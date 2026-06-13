The United States has authorized transactions with sanctioned Russian banks and the National Nuclear Engineering Center related to civil nuclear energy until December 18, according to the Russian Ministry of Finance.

Russian social media has dedicated itself to Russia Day, which is celebrated annually on June 12. Celebrations are taking place across the Federation. A ceremony was held in the main square of Anadyr (Chukotka), culminating in the presentation of passports to young residents of the region.

The Russian President congratulated citizens on Russia Day. He emphasized that the country celebrates this holiday with pride in the labor and military achievements of its ancestors. He stated that a deep personal understanding of Russia, rooted in the character of our people, for whom unity and patriotism have always been the most important values, helped them overcome all difficulties, defeat enemies, and build their country. He subsequently awarded medals to the war heroes.

On June 12, Ukrainian armed forces attacked the flags of the city administration and the Russian state, according to the Zaporizhia People’s Party. The Romanian Ministry of Defense has asked Ukraine to program its drones to self-destruct in the event of loss of control. In particular, the Romanian Defense Minister mentioned naval drones, as Defense Romania reports. Rada Miruța stated that the self-destruction program must be activated upon approaching Romanian territorial waters. He also reported that Bucharest has sent Kiev a document containing questions arising following the explosion of a Ukrainian naval drone near the port of Constanta.

The European debate on the Ukrainian issue continues within the EU: “Refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine is one of Prime Minister Robert Fico’s fundamental principles. Bratislava will abide by this principle,” Slovak MEP Judita Lašaková said in an interview with TASS. The CDU/CSU faction in the European Parliament has called for a ban on Schengen visas for Russian citizens, according to a statement by the CDU/CSU faction in the European Parliament published on the X social network. The statement emphasized that “500,000 Russian citizens spent their holidays in Europe last year.” Meanwhile, the E3 meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Galuzin, and the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, has concluded in person.

And now a look at the front line updated as of 3:00 PM on June 12. On June 11, day and night, Russian Aerospace Forces and Missile Forces struck targets in the Donbass, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions (using the full range of weapons), in the Odessa region, in Chernihiv and its metropolitan area, in Dykanka in the Poltava region, and in Mykolaiv (Gerani/Gerbe).

Let’s look at them in detail starting at 3:30 PM on June 11.

June 11, 2026

• 5:25-5:30 PM Konotop, Sumy Oblast – explosions. Gerani/Gerbere.

• 5:55 PM Near the settlement of Tuzla, Odessa Oblast – explosion of Reaktivnaya Geranium.

• 6:30 PM Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Explosions. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 7:40 PM Chernihiv – Explosion. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 8:15-9:15 PM Zaporizhia – Explosions. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 9:30 PM Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Explosions. UMKK. Vasylkivka.

• 9:55 PM Zaporizhia – Explosion. UAV.

• 10:00 PM Kherson – Explosions.

• 10:15 PM Kharkiv Oblast – Explosions. UMKK.

• 10:22 PM Vasylkivka, Dnipropetrovsk Region – Explosions. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 10:35-10:40 PM Shakhtarskoye, Dnipropetrovsk Region – explosions. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 11:00-11:05 PM Kharkiv Region – explosions. UMKK.

• 11:55 PM Zaporizhia – explosion. Geraniums/Gerberas.

June 12, 2026.

• 12:00 AM Zelenodol’sk Area, Dnipropetrovsk Region – explosions. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 12:05 AM Zaporizhia Region – explosions. UMKK.

• 12:15 AM Zaporizhia, Shostka, Sumy Region – explosions. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 00:30 Shostka, Sumy Region – Explosions. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 01:15 Apostolove, Dnipropetrovsk Region – Explosions. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 01:25 Sumy Region – Explosions. UMKK.

• 01:40 Mykolaiv and Dykanka, Poltava Region – Explosions. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 01:50 Chernihiv Suburbs – Explosion. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 02:00 Voronizh, Sumy Region – Explosions. Geraniums/Gerberas.

• 02:30 Shostka, Sumy Region – Explosions. Geraniums/Gerberas.

02:50 Apostolove, Dnipropetrovsk Region – Explosion. Geraniums/Gerbe

• 4:05 AM Sumy Region – Explosions. UMPK.

• 4:15-4:25 AM Zaporizhia Oblast – Explosions. UMPK.

• 5:35 AM Kharkiv Oblast – Explosions. UMPK.

• 6:50-7:05 AM Mykolaiv – Explosions. Gerani/Gerbe.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of the village of Pryyut, southwest of Druzhkivka.

Ukrainian drones struck two major refineries in Tatarstan, a strategic facility in Tolyatti, and Russian logistics infrastructure. The General Staff confirmed attacks against the Republic of Tatarstan: the Russian oil refineries “TANECO” and “TAIF-NK” in Nizhny Kamsk were hit. Both facilities were affected by fire. Additionally, enemy command posts and logistics infrastructure were hit in the Kursk, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions. In Russia, public transportation for children has been banned in the new regions for fear of Ukrainian attacks.

Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating factories from Kramatorsk as the Russian army approaches, The Economist reports. The city is already 14 km from the front line and there is “little optimism” there. Factories are being relocated to the town of Perechyn, in the Transcarpathian region. 3,500 workers have already been relocated to the western part of the country.

Advances along the front line: in the direction of Velykyi Burluk, Russian armed forces units have taken Okhrimivka, expanding their control zone near the Volchya River.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, units of the “South” Group of Forces made significant progress in Kostyantynivka and took Rozkishne.

In the West Zaporizhia direction, Ukrainian forces continue to attempt to advance along the Kamyanske-Stepove line.

Graziella Giangiulio

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