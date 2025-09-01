As in all old-fashioned wars, the one between Russia and Ukraine, ahead of meetings and negotiations, has seen the most intense clashes in recent days. Ukrainians have reported increased geranium attacks on populated areas near the front line. There, Russian drones are targeting temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian armed forces, warehouses, equipment parking areas, etc.

Among these attacks, the one indicated by the Ukrainian side of massive raids on Kostyantynivka by Russian drones similar to Geraniums. In the videos shared on Telegram channels and social networks, the characteristic whirring of a scooter can be clearly heard, followed by powerful explosions. In addition to Kostyantynivka, massive attacks were recorded on Kramatorsk. Here too, Russian attack drones were hit. Kramatorsk, along with Slovyansk, is the last bastion of Ukrainian defense in Donbas.

On Wednesday, August 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a video of attacks on the settlement of Novotroitsk, in the Zaporizhia region. Geraniums were also used in this case. The attack was massive. After several hits, the Russian military reported the destruction of five vehicles and four military vehicles. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 15 personnel, and the main target of the Geranis were the drone crews of the 65th Ukrainian Separate Mechanized Brigade.

On August 29, the Ukrainians recently requested the European Union and NATO to use and acquire long-range weapons to attack deep into Russian territory. On August 27, 2025, the U.S. State Department approved a potential sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency on behalf of Belgium, Italy, and Romania for $103.9 million.

The package includes up to 96 AIM-9X Block II or Block II+ air-to-air missiles: Belgium will receive eight, Italy 24, and Romania 64, as well as 12 AIM-9X guidance pods for Romania. In addition to the missiles, the sale includes missile containers, engineering support, training, US government and contractor logistics services, as well as classified and unclassified documentation.

The missiles will be integrated into NATO’s existing air defense systems, particularly the F-35 fighter fleet, enhancing the alliance’s ability to respond to regional threats without altering the military balance in Europe. The prime contractor for the program will be RTX Corporation of Arlington, Virginia. The agreement does not include offset agreements at this stage, and while it does not require permanent US personnel, temporary technical assistance may be provided.

The DSCA emphasized that the sale will not negatively impact US combat readiness and that NATO countries are fully capable of integrating the systems into their armed forces. The proposed price represents the maximum cost of the package, and the final amount depends on actual orders, available financing, and agreed-upon terms.

Graziella Giangiulio

