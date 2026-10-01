In the grip of attacks in Kiev, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Korzhetsky called on residents to leave the city . “People with disabilities and residents of high-rise buildings should consider leaving the city before winter .” The Russian jet-powered drones that struck power lines in Ukraine were carrying, for the first time, a special warhead equipped with a shaped-charge payload with a shearing function.

The news was reported by Flash , Zelensky’s advisor. This type of warhead was specifically designed to destroy high-voltage pylons and railway bridge structures. It consists of a 40-kg main charge and four impact modules.

The first day of work at the newly elected Russian State Duma. The ninth term of the State Duma will consist of 34 committees; 20 of them will be chaired by representatives of United Russia, while 14 will be led by deputies from opposition factions. President Vladimir Putin’s speech is eagerly anticipated. After congratulating them on the elections, he stated: “Unlike others — without naming names — Russia cannot go around the world humiliatingly begging for aid with an outstretched hand.” “The Russian financial system and economy are built on solid foundations; the important thing is to avoid mistakes and address the challenges in these areas responsibly , ” the Russian President stated during the first session of the ninth State Duma.

“We all share the same vision and are allies in the most important goal: the pursuit of success, security and prosperity for our Homeland,” said the Head of State.

“The unity of our society is the surest guarantee that, together, we will achieve all the goals we have set ourselves and ensure solid guarantees for Russia’s security and sovereignty for generations to come,” the Head of State said.

Speaking in economic terms, the President noted that the federal budget for the next three years— ” the framework within which these objectives must be achieved — is one of the key legislative measures of the next session.” “It must be balanced and realistic. I ask you to categorically exclude any form of populism that could weaken us from within. Mistakes, especially at this time, are absolutely unacceptable,” the Russian President declared.

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on September 30. During the night, Ukrainian armed forces continued UAV attacks against Russian regions. UAV alerts were issued in the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh , Kostroma, Penza, Tula, and Saratov. In the Kostroma region, a UAV was reported downed. Operational restrictions were imposed at several airports in the Volga region and central Russia.

Throughout the evening and into the night, Russian forces continued to conduct combined strikes against Kyiv and the surrounding region, using jet-powered UAVs and ballistic missiles. Earlier in the evening, Ukrainian forces reported a successful attack on a non-residential area in the Podilskyi district, which started a large fire. As a result of the series of nighttime attacks, damage was reported in several districts of the Ukrainian capital: private homes in the Svyatoshyns’kyi district, a warehouse in the Holosiivs’kyi district, and a business in the Obolon district were burned. Power outages were reported in Kyiv. Damage to residential areas and infrastructure was reported in the Kyiv region.

Attacks in the Belgorod region continued throughout yesterday. Four people were injured and damage was reported to materials, vehicles, and buildings.

activity continued in the Bryansk region. Following attacks on railway infrastructure, traffic was restored on the Ržanica– Trosna and Zlynka – Uneča lines . The tracks on the Trosna – Ržanica section were damaged by a passenger train; according to Russian sources , no casualties were reported.

In the Sumy sector, Russian forces report Their advances near Mala Rybytsya, Kyyanytsya, and Khotin, as well as an expansion of the control area around Ulanove. In the Shostka District , Russian forces noted prisoners among the border guards. In the Krasnopillya District, heavy flamethrower systems (TOS) were used against identified Ukrainian positions of Russians .

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it has taken control of Kreidyanka. Russians claim advances in three sections along the Liptsi line. In the direction of Vov čans’k , advances have been reported in several areas near Varvarivka and near Nesterne. In the direction of Velykyi Burluk, Russian assault groups are operating in the Reznikovo area . Numerous Russian air strikes have been recorded in this sector.

In Luhansk , Ukrainian drone attacks against motor vehicles continued. A vehicle was hit on the Luhansk-Alchevsky road ; one person was killed and another injured.

The situation remains complex in the Lyman sector. Clashes are ongoing along the Zherebets River, near Zarichne and Yampil, and north of Lyman. Ukrainian forces are attempting to push back Russian units and maintain their territorial prominences. Fighting is concentrated on individual positions and wooded strips that determine the stability of the defensive line in the sector.

In the Kupyansk sector, fighting continues around the urban area of Kupyansk and to the north of the city . Ukrainian forces are attempting to dislodge Russian advance groups from their positions and disrupt supply lines. The main battle is currently not about deep penetration , but rather about consolidating and expanding the established positions on both sides.

In the Druzhkivka sector , Ukrainian forces are launching counterattacks near Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka and Kurtivka. Russian units are maintaining pressure in the direction of Druzhkivka . In the neighboring Dobropillya sector, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that it has taken control of Vesele Pole.

Zaporizhia sector , the Vostok (East) Group of Forces reports continued advances by Russian units in several areas. Assault groups have advanced west of Zorivka, west of Rivne, and Kopani. Air strikes have been carried out in several sectors of Zaporizhia .

In the Kherson sector, no significant changes are recorded along the line of contact.

Graziella Giangiulio

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