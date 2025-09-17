UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russia-Ukraine negotiations stalled. Controversy continues over drone crashes in Poland. Dnipropetrovsk begins evacuation of 18 settlements.

Rubio stated on September 16 that Trump could meet with Zelensky in New York next week. Reinforcing this view, US Treasury Secretary Bessent believes the conflict in Ukraine could end in two to three months if Europe imposes secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

Volodymyr Zelensky: “I am ready to meet Trump and Putin without preconditions, but not in Moscow. Putin is trying to deceive Donald Trump to delay the introduction of new sanctions measures.”

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov dampened enthusiasm by saying: “There is still no reason to talk about a trilateral summit between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.” He added: “Vladimir Putin has exhaustively stated everything that is necessary in terms of contacts with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.” “If there is no sane, sober, and reasonable response to these signals of ours, then there is even less reason to talk about some kind of trilateral format,” Ryabkov said.

An American P-8A patrol aircraft monitored the Russian Baltic Fleet’s exercises for five hours after taking off from Oslo Airport. The United Kingdom will provide Typhoon fighters for NATO’s Eastern Sentry mission, the British Ministry of Defense press office reported on Monday. “British fighters will carry out air defense sorties over Poland to counter air threats, including drones, as part of NATO’s Eastern Sentry mission,” the statement read. They explained that “Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters will join forces with allied forces, including Denmark, France, and Germany, to strengthen NATO’s defenses and deterrence on its eastern flank.” The United Kingdom has called for an end to “Russian aggression” against Poland and is ready to respond to any attack. This was stated in a statement from the British Foreign Office, published on the occasion of the Russian ambassador’s summons.

Meanwhile, TVN24 has learned that the drone flying over government buildings in Poland was piloted by a Ukrainian and a Belarusian. The two have already been arrested.

Romania “does not support” the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but may reconsider its position depending on how the situation develops. This was stated by the country’s President, Nikushor Dan, in an interview with Antena 3, commenting on Poland’s corresponding proposal.

NATO air defense systems are far from perfect, as expensive anti-aircraft missiles must be spent on low-cost drones, said Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, commenting on the drone incident in Polish airspace.

The EU will not present its 19th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday; it has been postponed indefinitely, Politico writes. Greece, along with Italy, Spain, France, and Hungary, has blocked the EU’s proposal to introduce new visa restrictions for Russian citizens, the pronews portal reports.

The Italian court in Bologna has decided to extradite Ukrainian Sergei Kuznetsov, suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipeline, to Germany. New weapons are arriving in Lublin from Italy, specifically Pisa.

In Ukraine, the government has approved the draft state budget for 2026: it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration, according to Prime Minister Svyrydenko. What is known about the draft: Weapons — UAH 44.3 billion for ammunition, missiles, air defense, aviation, and armored vehicles; Education — UAH 265.4 billion: higher salaries for teachers, free meals, salary increases; Science — UAH 19.9 billion: projects for young scientists and defense research; Medicine — UAH 258 billion: higher salaries for doctors, free medications for chronic diseases.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Syrsky reportedly removed the commanders of the 17th and 20th Corps, Volodymyr Silenko and Maksym Kitugin, from their positions due to territorial losses in the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Detainees who signed a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense will face criminal prosecution for three to twelve years, depending on the severity of the offense, if they desert. This measure was approved by the government commission, RBC reports.

Lukashenko stated that Belarus has nothing to do with drones flying in Poland or Lithuania.

The British Foreign Office has been unable to provide Russian Ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, with evidence of Russian military involvement in the drone launch in Poland. “On September 15, the ambassador was invited to the Foreign Ministry, where a formal complaint was lodged against him regarding the appearance of drones in Polish airspace. They asked the British if they had any evidence that the drones had been launched by the Russian military. There was none. They also asked for clarification on the Foreign Ministry’s view of the motives or reasons for sending drones toward Poland. “It’s obvious that Russia couldn’t have been interested in this,” the diplomatic mission stated in a comment received by TASS.

Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with the government: “Russia must commit to keeping pace with the dynamics of the global economy.” “Russia’s GDP has grown by 1.1% in 7 months.” Putin pointed the finger at illegal work and tax evasion: “Naturally, the area of ​​particular focus should be improving the quality of the national economy, combating the illegal sector and tax evasion,” Putin said. Such measures allow “additional revenues to be obtained from the federal budget,” he added, suggesting that government members discuss “approaches in this area.”

A Russian woman involved in sabotage on a section of the Trans-Siberian Railway in the Trans-Siberian Territory on behalf of the Ukrainian secret services was arrested in Novosibirsk, according to the FSB Public Relations Center. In August 2025, following instructions from the secret services, Ukrainians, the suspect constructed a homemade explosive device with publicly available components, which she placed on railroad tracks and detonated. A criminal case has been opened for sabotage. The woman was arrested and faces up to 20 years in prison.

“Russia is gradually abandoning the use of the term ‘hostile countries’ and is assuming that there are hostile governments, not states,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called the drone incident in Poland a provocation.

“Where did they [the drones] come from? They came from Ukraine. They were unarmed. Why? Because it was a provocation. “Whoever carried out this provocation could not have done more,” Volodin said during the plenary session. The Speaker of the State Duma noted that European countries “are always inventing new alarming stories,” and the situation in Poland is one of them.

“Now they’ve gone on high alert. And again they’re talking about how Russia, you see, wants to conquer them. Who needs them?” he added.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on September 16. During the night, Russian forces struck the city of Zaporizhia and reported the actions of the FAB and MLRS. Explosions were heard in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and during the night there were reports of arrivals in the Kyiv region.

In the north of the Rostov region, Ukrainian armed forces drones were shot down overnight in five different districts. Ukrainian drones attacked Kursk, and after the drone was shot down over the city, the corner of a private home on Kliukva Street was damaged. The threat of a drone attack was announced throughout the Saratov region, and sirens sounded in Sochi in the morning.

In the direction of In Sumy, in the Andriivka area, Ukrainian forces with the 225th Separate Regiment carried out a counterattack, retreating with losses.

In the Belgorod region, on the night of September 15, eight attacks were reported in eight different locations, with at least 10 wounded and many vehicles destroyed.

In the direction of Kharkiv, fierce fighting continues on the left bank of the Vovchansk River, as well as in the forest near Synelnykove and on the Khatnje front. The “Northern” group of forces is advancing 100-200 meters per day.

North of Kupyansk, Russian soldiers are attempting to infiltrate the urban fabric in small groups with the support of FPV drones.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, the information that Russian forces have taken control of the eastern part of Kostyantynivka is false and was spread by local politicians. Russian forces are attacking dachas. Kostyantynivka’s suburban areas are under the most difficult conditions, attempting to enter the city from the east.

Toward Druzhkivka, fighting is ongoing near Shakhove, where Ukrainian forces had previously counterattacked. Ukrainians are counterattacking near Rusyn Yar and Poltavka.

Near Pokrovsk, Russian forces are advancing in the Chunyshyne station area; in Pokrovsk, there are reports of a Russian presence in the Lazurnyy microdistrict. Ukrainian forces have gathered significant reserves. To the north, fighting is ongoing near Nykanorivka; in Zolotyi Kolodyaz, there are reports of battles at Center, as well as near Hruz’ke.

The forced evacuation of 18 settlements in the Sinelnikovskyi Ln district of the Dnipropetrovsk region has been announced, according to the Strana newspaper, citing the local regional military administration.

The “East” group of forces has captured the settlement of Ol’hivs’ke in the Zaporizhia region. Far Eastern units are advancing on Berezove, west from Novomykolaivka, and further west from liberated Ostrovs’ke.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian paratroopers continue their offensive in the southern part of Stepnohirsk; fighting is ongoing in the private sector and in the industrial zone. The battle for Prymors’ke continues, and battles are raging in the direction of Orichiv. Ukrainian forces are counterattacking Russian positions daily.

In the Kherson region, a woman born in 2003 was injured in Gornostayevka. The enemy bombed Aleshki, Velyki Kopani, Velyka Lepetikha, Dnepryany, Kakhovka, Kazachi Lagerya, Knyaze-Grigoryevka, Korsunka, Malaya Lepetikha and Novaya Kakhovka.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/