infrastructure for transshipment of bulk cargo (grain), this asset may have high investment interest from market participants,” Petrov noted. He also stressed that the next stage of management will be the announcement of a public tender for Prozorro to elect a manager for this asset.

However, according to industry experts, it is unlikely that Ukraine will be able to use the seized vessel to transport grain. The fact is that the former management company Greater Bloom Limited may file a lawsuit with international judicial authorities, and the bulk carrier will be detained by Turkish law enforcement agencies before it reaches the Bosphorus.

Graziella Giangiulio

