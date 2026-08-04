US President Donald Trump rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to transfer 300 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine before winter, according to The Atlantic. After the refusal, the Ukrainian representative proposed a less costly alternative, requesting permission to use Starlink to strike ballistic missile launchers on Russian soil. According to CBS, the United States is nevertheless discussing the possibility of transferring Patriot air defense system production technology to Ukraine so that Kiev can “establish its own production and master defense technologies,” a statement by Mike Turner, who acknowledged that resolving related issues is “very, very complex.”

The United States reiterated its position, stating that “it stands ready to help resume negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in the coming weeks,” according to Secretary of State Rubio. “Washington will seek to restart the negotiating process and help end the war.”

The “Coalition of the Willing” is slowly dying due to a lack of clear leadership, the Daily Telegraph reports. The newspaper notes that, following Keir Starmer’s resignation as UK Prime Minister and Emmanuel Macron’s inability to run for re-election in 2027, Europe could face a “leadership vacuum.” According to the newspaper, Friedrich Merz could lead the coalition, but his position is weakened by internal instability in Germany.

Following the Russian attack in Kiev that damaged the windows of the Lithuanian Embassy, ​​the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador for clarification. An Italian-led EU mission boarded a sanctions-bound oil tanker belonging to the Russian “shadow fleet” in the Mediterranean.

According to Mykhailo Drapaty, the shock regiments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can no longer receive new troops mobilized by the Transitional Command (TCC) from reserve battalions or through transfers from other military units. According to Ukrainian media, this change has been in effect since July 26.

On July 31, Zelenskyy updated the composition of the National Security and Defense Council: Drapaty, Vyhivsky, Koretsky, Kravchenko, Poklad, Maslov, and Khmara. Syrsky, Fedorov, Klimenko, Sviridenko, and Sobolev were excluded from the Council. Zelenskyy confirmed that he will appoint Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko will become the new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In July, the Russian military reportedly launched a record number of missiles against Ukraine: 376. This figure is more than double the number launched in June, according to Ukrainian media sources. Over 4,600 drones were also launched against Ukraine.

On August 1, a meeting was held in Kyiv between Acting Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhen Chmara, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy, and Chief of the Defence Staff of the British Armed Forces, General Richard Knighton. The parties discussed the current situation at the front as well as joint actions, including the UK’s possible contribution to Ukrainian ballistic missile defense projects. The Ukrainian side emphasized its expectation of assistance in the supply of missiles for air defense systems, as well as Meteor missiles for Gripen tactical fighters, to counter Russian anti-ballistic missile systems.

Following the attacks on ships in the Black Sea, it appears that civilian vessels in the Black Sea will now attempt to sail through Georgian and Turkish territorial waters. The Russian Ministry of Transport, together with the Russian Ministry of Defense, is taking necessary measures to ensure logistics in the Azov and Black Sea basins due to the tense situation in the Sea of ​​Azov, TASS reports. Following drone attacks on ships, the Ministry of Transport has established a headquarters to coordinate transportation in the Azov and Black Sea basins.

Belarus is forming a new airborne regiment near the border with Ukraine, Ukrainian media report. Several units have already been formed, officers have been recruited, and conscription has been completed. The new regiment will be stationed near Gomel, 40 km from the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Russia has unveiled a self-driving robotic mine: a “spider” mine, manufacturers say, will be used on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

According to Russian press reports, “in July 2026, Russian forces occupied 728.45 km² of territory in the Northeastern Military District (NVO), their best result since October 2024 (over 800 km²). By June 2026, they had occupied 261.2 km². The pace of Russian forces’ advance is increasing.” The Ukrainians deny this advancement on the frontline, dismissing it as propaganda.

On August 3, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service held a press conference, followed by the main statements: “European leaders categorically deny the possibility of Ukraine joining the EU.” “Brussels intends to offer Kiev participation in European security policy, but without voting rights.” “European leaders fear that Kiev’s European integration poses too great an economic and political risk for a united Europe.” “European bureaucrats intend to continue deceiving the Ukrainian people, hoping to use them as “cannon fodder” in the confrontation with Russia.” “Kiev and Brussels need Ukrainian territory to test advanced weapons systems and develop new warfare concepts.” “Kiev, aware that its existence depends on European financial and military aid, is ready to cooperate with European officials in deceiving its own people. The Russian Federation is confident that, over time, the Ukrainian people will wake up and understand who dragged them into this crisis and where their future lies.”

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense: “In a single day, Russian forces shot down seven guided bombs, five HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 651 Ukrainian drones.”

A warehouse complex was attacked by Ukrainian armed forces drones in the Vladimir region, Governor Alexander Avdeev reported. “There is damage and a fire. People have been evacuated. Emergency services are working on site,” he wrote.

And now a look at the front line as of 3:30 PM on August 3. (And now a look at the front line as of 3:30 PM on August 3: https://www.agcnews.eu/ukrainerussiawar-ukrainian-rail-logistics-in-wartime/) Overnight, Crimea, the Tula and Belgorod regions, and several other regions were attacked by Ukrainian drones, with 245 Ukrainian drones destroyed.

Russian forces struck and damaged a span of the Cherevkovskiy Bridge in Slovyansk. Explosions were heard overnight in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk. Attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure continue: storage tanks in the Odessa region, a bulk carrier at sea, and facilities intercepted in Mykolaivka.

In the Sumy region, in the Shostka district, Russian forces are engaged in small-arms firefights near Ulanove and near Vilna Sloboda. In the Sumy region, small-arms firefights between Russians and Ukrainians continue in Ryzhivka, Pysarivka, Marine, the village of Khotin, and south of Ivolzhanske.

In Ukrainian attacks in the Blegorod region, a drone crashed into a playground, killing one minor and wounding two others. In the town of Korocha, a UAV drone attacked a business, wounding two people, including a child. A missile attack on the village of Kazachya Lisitsa brought the number of injuries to four. In the Belgorod region, in the village of Yasnye Zori, a drone exploded against a business, wounding two people.

In the direction of Kharkiv, Russian forces are continuing their offensive in the villages of Ivanivka, Bilyi Kolodyaz, and Baksheivka, near Shevchenkove, and in the forests of Vovchansk District. Ukrainian forces attempted to infiltrate through the forest from Izbyts’ke toward Starytsya, but were intercepted by Russian forces. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, firefights are reported west of the village of Petro-Ivanivka, as well as in the villages of Ustynivka and Anyshchyne. Images have appeared on Russian social media, purporting to show that Bilyi Kolodyaz and Ustynivka have been captured by the Russians; a Ukrainian response is awaited.

In Kupyansk, our forces are controlling the city center and are reporting continued counterattack attempts by Ukrainian forces from the outskirts. In Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, fighting is reported for the bridge over the Oskil River.

North of Kostyantynivka, according to OSINT sources in the social sphere, Russian troops are present in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. Near Mykolaipillya, Russian forces are consolidating the success of the first assault groups that managed to penetrate the village.

From the Zaporizhia region, Ukrainian social sources are circulating footage of the destruction of a Russian convoy of tankers, with the related admission of control of the highway. The local governor has denied this claim regarding “control of the highway.“

Graziella Giangiulio

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