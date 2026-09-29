UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russia is raising tensions along its border with Ukraine and putting pressure on Kiev: the metallurgical sector has been destroyed. Kiev is bombing Russian regions with fixed-wing UAVs.

General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. Air Forces Europe, said NATO is stepping up intelligence sharing in response to Russia’s rise in hybrid attacks. President Donald Trump, speaking on the sidelines of a United Nations working session, He told the press: “I hope that in the near future — perhaps even before the arrival of winter — Russia and Ukraine will reach an agreement.”

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the United States has not included missiles for Patriot air defense systems in the military aid package intended for Ukraine, despite Kiev’s requests for further supplies of such weapons, Reuters .

On September 26, Poland urgently evacuated two border crossings with Ukraine: Zosin and Dorohusk. Prime Minister Tusk stated that the decision was related to Russian drone attacks. Regarding Patriot, Poland proposed hosting on its territory the licensed production of Patriot systems intended for Ukraine , RMF24 . The Polish Ministry of Defense stated that it would be safe to locate such production facilities within the country, while a similar facility in Ukraine would risk being destroyed during the construction phase.

According to The New York Times , “Ukraine is entering the most difficult phase of the war: the economy is collapsing and citizens are running out of money.” Ukraine and its Western partners have so far failed to raise the $27 billion needed to cover the military budget deficit, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said . The prime minister added that some of Ukraine’s Western partners are willing to allocate funds only for social spending. Ukraine has been running budgets with record deficits for several years. Kiev recognizes that the country has exhausted its resources and that raising funds is becoming increasingly difficult. Koretsky also stated that there is a risk of losing internet access in Ukraine; therefore, the state is preparing for the worst-case scenario. Recall that in recent weeks, Moscow has attacked, among other things, the Ukrainian metallurgical industry, data centers, and drone manufacturing sites.

However, Kiev has received a new shipment of Patriot missiles, Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims. France has supplied Ukraine with MICA air-to-air missiles and 30 mm ammunition for Mirage 2000 fighter jets, according to the French Ministry of Defense. Ukrainian President Zlensky also stated: “The United States will hold a new round of talks with Russia and Ukraine on ending the war within 10 days.” “Putin shows no willingness to move toward a diplomatic conclusion to the conflict.” “Egypt, India, Turkey, and representatives of the Middle East have proposed options to Ukraine for unblocking maritime transport . “

Regarding the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense against Russian jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Zelensky confirmed that defense systems currently shoot down about 55% of such targets, although this is a national average. According to Ukrainian sources, Ukrainian defense systems do not achieve more than 25%.

The South Korean presidential administration is demanding an official explanation and apology from Ukraine after Zelensky stated, during his address to the UN General Assembly, that Ukraine had handed over to South Korea two North Korean prisoners of war captured while serving in the Russian army during the conflict. President Lee Jae-myung’s administration stated that Ukraine’s subsequent denial — that there was no confidentiality agreement — was incorrect and that the incident had undermined trust between the two governments.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that “trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine could soon take place, although there are no specific details yet . ” Meanwhile, it is reported that the Pope’s special envoy, Cardinal Zuppi, will be in Russia from September 28 to 30. As Cardinal Matteo Zuppi told TASS , the Pope is personally following his mission regarding Ukraine. During his upcoming trip, the special envoy hopes to discuss “how to overcome certain difficulties ” facing the parties involved. Zuppi also told the agency that the visit to Russia by Vatican diplomacy chief Gallagher serves as a point of reference for the international community and “could facilitate the launch of a negotiation process.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved three ambassadors of their duties as of September 26: Alexei Meshkov, Russian Ambassador to France and Monaco, is currently appointed Senator representing the Tver Region. The diplomat had held the position since 2017; Andrei Kelin, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was relieved of his duties; and finally, on September 28, Vladimir Putin relieved Sergei Kozlov of his duties as Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Kremlin spokesman Peskov stated that “Russia will not rush to appoint ambassadors to the United Kingdom and France, given the current state of relations . “

On September 26, Vladimir Putin, speaking at the International Forum of United Cultures in St. Petersburg, declared: “Kiev itself initiated the attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure. Now it must ‘feel the response . ’” “Russia was ready to resume negotiations with Kiev after the elections, but Ukraine attempted to strike Moscow and attacked polling stations,” Putin said. He continued: “Russia has repaired the damage caused by Kiev’s attacks.” “Kiev has no way to counter the ‘Geran’ drones. Russia’s response to Kiev’s attacks was so harsh that Kiev called for a truce.” “Kiev must perceive Russia’s response to the attacks on infrastructure and understand that provocations and escalation of the situation will not benefit it.” “Russia is not preparing for a war with Europe; there are no reasons or grounds for doing so. All proposals for a peaceful solution are ‘on the table,’ but Russia has yet to assess what is in its own interests.” “My participation in the APEC summit will depend on the internal situation in Russia,” Putin concluded.

