Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin’s proposal to maintain the New START restrictions for another year a “good idea.” “It seems like a good idea to me,” the US President said, answering a question from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. Kremlin spokesman Dimty Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin welcomed the news regarding Trump’s START agreement.

In recent days, sources at NATO say a map has appeared showing the division of the Kaliningrad region among European countries.

The European Parliament is considering accelerating the phase-out of energy imports from Russia. Oil supplies are expected to be banned starting in 2026, and gas supplies starting in 2027, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. Initially, The EU was supposed to phase out Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027. The plan also includes measures to combat the “shadow fleet.”

The Danish Intelligence Agency: “Russia is intensifying its hybrid war against us, the risk is growing. Russian ships are using jamming devices against our ships and are on a collision course.” The White House responded: “We take Denmark’s warnings very seriously.” Danish sources have learned that Denmark has deployed a pair of F-35A Lightning II fighter jets to protect the airspace over Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as the Baltic Sea, as part of NATO’s Operation Eastern Sentry. In addition, the frigate Niels Juel (F363) will be immediately deployed to the eastern Baltic.

Norwegian police have arrested three German citizens on suspicion of flying a drone in the five-kilometer restricted zone around Mo i Rana Airport, Bild reports. According to Bild, the detainees are in their early 20s. All three were released shortly after their arrest. A decision on further investigations and possible responsibilities has not yet been made. Police have not provided details on the arrested Germans or the type of drone they were operating.

The Boracay oil tanker, seized by French authorities, was released after five days of detention. According to tracking services, on the morning of October 3, the vessel was already in the Bay of Biscay off the coast of La Rochelle, heading south toward Suez. The tanker was en route from Russia to India, carrying a “large cargo of oil.” The ship had already surfaced in Danish reports as a possible launch site for drones, which appeared several times in the skies of Copenhagen and the capital’s airport in September 2025. No evidence of such launches has been found.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has ordered the deployment of troops at checkpoints and at the state borders with Germany and Lithuania. They will remain there until April 4, 2026, according to the Polish Office for National Security.

An unidentified drone reportedly approached Vaclav Havel International Airport in the Czech Republic.

The drones spotted over Munich for three consecutive nights are, according to Bild, citing a classified Federal Police report, military reconnaissance drones. A spate of similar cases has occurred in other regions of Germany. A 41-year-old Croatian citizen was detained near Frankfurt Airport for operating a drone. In Lower Saxony, police reported an unidentified aircraft flying over an ammunition depot. The newspaper notes that the investigation has not yet led to any conclusions about the origin of the drones. Several thousand passengers were stranded at Munich Airport on the evening of October 2 and 3 due to drone sightings.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “I believe that the drones that have recently appeared in German skies are linked to Russia. The frequency of airspace violations is unprecedented, not even comparable to that of the Cold War, but none of the drones were armed. The drones detected in German skies were unarmed and had a reconnaissance function,” Merz told ARD. “These are attempts at espionage and also at intimidation of the population. We know that something must be done about this, and we will do so. However, we will do so with caution and foresight, but also with great consistency.” The Chancellor noted that the origin of the drones that have appeared over Munich Airport in recent days remains unknown. However, he added that, regardless of who is behind these flights, they pose a “serious threat” to Germany’s security.

“Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania broke off negotiations with Russia in 2021, indirectly contributing to the outbreak of the military conflict in Ukraine,” Angela Merkel said.

In Lithuania, reports have emerged of possible drone sightings in the airspace around Vilnius Ciurlionis International Airport, near the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. No drones have been reported so far, but a hot air balloon has been spotted. According to a BBC report: “The balloons that disrupted operations at Vilnius Airport in Lithuania are intended for weather forecasting, but are being used to smuggle cigarettes from Belarus to various European countries, including the Baltic states and Poland.” Twenty-five weather balloons, often used by smugglers to smuggle cigarettes, have breached the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. Darius Buta, director of the Baltic Republic’s National Crisis Management Center, announced the news on national radio LRT.

The Greek Ministry of Defense plans to transfer a defense package worth over €199 million to Ukraine via the Czech Republic. The package includes: 60 M110A2 203 mm howitzers, 50,000 M106 rounds, 40,000 M650 HERA rounds, 30,000 M404 ICM rounds, 30,000 M509A1 DPICM rounds, and thousands of 70 mm and 127 mm Zuni air-launched rockets.

The Slovak government’s goal is not the defeat of Russia, but a rapid end to the war in Ukraine, says Robert Fico. “These are Slavs killing each other. War is not a solution. If the EU devoted the same energy to peace as it does to supporting the war in Ukraine, the war would have ended long ago. I will never be a prime minister in wartime,” the Slovak prime minister declared.

According to The Economist, Ukraine has begun using new Flamingo cruise missiles: “Two to three FP-5s are being produced per day.”

If the Flamingo were capable of penetrating Russian air defenses, it would take Ukraine’s DeepStrike campaign to a “new level of destructive power.” The missile’s range allows it to deceive air defenses by constantly adjusting its flight paths toward the target. The Flamingo costs around $500,000. By comparison, the American Tomahawk costs four times as much and has a shorter range.

