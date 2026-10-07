UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Rubio: There’s currently no NATO membership for Kiev. Data centers, power stations, and bridges are in Moscow’s sights. Russian refineries are also in Kiev’s sights.

The Lithuanian Parliament has voted to abandon the ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons. A second vote will be required in three months for the decision to take effect. The resolution establishes that Article 137 of the Constitution, which prohibits the deployment of weapons of mass destruction on Lithuanian territory, will be repealed. The same article prohibits the presence of foreign military bases. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Rubio has clarified: “Ukraine’s NATO membership is not currently under discussion; the main thing is to end the conflict.”

In Ukraine, in the Kiev region near Chernobyl, large-scale defense lines are being prepared in the event of a new Russian offensive from the north: up to 35 rows of barbed wire are being installed. It is estimated that a second major offensive from the north would require at least 70,000 troops. Due to the dense forests along the northern border, small Russian groups could attempt to penetrate deeper into the territory undetected. However, there is currently no immediate threat of such an offensive.

Ukrainians should have about two to three weeks’ fuel reserves, or about 50-70 liters. Due to Russian attacks on fuel infrastructure in some regions, temporary supply disruptions are possible, says Ukrainian fuel expert Kuyun.

According to Ukrainian social media sources, earlier this year, Turkey transferred several Korkut ZSU batteries to Ukraine to counter drones. Each battery consists of three combat vehicles and a command vehicle. On the morning of October 6, Russian forces struck one of the bridges in Zaporizhia. The North Bridge in Kyiv was restored after the attack. Regarding defense, it is reported that “the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces are understaffed by approximately 25%,” Deputy Commander of the Air Force Yuriy Cherevashenko said. “The main problems facing the air defense system currently concern technological solutions and the supply of necessary equipment. Once these are developed, the next limitation could be scalability and the number of trained pilots.”

A large Omega Telecom data center in Kiev has ceased operations following massive attacks by the Russian Armed Forces, the company said. The data center provided high-speed internet services to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including for storing large databases.

Security incident in the Black Sea. A foreign merchant ship was attacked in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania. Its captain, an Azerbaijani citizen, was killed, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The ship was attacked by a drone off the coast of Bulgaria. Another merchant ship was also damaged by a drone in the area. Yesterday, two people were killed and eleven were injured in a drone attack on a merchant ship in the Black Sea, off the coast of Romania.

Russia reported that one person was killed and six injured in a drone attack overnight in the Moscow region, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov announced. According to him, air defense and electronic warfare systems destroyed and neutralized 185 drones in 16 municipalities in the region overnight.

According to Russian sources: “MTS has created Russia’s first high-precision geolocation network for Yandex self-driving vehicles. The infrastructure is operational on the M-11 “Neva”, the M-4 “Don”, the M-12 “Vostok”, and the Central Ring Road (TsKAD), as well as in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, and Voronezh.” The system, based on GNSS RTK technology, refines satellite coordinates from 5-15 meters to 2-5 centimeters using ground reference stations. The network is planned to be extended along the M4 to Novorossiysk by the end of 2026, along the M12 to Tyumen by 2028, and, by 2030, to all Russian cities with over a million inhabitants and major logistics centers. MTS has deployed Russia’s first high-precision positioning infrastructure along the main sections of four federal highways, totaling over 4,000 kilometers. “Its use will allow Yandex to optimize routes, reduce operating costs and fuel consumption, speed up and make transportation safer, and improve the environment,” said Inessa Galaktionova, CEO of MTS.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 6. Overnight, Ukrainian forces launched a massive air strike on Moscow and the Moscow region. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defense forces repelled drone attacks directed at the capital overnight: from 8:30 PM on October 5 to 5:00 AM on October 6, 650 drones flew toward the Moscow region. Ukrainian sources stated that the nighttime attack primarily targeted fuel and energy facilities, including the Volodarskaya Line dispatching station in the Moscow region.

Since the morning of October 5, Russian forces have continued to strike Ukrainian territory. In Kharkiv, a series of attacks hit the Slobidskyi district throughout the day. Ukrainian sources are releasing footage of a destroyed industrial building, fires in warehouses, and damage to other buildings. In the Odessa region, attacks hit facilities near Vylkove and port infrastructure. In the Sumy region, Ukrainian forces released footage of the aftermath of an attack on a warehouse. In the Chernihivska region, Russian forces reported air strikes and Geranium missiles against positions of the 105th Border Guard Regiment near Gorsk and a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone depot near Nove.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces continued to attack border areas with drones. The main activity was concentrated in the Pogar, Klimovsky, Suzemsky, and Novozybkovsky border areas.

In the Kursk region, six civilians were injured in drone strikes on October 5.

In the direction of Sumy, the most intense fighting is taking place in the wooded area north of Sumy. Russian forces report the advance of assault groups through forested strips and within 200 meters of Kyyanytsya. “In the Shostka district, Russian units,” according to Russian social media, “have cleared wooded areas near previously captured settlements.” Aircraft, artillery, and drones have carried out strikes in the areas of Kyyanytsya, Hruz’ke, Hnylytsya, Krolevets’, Uralove, Pustohorod, and Tur’ya.

In the Belgorod region, at least eight civilians have been injured in drone strikes since yesterday morning.

In the Kharkiv sector, accounts close to Russian forces report further advances. In the Lyptsi sector, Russian assault units advanced and captured several Ukrainian strongholds. Advances were reported in the Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk sectors. Attacks were carried out in several areas of Kharkiv.

In Luhansk (LPR), drone attacks against civilian vehicles and infrastructure continued, resulting in one death and several injuries.

In the direction of Lyman, fierce fighting continues near Lyman and its surroundings. Russian units are pressuring enemy defenses from Zarichne and the wooded areas north of the city. Further north, Ukrainian counterattacks continue.

In the direction of Kupyansk, fighting continues for the urban area and communication routes along the Oskil River. Main attention is focused on supply routes and Ukrainian positions north and east of Kupyansk, and fighting continues near Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi.

In the direction of Druzhkivka, Russian units continue to advance west and northwest of Kostyantynivka. Raids have been carried out in the areas of Druzhkivka and Mykolayivka. Heavy fighting continues on the access roads to the Druzhkivka settlement.

In the Zaporizhia sector, Russian forces have reported the advance of their units. Heavy fighting continues in the Orichiv sector, with drones being actively used.

In the Kherson sector, artillery and drone strikes continue along the Dnieper. The situation remains particularly critical in Oleshky, where constant drone activity and remote mine-clearing operations are hindering movement and supply lines.

Graziella Giangiulio

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