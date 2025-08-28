According to the Financial Times: “Senior US officials have informed Ukraine and European countries that the United States will provide intelligence, aid, and air defense resources to peacekeeping forces in Ukraine as part of a post-war agreement.”

Donald Trump reported that “the United States may impose sanctions and tariffs against Ukraine, not just Russia.” The US president stated that Zelensky is “not innocent” in a situation where there is no clear movement toward peace in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that he is ready for “economic war” with Russia in the absence of a solution to the conflict.

According to the WSJ, the US oil company Exxon has held secret talks with Russia’s largest state-owned energy company to resume operations in the country.

Special Envoy Witkoff was asked on Fox News whether Putin was “working” against him in the negotiations: “I think Putin is making a good-faith effort. The Russians have offered an option that includes Donetsk, but it seems Ukraine cannot accept it.”

US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the American side will hold meetings this week on the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and other international military conflicts. According to him, the United States hopes to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of 2025. “This week we have meetings on all three conflicts (between Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Hamas, the Israel-Iran conflict) […] We hope to resolve them by the end of the year,” Witkoff said in a meeting at the White House. Trump said he expects to resolve the Ukrainian conflict “very quickly.”

In Europe, Belgium has announced it will transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in September, according to a senior source at the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxim Prevot also stated that Brussels is “allocating €20 million for the ‘Wheat Initiative’ in Ukraine. It is investing in the restoration of schools, hospitals, and the energy system. It is contributing to mine clearance, drones, and military training: over 3,000 soldiers and technicians have been trained.”

According to Gazeta Wyborcza, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to exclude the staff of the new Polish President Karol Nawrotsky from expert negotiations on the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. Robert Kupiecski, currently Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, is expected to become an advisor to the Prime Minister. He currently oversees, in particular, security policy and transatlantic relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, it is also being learned from Poland that Starlink for Ukraine will not be disconnected, according to the office of Polish President Nawrotsky. Its head, Zbigniew Bogucki, denied the words of Digitalization Minister Gawkowski. The president’s veto will not disconnect Starlink internet for Ukraine, since the costs of this connection are financed under the provisions of the current law, and the project presented by the president to the Sejm complies with this provision. It is sufficient to quickly approve the presidential initiative in the Polish Parliament in September. The same applies to support for the storage of Ukrainian administration data in a secure location.

Two German Eurofighter fighters were scrambled on the morning of August 27. The reason was the appearance of a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, according to a representative of the German Air Force. The fighters took off from Laage air base to identify the Russian Il-20M. The Air Force representative stated that the aircraft flew and remained in international airspace without warning.

A military drone, presumably Ukrainian, has crashed in Estonia, ERR reported, citing Estonian Security Police (KaPo) Chief Margo Palloson and Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Turkey, Gulf states, or EU countries could host a summit with Putin.” The Ukrainian prime minister also said: “Now the Russians are sending negative signals about the meetings and further developments. Attacks on our cities and villages continue.”

After a meeting with the President of Finland, Zelensky stated that teams were actively preparing the architecture of robust multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine. “Everyone is involved: Europeans, Americans, our other partners in the coalition of the willing. Military commanders, defense ministers, security advisers: at various levels, we are preparing the components of the future security. We are accelerating the definition of details. It’s time to organize a format for a dialogue between leaders to define key points and deadlines.”

Russia attacked energy and gas transmission infrastructure in six regions overnight, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy explained. These include the regions of Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia. “The damage assessment is underway. Emergency and rescue services are working at the site of the attacks. “Electricity and gas operators are working to quickly restore energy and gas supplies,” the report states.

According to the Ukrainians, an oil pipeline important to Moscow has exploded in Russia. As reported by RBC-Ukraine sources, the pipeline is the Ryazan-Moscow pipeline. On August 26, a massive explosion occurred on the main pipeline, which is a major source of petroleum products for the Russian capital. A serious fire subsequently broke out, which is currently being extinguished.

Ukrainian sources report that since 2018, this highway has been repurposed for gasoline supplies by Transneft, which supplies the Russian Federation’s military. Currently, due to the explosion at the facility, the transport of petroleum products to Moscow has been suspended indefinitely.

An American RQ-4B Global Hawk drone has been monitoring the entire western border between Russia and Belarus. Russian press sources report that Kalashnikov will make his capabilities available to the Arkhangelsk People’s Defense Industrial Complex for the production of drones.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that the heads of the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating groups are in contact; the Kremlin cannot yet determine the exact dates for the new round. Russia is negatively referring to discussions in Europe about the possible presence of European troops on Ukrainian soil.

And now a look at the front line, updated as of 3:00 PM on August 27. At night, Ukrainian forces attacked Rostov-on-Don with drones, and the crash caused an explosion and a fire on the roof of a four-story apartment building on Khalturinsky Lane. Air defense destroyed and neutralized the drones in the districts of Rostov, Taganrog, and Novoshakhtinsk. Neklinovsky, Myasnikovsky, Millerovsky, and Chertkovsky. In Novobessergenevka and the village of Botsmanovo, Neklinovsky District, several facades, roofs, and doors of private homes, as well as a car, were damaged by shrapnel. In Novoshakhtinsk, drone fragments fell into the courtyard of a private home, and the roofs and roofs of several nearby homes were also damaged. Restrictions have been reintroduced at civilian airports.

Russian forces shelled Sumy, Pokrovsk, and Dobropillya in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Odessa, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions with Geranium.

In the direction of Sumy, in Yunakivka, Russian assault units made significant progress, occupying approximately 20 buildings and consolidating their positions. The total advance was 800 meters, GrV Sever writes. The armed forces Ukrainian forces carried out two counterattacks near Oleksiivka and Andriivka with assault groups from the 225th Detached Regiment and the 71st Detached Brigade.

In the direction of Kharkiv, at Vovchansk, Russian forces continue to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Vovcha River. Fighting continues in the forest near Synelnykove. The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command is transferring reinforcements to the Khatnje section.

During the night, Belgorod was attacked by a Ukrainian drone. No casualties were reported. During the day, attacks hit Shebekino, Cherkovnoye, Ryabiki, Dubrovka, Dvuluchny, Leonovka, Dolgy, Kaznacheyevka, and Khotmyzhsk.

In the direction of Lyman, fighting continues near Novomykhailivka, where Ukrainian forces counterattacked, as well as near Ridkodub.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, fighting is ongoing near Oleksandro-Shultyne; Ukrainian troops are conducting an organized defense.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces are counterattacking in the Leontovychi area. Heavy fighting is ongoing in this section of the front; Ukrainian forces are not transferring reinforcements. To the north, along Dobropillya, Russian forces are using heavy aerial bombs.

On the Zaporizhia front, in the direction of Orichiv, in the area of ​​Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka, positional battles are ongoing, with the LBS unchanged. The Russians are fighting near Plavni, while heavy fighting is ongoing in the Stepnohirsk area.

