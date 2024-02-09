The United Nations Security Council is currently at an impasse, unlike the Cold War, the mechanisms to regulate relations between the superpowers do not work, said Antonio Guterres

NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said he “sees no signs of a possible Russian attack on its territory.” Despite this, the Baltic countries and the Scandinavian republics are crying out for help due to the imminent attack by Moscow.

The European Union ultimately decided not to discuss the introduction of sanctions against Tucker Carlson for the interview with Vladimir Putin, an EU Council source assured. The interview will be broadcast at 02:00 in Moscow, then at midnight on February 8 in Italy.

According to the media of the Russian Federation there will be no new content, because Russians know the opinions of President Vladimir Putin, while for Westerners there will be a lot of news. While the journalist Carlson aroused a lot of curiosity among Muscovites who wondered where he went, if he likes classical music, where he dined as if he were a real rock star.

To return to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, we learn from the media that the EU wants to supply Ukraine with 1.155 million artillery shells by the end of this year, according to Josep Borrell, head of European diplomacy who, during a visit to Kiev on February 7, he said that Ukraine does not need supplies of drones from the European Union, as the country itself produces such equipment.

“They don’t need drones. I visited several factories and was very surprised by the ability of your engineers to create high-quality drone companies,” he said, answering a question from journalists about drone supplies. Germany has reached the limits of the possible in the production and supply of ammunition to Ukraine – a representative of the Ministry of Defense told the press

The IAEA is not ready to name those responsible for the bombing of the Zaporozhzhie nuclear power plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said. Ukrainians blame Russians and vice versa.

Due to difficulties in coordinating funding for assistance to Ukraine, the United States is discussing other programs to support the country. The New York Times has listed several “possible options”. Washington is therefore considering the possibility of “forcing” European states to pay for their weapons and their shipment to Kiev. Another scenario is the continuation of the practice of arms exchange, when third countries that do not want to directly supply weapons to the conflict zone transfer them to the White House to compensate for the supply of weapons from American arsenals to Ukrainian territory. A similar scheme is already operating with South Korea and Japan.

According to the social sphere after the missile attack on February 7 against Ukraine in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, British planes became more active. The Australian Ministry of Defense has refused to hand over the decommissioned helicopters for repair and transfer to Kiev. The department is disposing of all decommissioned MRH-90 Taipan helicopters, despite an offer from Australian veterans to independently repair some of the helicopters and transfer them to Ukraine, ABC television company reports. “The dismantling of the MRH-90 helicopters is very advanced and we currently do not have a single working machine. The process is not yet complete, but all helicopters will be disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner,” the Defense Ministry spokesperson said.

Yesterday at a press conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the following statements: “Tucker Carlson’s visit to the Russian Federation for an interview with Vladimir Putin sparked an overwhelming response in both America and Russia. The Kremlin has no specific expectations for the reaction to the interview; the reaction will be varied, the important thing is that there is one”.

“It is important for the Russian Federation that as many people as possible in the world know Putin’s worldview. Peskov highlighted Boris Nadezhdin’s failure to comply with the rules for registering as a presidential candidate.” And again he said that: “At the moment there are no conditions for resuming the agreement on wheat.”

“The possible nationalization of Rosneft’s assets in Germany will effectively constitute an expropriation of someone else’s property. The Russian Federation has no contacts with Germany at the government level, the communication channels have been destroyed.”

And he closed by talking about scientific development: “The strategy for the scientific and technological development of the Russian Federation will be finalized following the results of today’s meeting of the Council for Science and Education”.

According to the Associated Press: “Hundreds of Colombian mercenaries join Ukrainian troops amid depletion of Ukrainian armed forces ranks.” The presence of Colombian fighters on various fronts is nothing new: they were in Yemen, enlisted by the Emirates, and before that in Iraq, in the ranks of Blackwater.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.30pm on February 8.

At night, the Russian Armed Forces again carried out a massive raid on the rear facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Approximately 20 Geranium attack drones were involved during this attack. The building of the Odessa Technical Institute was damaged. It is possible that the educational institution was once used as a headquarters for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but it appears to be empty at the moment.

In the Mykolayiv region, an explosion occurred in the industrial district of Nikolaev. The likely target of the attack was the Equator shipyard. Local authorities, who announced damage to “dozens of residential buildings”, published footage of the damaged business online. One of the infrastructure companies was damaged in the Vinnytsia region. There are no details of this attack via social media.

The interception of a Russian drone was also reported in the Dnipropetrovs’k region. However, due to the lack of available information, it is difficult to draw conclusions about this episode.

