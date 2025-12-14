UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russia Ukraine: A summary of the frontline over the past week

In the Kharkiv Security Zone, Russian forces have reached the northern outskirts of Vil’cha, near Vovchansk.

North of Kupyansk, Russian forces have taken up new positions near Kamenka, along the western bank of the Oskil River. The infiltration of small infantry units into the northern part of Kupyansk is observed. It is noted that the infiltration of small infantry units, combined with the imagery from Geranium drones, recently equipped with precision cameras, which film everything and send back images before hitting the target, is becoming a serious problem for the Ukrainian troops who pioneered this method of combat.

In the direction of Lyman, Russian forces have advanced towards Korovii Yar; They entered the eastern part of the Yarova residential area and took up new positions on the northern outskirts of Dibrova. The Lyman case also illustrates the Russian attempt to sever the supply lines of Ukrainian troops by encircling Lyman.

In Seversk, Russian forces took control of the urban area and raised Russian flags in several parts of the city. Assault units continued their advance westward from Seversk, taking up new positions north of Sviato-Pokrovske.

Near Pokrovske, Russian forces are advancing from several directions into the central part of the city.

In the Dnipropetrovsk security zone, the Mezhova area, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian forces’ positions and occupied the outskirts of Novopidhorodne. Near Pokrovske, Russian forces took control of Ostapivske and continued their advance towards Andriivka. Ukrainian forces attacked Russian positions near Stepove, starting from Oleksiivka.

In Hulyaijpole, Zaporizhia, Russian forces expanded their control zone along the northern outskirts of the city and advanced through residential areas toward the city center from the east.

