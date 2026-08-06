UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russia: Defense Department changes, single logistics command headed by Solodchuk, introduction of Drone Command, Lyamin in command. Trump rejects Zelenskyy’s request for Patriot missiles: stockpiles exhausted

US President Donald Trump rejected Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request for 300 guided anti-aircraft missiles for the Patriot air defense system, citing the depletion of US stockpiles and the need to ensure security in the Middle East, according to the Financial Times.

The European Union has stopped granting temporary protection to Ukrainian citizens subject to military service as of August 5, according to the EU legal framework website. This measure was introduced due to changes in Kiev’s “defense needs.” A statement from the Czech Interior Ministry stated that applicants will have to demonstrate they have fulfilled their military obligations to obtain temporary protection. The new rule will apply only to new applicants and will not affect Ukrainians already enjoying temporary protection in EU countries.

“The EU has received the fifth tranche of €1.4 billion in revenue from frozen Russian assets and has promised to transfer them to Kyiv,” von der Leyen announced.

Former senior officials from the E3 countries (the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) met with Russian officials in Vienna to discuss possible terms for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. According to the agency’s sources, the negotiating team included former UK National Security Advisor Tim Barrow, former German Secretary of State Markus Ederer, and French diplomat Pierre Vimont. They did not disclose the name of the former Russian official present at the meeting. In late July, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced a secret meeting in Baku between former Russian and German officials. The Kremlin declined to comment on Aliyev’s statement.

A security incident occurred shortly before midnight on August 4 at Leipzig/Halle Airport, where a drone was found on the ground. It contained a cargo: an unidentified mass with a detonator. Investigators suspect it was an explosive device. The drone with the detonator was located in the immediate vicinity of a Ukrainian An-124 transport plane. 150. German police deployed bomb disposal experts and planned to detonate the drone in a controlled manner. According to media reports, a remote-controlled explosive device deactivation robot was used. It is not yet known whether the explosion actually occurred. Police have not ruled out the possibility of sabotage. The search for the drone’s pilot is ongoing. NATO has confirmed that it was a drone loaded with explosives and a detonator.

According to a KIIS poll, Ukrainians’ distrust of Zelensky has increased by 6% since May, reaching 40%.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said Ukraine will soon open a representation in the European Parliament. According to Stefanchuk, this should strengthen parliamentary cooperation with the EU and support Ukraine’s EU accession process. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykhailo Drapaty, ordered an investigation into the 225th Independent Assault Regiment following a journalistic investigation into possible “blocking detachments.” The Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that, if the allegations are confirmed, those responsible will be held accountable.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved new SBU operations and ordered the service’s continued cleanup. “A report on our operations to counter Russian aggression. The Security Service of Ukraine is achieving good results, and today I approved new operations,” Zelenskyy stated. According to the President, Oleksandr Poklad also presented a report on the SBU’s priorities for August. Zelenskyy added that he had approved further measures to clean up the internal structure of the Security Service of Ukraine.

NABU and SAPO have filed new charges against former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Olga Stefanishyna. The High Anti-Corruption Court is choosing a preventive measure against her, according to the Anti-Corruption Action Center. The details of the new charges have not been disclosed. Stefanishyna’s defense has requested a postponement of the hearing.

Ukrainian media previously reported that Zelenskyy had removed Stefanishyna from her post as ambassador to the United States. According to Politico, she is implicated in a case involving the embezzlement of 2.5 million hryvnia from the Ministry of Justice and the illegal acquisition of state assets.

On the front lines, Vyacheslav Demchenko, a representative of the Ukrainian Border Guard Service, reports: “Russia is planning an invasion through the Chernihiv region: there is intelligence to support this,” Demchenko. “If Russia deploys North Korean missile systems on its territory to strike Ukraine, they will be destroyed,” says Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Swiss mining company Ferrexpo is suspending iron ore production due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports. On July 28, Ferrexpo suspended export shipments across the Black Sea.

In Russia, the Election Commission is intensifying its work ahead of the Central Elections. The Commission conducted a draw and approved the order of the 11 parties registered on the ballot for the upcoming State Duma elections. 1. United Russia; 2. Yabloko; 3. Liberal Democratic Party of Russia; 4. Party of Direct Democracy; 5. REP “Greens”; 6. A Just Russia; 7. Rodina; 8. Communist Party of the Russian Federation; 9. Pensioners’ Party; 10. Russian Communists; 11. New People. The vote will take place from September 18 to 20.