Sergey Lavrov is meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. According to TASS , this is the first in-person meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers in the past four and a half years. The last meeting at this level was in January 2022, when Annalena Baerbock was German Foreign Minister. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the meeting was organized at the initiative of the German side. However, before the talks, German representatives requested that media access be limited and that no audio recordings be made of the opening statements. Europe is doing everything it can to derail the prospect of peace talks on Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov stated. Speaking at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Minister noted that the United States, among others, is interested in a solution, yet European countries are obstructing the negotiations. “Nothing new emerged from the meeting with the German Foreign Minister,” Sergey Lavrov declared. “Russia remains ready to return to the Anchorage agreements.” Finally, “Russia has several confidential communication channels with EU countries, but Moscow does not make them public,” Lavrov concluded.

The final results of the Russian elections have arrived: State Duma seats have been distributed: United Russia — 349 ; KPRF — 37 ; LDPR — 23 ; New People — 19 ; A Just Russia — 17. Voter turnout for the State Duma elections was 59.80%, with 67,448,094 voters, Pamfilova reported. Over 7 million people participated in electronic voting. Members of the Central Election Commission of Russia have signed the protocol certifying the results of the elections for State Duma deputies of the ninth term. The first session of the ninth State Duma will be held on September 30 at 10:00 a.m. The President has signed the relevant decree, as announced by the Kremlin.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM. During the night, Ukraine continued its attacks against Russian regions using fixed-wing UAVs. Earlier, between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM on September 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 43 UAVs over the Kursk, Belgorod, Oryol , Bryansk, and Rostov regions, as well as over Crimea and the Black Sea. Following the massive raids of recent days, Ukrainian forces are maintaining a large range for their long-range drones, increasingly using jet-powered models.

Russian forces continued their massive attacks on Ukrainian territory throughout the evening and into the night. Ukrainian forces reported a sustained attack conducted by attack UAVs; the main wave in the evening targeted Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Kyiv experienced a prolonged air raid alert, a series of explosions, and fires. Ukrainian sources also reported the movement of UAVs through the Odessa, Poltava, and other regions; attacks were reported in the morning in the Odessa, Kirovograd, and Kharkiv regions. Port and civilian infrastructure were affected. The pressure on Ukraine’s rear areas continues with virtually no pause between the individual waves of attacks.

In the Sumy district, Russian armed forces speak Russian assault groups are advancing simultaneously in several areas. In the Sumy district, an advance has been recorded near Mala Rybytsya and Khotin. In the Shostka district, an advance has been reported near Ulanove, while fighting continues near Tovstodubove. In the Krasnopillia district, Russian units are advancing near Stepok. Aviation, artillery, and UAVs have carried out attacks in the areas of Sumy, Kyyanytsya, Khotin, Vilna Sloboda, and Turya. Pressure is being exerted simultaneously on the Sumy, Shostka, and Krasnopillia districts .

In the Belgorod region, 117 UAV strikes and 10 artillery shellings were recorded over the previous day. One civilian was killed and seven people were injured. Air defense forces shot down 106 drones. Numerous strikes hit the border area.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had taken control of Khripunovskii. According to the Russian Armed Forces , in In the Liptsi district, Russian units advanced near Alisivka and Nova Kozakha. An advance through the wooded areas near Kolodyazne was reported in the direction of Velykyj Burluk.

In Luhansk, Ukrainian UAV attacks have again targeted civilian transport and infrastructure.

Gray zone towards Liman. According to reports from the front, Ukrainian forces are attempting to push Russian units back across the Zherebets River, and clashes are ongoing along the waterway. Ukrainian groups remain active in the Yampil area and on the approaches to Liman. There is currently no Russian advance in this area ; a struggle is underway to stabilize the line and consolidate specific positions on both sides .

Fighting continues in the direction of Kupyansk, particularly around the urban area of Kupyansk. Ukrainian forces are attempting to dislodge small Russian groups from specific positions and disrupt their supply lines. The fighting has entered an intense phase, focused on maintaining and expanding established salients ; simply penetrating assault groups into urban areas does not guarantee stable control without subsequent consolidation.

Druzhkivka sector , Russian units continue to apply pressure between Kostyantynivka and Druzhkivka . The area near Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka remains critical, as Russian forces attempt to widen the encirclement and strain Ukrainian defenses .

In the Zaporizhia sector , the initiative remains with the Russians. Fighting continues for Stepnohirsk and Orichiv.

In the Kherson sector, no significant changes are recorded along the contact line.

Graziella Giangiulio

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