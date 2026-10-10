UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russia faces internet shortages, Kiev runs out of water and power. Montenegro arrests producer of Telegram channel Ryabar. Nothing comes of the US-Ukraine talks in Miami.

Ukrainian negotiators are in the United States to meet with their American counterparts on October 9 and 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. He also urged Washington to step up pressure on Russia, commenting on a recent statement by Marco Rubio: “You cannot, on the one hand, negotiate economic cooperation with Russia and, on the other, talk about diplomatic stalemate,” Zelensky commented.

Previously, the US Secretary of State had stated that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a stalemate and that this could lead to a very dangerous escalation. Trump, on the other hand, recently claimed that the conflict was nearing its conclusion, although this is not immediately apparent.

Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet the delegations in Miami, Reuters reports , citing sources. According to the agency, the negotiators intend to discuss new ideas and proposals for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The United States and Ukraine will discuss the possibility of a partial ceasefire that would include a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure and grain shipments, Axios reports , citing sources.

“Rehabilitation work continues in Ukraine due to the severe damage to power grids and transmission infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said. “A report has been submitted on the timeline for implementing resilience plans. Any delay in the work is absolutely unacceptable; the Ministry of Infrastructure and the regional military administrations bear personal responsibility for this,” the President said, emphasizing that Kiev has almost completely failed to implement its own resilience plans. He also reported success in repelling attempts by occupiers to infiltrate the Dobropillya area.

Connection difficulties continue in Russia due to attacks on data centers. The second target was Yandex. Zelenskyy claimed responsibility for the attack, as well as one against a refinery in Russia. “Another attack was inflicted on a Russian oil refinery in Omsk—one of the main facilities—as well as the Ukhta refinery, located 1,900 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The target in Ukhta was struck by An-196 RS drones, which have a range of approximately 2,500 kilometers, while FP-6 drones (modified FP-1 model) were used against the Omsk refinery the previous day,” the president wrote.

In response, the Russians attacked two DTEK power plants in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, “the Russians forcibly removed 25 civilians, including children, from the occupied Kharkiv region to an unknown location.” Russia calls the operation an “evacuation,” but according to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, the people were taken against their will, under duress, and without being able to decide for themselves where to go.

Water supplies have been cut off in several neighborhoods of Kyiv, UNIAN news agency reports. Additionally, according to the Kyivpastrans municipal utility, some public transport services have been temporarily suspended in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi, Podilskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts due to power outages.

Belarus views the drone attack in the Bryansk region as an attempt to draw the republic into the conflict, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said. Earlier, a Belarusian citizen was injured in the Bryansk region following a drone attack on a truck with Belarusian license plates.

Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev: “Europeans reject the slogan ‘Drang nach Osten’ and no longer believe claims of a Russian threat.” Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department for European Affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry, echoed this: “The strengthening of European military capabilities on the border with Russia increases the likelihood of unintended incidents.”

Vladimir Putin chaired the CIS meeting, where he also met with Pezeskian. On the sidelines of the meeting, he stated: “The Caspian Sea is of enormous importance to all of us, being one of the cradles of Eurasian civilization. Russia is developing a program to study the Caspian Sea that will last until 2030 and is ready to share its results with all neighboring countries. He reiterated Russia’s proposal to create a ‘digital twin’ of the Caspian Sea—a project that could use artificial intelligence—and urged his counterparts to participate in the implementation of this initiative.”

Regarding the arrest in Montenegro of Mikhail Zvinchuk, the creator/operator of the Rybar Telegram channel, his wife, and staff members in the country for filming a documentary, but under sanctions, Dmitry Medvedev stated: “Russia may have to replenish its trading pool with European and American idiots in order to bring our citizens home.” “It is a mistake, of course, for our citizens to travel to European countries, even with good intentions and important goals. A hunt has been declared for all—and I emphasize: *all*—Russians,” he wrote. Medvedev emphasized that “anyone can be arrested, especially if they tell the truth about Western countries, the EU, and the Banderist neo-Nazi regime.”

And now a look at the frontline, updated as of 3:30 PM on October 9. Russian forces continued their attacks on Ukraine’s energy and industrial infrastructure. According to the Russian side, a power plant in Kyiv was hit on October 8, causing widespread power outages. Service on all three metro lines, trams, trolleybuses, and the funicular was suspended, causing traffic jams and queues at public transport stops. A replacement bus service has been organized for the Borshchahivka express tram line.

Water supply disruptions affected the Svyatoshyns’kyi Ln, Solom’yans’kyi, Shevchenkivs’kyi, Holosiivskyi, and Pechers’kyi districts. Wastewater pumping stations were reported to be deactivated and the reception of wastewater, including from the Borshchahivka area, was temporarily suspended. Pumping station restoration operations are underway.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of a serious threat to the city’s infrastructure and advised residents who are able to do so to consider temporarily leaving the capital. His counterpart announced further restrictions on electricity supplies for residents, industry, and businesses on October 9th.

In the Moscow region, a 57-year-old man was killed and another person injured during a drone (UAV) attack on October 8 in the Klimovsk microdistrict, within the Podolsk urban district.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian Geran air and drone strikes were carried out against UAV assembly and storage facilities near Kovchyn, as well as against posts of the Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) and the 1st Motorized Infantry Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Sutoky and Semenivka.

Fighting continues north of the city towards Sumy. Russian OSINT sources report an advance in the Shostka district; confirmation from the Ukrainian side is awaited. Russian air force, artillery, and drone crews have carried out strikes in the areas of Sumy, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Stets’kivka, Osoivka, and Tur’ya.

In the Kursk region, an enemy drone struck a private house in the village of Ilek (Belovsky district), killing a 53-year-old man.

In the Belgorod region, attacks on civilian vehicles and residential areas continued on October 8. One person was killed and six others were injured in drone explosions.

In the direction of Kharkiv, fighting continues in the Lyptsi, Vovchans’k and Velykyi Burluk sectors.

In the direction of Lyman, fighting continues over wooded areas and settlements located along the approaches to the city.

In the direction of Kupyansk, fighting continues for control of positions and supply lines along the Oskil River. Russian units are continuing offensive operations on the eastern and northern approaches to Kupyansk.

Russian units are conducting offensive operations in the Druzhkivka sector. Military sources report fighting at the entrances to the urban area and near Dobropillya.

In the Zaporizhia sector, Russian social media is reporting a simultaneous offensive on multiple sections of the front. Over the past 24 hours, 13 AFU counterattack attempts have been foiled. In the northern sector, units from the Trans-Baikal Krai have advanced west of Zorivka, while units from Buryatia are breaching enemy defenses northwest of Zorivka. Units from Sakhalin have reported capturing fortified strongholds west of Novosoloshyne.

In the Kherson sector, intense artillery and drone activity persists on both banks of the Dnieper. In Oleshky and other frontline towns on the left bank, FPV drone attacks and remote-controlled road mines continue to hinder civilian movement and the delivery of supplies.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/