There’s plenty of news from the Kremlin: President Vladimir Putin has signed a law simplifying vehicle registration in the DPR, LPR, and the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. Registration will no longer require an inspection booklet, customs documents, or compliance with technical requirements. Registration documents will be issued in paper format.

Putin also signed a decree legalizing the circulation of cryptocurrencies in Russia. Russian legal entities and individual entrepreneurs registered in the relevant registry will have the right to mine. Russian citizens without individual entrepreneur status will be able to mine cryptocurrencies without registration, provided they do not exceed government-set energy consumption limits. The Bank of Russia will regulate and supervise this sector. The law will enter into force on September 1, 2026. Another presidential decree provides for “a mechanism to deprive foreign investors who left Russia in 2022 of the right to buy back shares.”

On the Defense front, we learn that: “The Russian Armed Forces has been increased by 27,000 personnel to form separate military construction units. This will improve the efficiency of the military construction complex, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.” This announcement was followed by another announcement from Putin: “All logistics services of the Ministry of Defense will be consolidated under a single authority; Valery Solodchuk has been appointed to this post.” “Andrei Ivanayev will command the ‘Center’ group,” Putin announced. The chief of staff of the Vostok group, Bolgarev, has been appointed acting commander. Denis Lyamin will lead the troops for unmanned systems.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the redistribution of responsibilities among three deputy heads of the military department. The ministry stated that this reorganization aims to improve the material and military-technical support systems for the troops.

Under the new division of responsibilities, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Sanchik will be responsible for organizing orders for weapons, military and special equipment, and technical support for the troops.

“In turn, Deputy Defense Ministry Chief Alexei Krivoruchko, who was responsible for military-technical support for the Russian Armed Forces, will, by decision of the Russian Defense Minister, oversee the development of advanced weapons, military and special equipment,” the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

Furthermore, the Ministry announced that General Andrei Ivanayev has assumed the post of Commander of the Central Military District and Pyotr Bolgarev that of Acting Commander of the Eastern Military District. “Finally, by decree of the President of Russia, General Denis Lyamin, who previously held the post of Chief of Staff of the Central Military District, has been appointed Chief of the Unmanned Systems Troops of the Russian Armed Forces,” the Ministry statement reads.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on August 5. Vladimir Tkachuk, CEO of Uraldrone Plant, the manufacturer of Upyr drones, was injured in a car explosion. Vladimir Tkachuk’s driver was killed. The explosion occurred in the village of Bolshoy Istok (about 25 km from Yekaterinburg).

During the night, Russian forces struck Kiev with at least 30 missiles. In addition to the missiles targeting Rozetka and Epicenter, the Novaya Pokhta logistics center near Kyiv and the Novus warehouses were also hit. An ammonia leak was reported, but it was contained by morning. Explosions were also heard in Zaporizhia and Kryvyi Rih. Attacks continued against Ukrainian port infrastructure and merchant ships in Mykolaiv, Odessa, and a ship in the Black Sea.

From 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on August 4, at least 304 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were detected flying over Russian territory, downed according to Russian sources.

In the direction of Sumy, in the Shostka district, Russian forces are continuing their offensive, with small-arms firefights occurring in Ulanove and near Vilna Sloboda. In the Sumy district, firefights continue in Ryzhivka, Pysarivka, Marine, and the village of Khotin.

Ukrainian forces continue to conduct raids in the Belgorod region, with at least 14 injured in various Ukrainian attacks.

In the Kharkiv district, clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces erupted in the village of Baksheivka, in the Vovchansk district. Russian sources report the capture of the village. Confirmation from the Ukrainian side is awaited.

In Liman, fighting continues in the city and further north, near Ridkodub.

In Dobropillya District, fighting is reported, with Russian and Ukrainian armed forces positions intersecting.

In Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukrainian armed forces attacked targets in several districts and cities. Eight people were injured. Russian forces are shelling a crossing near Orichiv, and footage has emerged online of Russian vanguard units near the city. The situation in this area remains very tense.

Graziella Giangiulio

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