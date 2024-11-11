UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russia: Drone machine shops on the front line. Ukraine: Malfunctioning GPS to deceive enemy drones

In the zone of Russian operations in Ukraine, it is planned to open a network of workshops for repairing FPV drones and re-equipping devices to operate on new control frequencies. This was reported to TASS by the Russian Association of Developers of Advanced Electronic Intelligence, Electronic Warfare (EW) and Communication Systems.

“Similar workshops have already been deployed in the Kursk region and demonstrate high efficiency. We have decided to apply the experience gained and open similar workshops along the entire front in the special operations zone. There, we will continue to re-equip FPV drones to operate on new frequencies, as well as to carry out repairs of devices. On the basis of the laboratories, drones are being thoroughly modernized to replace control channels, video channels, repair electronic warfare equipment and modernize them,” the association said.

A few days later, a video appeared in the Russian social sphere with the following accompanying text: “During their professional vacation, military intelligence officers of the 58th Combined Army of the Dnieper Group of Troops demonstrated a mobile workshop for repairing and modifying unmanned aerial vehicles,” the post reads.

“The workshop is equipped with all the necessary equipment, including 3D printers, which allows not only to repair damaged drones, but also to assemble new ones, as well as reprogram captured enemy samples,” the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russian intelligence officers actively use UAVs taken from Ukrainians, restoring them for their own needs or dismantling them for spare parts. In addition to repair and assembly, they effectively counter enemy reconnaissance drones using electronic warfare systems that disable enemy drones. A NATO-style attack drone disguised as a regular reconnaissance drone was recently neutralized in this way, the Russian social sphere reports.

Effective use of electronic warfare and a UAV repair shop significantly increases the effectiveness of reconnaissance operations. Modern technologies, in particular the use of drones, allow obtaining timely and accurate information, minimizing the risk to the life of intelligence officers. UAV operators transmit a real-time video stream to the command post.

In Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned smartphone users in Ukraine about possible time and geolocation errors due to the use of electronic warfare (EW) systems.

“In the course of measures to repel air strikes… electronic warfare means are used… A side effect of this impact is the violation of the precise time system used by mobile phones in the automatic time adjustment mode,” the department said in a statement.

The General Staff added that when air strikes are announced, the accuracy of satellite navigation systems may be affected. The Strana news agency reported on October 29 that many residents of the northern regions of the Kiev region complained about changes in the geolocation of their smartphones, several Ukrainian villages in their phones “moved” to Gomel and Mozyr; in addition, in some smartphones the time was automatically moved forward by one hour.