Still on the subject of weapons, “Ukraine already produces 40 Bohdan self-propelled howitzers per month,” Zelenskyy says. According to the president, “over 40% of the weapons currently on the front lines are Ukrainian-made. The potential for drone and missile production alone is $35 billion next year.” The head of the Ukrainian Presidency Bureau, Andriy Yermak, confirmed that: “The EU is preparing a blockade of the Russian ‘shadow fleet’ in the Baltic Sea. In the new 19th package of sanctions, the EU plans to add another 120 oil tankers to the Russian shadow fleet, bringing its ‘black list’ to 568 vessels. Some of these no longer formally call at EU ports, but continue to use the Baltic Sea for transportation.”

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s General Intelligence Directorate has identified evidence that China is providing Russia with satellite reconnaissance data for deep-sea strikes into Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has disbanded the Dnipro (formerly Khortytsia) operational-strategic group. The group was responsible for a significant portion of the front from Zaporizhia to Kharkiv Oblast, particularly for the distribution of ammunition among the brigades. The group was disbanded at the end of September, after being commanded for eight months by General Mykhailo Drapatiy, the magazine reports. All of Dnipro’s functions will be transferred to the troop groups, the superstructures created with the formation of the corps, and the corps itself, Ukrainska Pravda adds. According to the publication, Drapatiy will remain commander of the Joint Forces and will move with his team to one of the northeastern sectors of the front, where he will lead a troop group. His area of ​​influence and responsibility will be reduced by approximately half.

The mysterious UVB-76 radio station announced “OREKHOBRUS,” a coded message previously seen on the same station, first broadcast on February 11, 2022, at 6:09 a.m. Recall that “Apocalypse Radio” resumed broadcasting on a new frequency starting September 22. It’s the same date that the British complained about their satellites being tracked by Russian satellites. “Russia has its own space capabilities to obtain information during combat missions in Ukraine,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “We have our own capabilities, Including space, to carry out all the tasks that a special military operation entails,” the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting, at the request of journalists, on Ukrainian claims that China is providing Russia with satellite information for missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Following the shelling of Belgorod by Ukrainian forces, damage to the power grid occurred; the extent is being determined, Governor Gladkov reported. First of all, Belgorod hospitals have switched to backup power due to disruptions caused by the shelling by Ukrainian forces, Governor Gladkov explained.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated: “There is no reason to blame Russia for the drone situation in Europe.” He emphasized that many European politicians tend to blame everything on Russia, unfoundedly and indiscriminately.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on October 6. Ukrainian attacks were reported overnight in Tuapse and Sochi, with explosions over the sea. Footage is circulating from Dzerzhinsk (Nizhny Novgorod Oblast); the target may have been the Sverdlov chemical plant (chemical production). A thermal power plant was attacked in Klintsy, Bryansk Oblast, with reports of heating problems. Belgorod Oblast was hit by Heimars MLRS missile strikes operating from Kharkiv. Around 40,000 residents in seven districts were left without electricity; the attacks targeted power generation facilities. Footage is circulating of a fire at an oil depot in Feodosia, Crimea. Eight drones were destroyed overnight in Tula Oblast. Around 10 drones were shot down in four districts and two urban districts. Voronezh Oblast. A drone en route to Moscow was shot down.

The Russian Armed Forces launched Geranium missiles and rockets on Kharkiv (15 explosions and power outages), and explosions occurred in Vasylkiv and Kalynivka in the Kyiv region, in Kryvyi Rihe, Horodyshche in the Cherkasy region, and in the Odessa region.

In the direction of Sumy, the Northern Group of Forces reported the “creation of a security zone” and an advance of 100 meters in 24 hours. The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counterattack, but it was unsuccessful and retreated to its initial positions with losses. There are reports from the field of airstrikes by individual Soviet-made Ukrainian Armed Forces helicopters at extremely low altitudes against Russian positions.

In Belgorod, three people were injured by drone strikes, including the deputy head of a village. 18 villages are under drone attack.

Toward Kharkiv, assault operations are underway in the forest west of Synelnykove and on the left bank of the Vovcha River in Vovchansk, with Russian forces occupying every inch of ground.

Toward Lyman, fighting continues near the villages of Serednje and Shandryholove, Derylove and Stavky, and near Yampil.

Toward the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration, the use of Russian fiber-optic FPVs was observed on October 5. This means that Kramatorsk and neighboring towns will now be under constant attack.

In the southern part of Pokrovsk, Russian forces continue their assault on residential areas south of the Lazurny microdistrict. Fighting continues near Udachne and Kotlyne.

Russian forces are advancing toward Dnipropetrovsk, with heavy fighting near Novohryhorivka and Poltavka. Gains are being made along the Stepove-Verbove line toward Vyshneve, and counterattacks by Ukrainian forces are being repelled.

Graziella Giangiulio