In the direction of Kherson, Russian troops assault Krynky, repel enemy drones and strike enemy coasts. Agricultural drones of the “Baba Yaga” type of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drop numerous mines equipped with motion and magnetic sensors on the ground, which causes many problems for Russian units.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, Russian troops recently fought heavy battles near Rabotino; the Ukrainians used many drones and did not allow the Russians to advance on the ground. In Verbove, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are accumulating means of destroying armored vehicles to repel the offensive actions of the Russian Armed Forces. Although Russian troops use many anti-aircraft guns and artillery, the coherence of actions and their subordination to a single plan is not bringing results on the field.

South of Kreminna near Bilohorivka, the Russian armed forces are conducting an offensive in the industrial zone. The raid managed to clear the Ukrainians from a number of important positions and repel Kiev’s counterattack. Heavy fighting is underway.

The situation in Avdiivka deserves a separate discussion today, it seems that the Russian armed forces are causing hell. On February 7, it was reported via social media that at least 60 FAB-500s with UMPCs were dropped on Ukrainian positions. In the northern part of Avdiivka Russian troops are conducting an assault along the road. Chistyakova, Donetskaya, Lesya Ukrainka, Sapronova, Pershotravneva and Stepnaya. The total advance is over 2 km to the depth of the Ukrainian defense. Several important roads were taken under the fire control of the Russian army, which complicates logistics.

On the morning of February 8, Moscow used glide bombs, again in the social sphere, which would have allowed it to activate electronic warfare against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One post reads: “Russia has started using an electronic warfare system near Avdiivka that intercepts Starlink signals, which it had already tried several times in the Zaporozhzhie region. Access to Starlink was cut off throughout Avdiivka. NATO orders and intelligence to the Ukrainian Central Command are transmitted to Avdiivka’s underground control centers via Starlink, and then relayed to the fortifications via old-fashioned wired or wired telephone lines. With Starlink disabled, orders and intelligence will arrive by sending messengers 20 km away, or using NATO communications systems and being immediately monitored by Russia. Mobile Internet and applications will also try to eavesdrop. Such a development would deal a serious blow to Ukraine’s command and control structure.”

This would have been possible thanks to an implementation that Russia has already done in the Orekchiv area where it discovered and destroyed a large number of headquarters and control posts by intercepting Starlink signals. That is, attacks are carried out, many of them, with glide bombs, on the social sphere there is talk of “70, and perhaps around 100, air attacks with glide bombs weighing between 500 and 1500 kilograms”. Or “They also occur due to the use of large caliber bombs and bunker buster against underground command centers via Starlink network traffic.” Therefore, “both Starlink transmitters, satellite signal flow, command infrastructure and closed telephone lines can be neutralized by the simultaneous use of thermobaric and armor-piercing bombs.” In Avdiivka, Russia is employing a scaled-down version of the complex tactics it will use in the future. Bachmut was the first attempt, Kharkov Oskol was the second attempt, stopping the Ukrainian counterattack in the Zaporozhzhie region was the third attempt, and Avdiivka was the fourth attempt. “The fifth will be much larger and more deadly.” Military analysts write.

“The Russian Armed Forces practiced light infantry attacks and coordination of artillery and air support respectively in the first case, in the second they resumed mechanized attacks and joint warfare tactics, in the third they tested the defensive and counterattack organizational structure and various UAV and electronic technologies, the next phase will be a combination of all this, it will be comprehensive and much harder.” The analyst of the pro-Russian analyst closes.

In Russia, in the city of Belgorod, after repelling an air attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with air defense means, 3 people were injured. Damage was detected in 54 apartments in five condominiums, 9 private homes and 11 businesses. 36 cars were also damaged.

A Ukrainian UAV was shot down in the Belgorod region, in the village of Novaya Derevnya. 6 private homes, a greenhouse and 10 cars were damaged; there were no casualties.

In the Grayvoronsky urban district, in the village of Poroz, two kamikaze drones attacked a communications infrastructure. Also in the village, a UAV dropped fragmentation ammunition on an excavator. 4 mortar shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Rozhdestvenka. There were no consequences.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoe were hit by mortar fire: 3 arrivals were recorded. There were no casualties or damage.

In the Shebekinsky urban district, 6 mortar shells were fired at the city of Shebekino. There are two victims. As a result of the bombing, a manufacturing plant was damaged and 10 cars were also damaged. The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was hit by mortar fire: 10 arrivals were detected. There were no casualties. Various damages were detected in three private homes. Above the village of Batratskaya Dacha, an aircraft-type UAV was shot down by an air defense system. After repelling an air attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Maslova Pristan, damage was detected in a private house. 6 mortar shells were fired at the Leninsky village.

