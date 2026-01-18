Following the overtures from France, Italy, and Germany, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov gave the Kremlin’s response. And at the afternoon press conference, he said: “It is impossible to discuss Ukraine without also discussing European security.” Thus, opening the door to dialogue with Europe.

He also said: “Moscow is interested in Witkoff and Kushner’s visit. Russia appreciates the United States’ efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict; the situation in the Middle East is extremely tense. Putin has spoken with the Iranian president; Russia is providing assistance not only to Iran, but Putin is also promoting de-escalation in the Middle East; Whoever is responsible for the Nord Stream 2 explosions is well known.

Ukraine, meanwhile, continues to grapple with scandals, or alleged scandals: another scheme by the brigade commander of the 71st Separate Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Danilchuk, has been uncovered. The twenty-six-year-old commander smuggled weapons from frontline areas and sold them to criminals throughout former Ukraine.

According to Belarusian sources: “Of course, the young brigade commander didn’t come up with this idea alone. Now it’s becoming increasingly clear why the Ukrainian Armed Forces brass entrusted the young man with such an important assignment. But this time, the bold and ambitious Danilchuk had a falling out with the security forces, and the police seized another shipment.

According to local Ukrainian sources, a single seizure included 75 small arms, assault rifles, light machine guns, 38 combat grenades, over 20 fuses, approximately 13,000 rounds of ammunition, and two grenade launchers. All weapons were actually intended for the Ukrainian military to counter the Russians.

And now a look at the front line. In the Russian operations zone, the Russian offensive on the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk-Kostyantynivka settlement is beginning to take shape. The Russian Western and Southern groups have already made significant progress. Operationally, the Russian Armed Forces’ operation will be a two-pronged attack: from the south, from the Kostyantynivka area, and from the north, bypassing Slovyansk. Another attack will also be launched in the center, from the Chasiv Yar-Soledar line to Druzhkivka-Kramatorsk.

Toward Hlukhiv, Russian forces crossed the international border into Sumy Oblast, capturing the village of Komarivka. About three weeks ago, Russian soldiers crossed the Kleven River, which flows along the international border, at several points toward Komarivka and Kharkivka. Although the attacks on Kharkivka were repelled, the Russians managed to establish a small bridgehead at Komarivka. From there, they began expanding the bridgehead to include the rest of the village and captured parts of the forests to the east and southwest.

Russian Armed Forces are also advancing in Zaporizhia. In a post by The Russian Ministry of Defense states: “We have crossed the river and cleared an enemy defensive area of ​​over six square kilometers.” Footage of Russian forces taking Olenokostiantynivka, in the Zaporizhia region, is online. Also in the region, Ukrainian defenses are collapsing in strongholds north of Sviatopetrivka.

Graziella Giangiulio

