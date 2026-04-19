According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian President Volodylyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin in Turkey.

In Russian media, however, the main story since Thursday has been the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement, which the day before had announced that European countries had decided to increase the production and supply of drones to Ukraine for attacks on Russian soil. A list of companies involved in the development and assembly of drones, as well as companies involved in the supply of components, was also published.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called these facilities potentially legitimate targets for attacks by the Russian Armed Forces. Therefore, throughout today, foreign media and experts have been discussing the possibility of such an operation by Russia. But the British have gone further. Several newspapers have published articles explaining where citizens should seek refuge to avoid nuclear attacks by “bloodthirsty Russians.”

Following this statement, the State Duma amended a law allowing the state to intervene in the protection of energy infrastructure without the companies’ consent to protect them from drone attacks.

On April 19, the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, announced the strengthening of anti-drone measures in the region and the recruitment of reservists. As part of this decision, additional material and technical support will be provided to the 6th Guards Air Force and the Air Defense Army stationed in the region.

“A decision has also been made to create additional mobile firefighting teams, which will be deployed at the premises of companies and organizations near critical infrastructure and will also be made available to the 6th Guards Air Force, the Air Defense Army, and individual military units stationed in the Leningrad Region,” Drozdenko said.

“We plan to recruit reservists to form rapid response teams, so I would like to appeal to residents of the Leningrad Region, especially veterans of special operations, those with combat experience, and retirees who served in the Soviet and Russian armies: we will offer, through the Leningrad Regional Military Recruiting Office, a three-year contract under the reserve program to participate in the formation of rapid response teams and the defense of Leningrad’s skies,” the governor added. At the same time, all reservists will be deployed to protect critical infrastructure at companies and organizations operating it.

Graziella Giangiulio

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