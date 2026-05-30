According to US intelligence, a major missile and drone attack against Ukraine is possible today. Despite this, American diplomats remain in Kiev. European Diplomatic Chief Kaja Kallas, among recent statements on the resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, stated: “One thing is absolutely clear: Europe will never be a neutral mediator between Russia and Ukraine, because we are on Ukraine’s side and defend our fundamental security interests.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to her: “The EU is a party to the conflict and cannot mediate in negotiations with Kiev.”

Security incident in Romania. In the eastern Romanian city of Galati, a drone crashed into a multi-story residential building, the Emergency Inspectorate reported. The impact caused an explosion. A fire broke out in one of the apartments. According to initial reports, two people were injured. Approximately 70 residents were evacuated from the building, some of whom left on their own. According to the inspectorate, the drone’s entire explosive charge detonated upon impact. Two people in the burning apartment, a woman and a 14-year-old boy, managed to escape. According to the ambulance service, paramedics diagnosed the woman with first-degree burns and the boy with a severe panic attack. Both were hospitalized, Mediafax reports. The Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that a Russian drone crashed into the roof of a building in Galati. “A drone involved in the bombing of infrastructure in Ukraine crashed in Galati, Romania, causing a fire on the roof of a residential building. This incident represents a serious and irresponsible escalation by the Russian Federation. Romania will take the necessary diplomatic measures in response to this serious violation of international law and its airspace,” the statement reads.

Following the incident, Romania closed the Russian Consulate General in Constanta: the consul general was declared persona non grata, according to media reports citing the country’s President, Nicusor Dan.

“Hungary will not send weapons and military equipment to Ukraine,” Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Despite the change in government, Hungary’s position remains unchanged.

Poland will raise the issue of the UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army)’s exaltation in Ukraine during negotiations with its Ukrainian counterpart, said Maciej Wiewiur, spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Between 1943 and 1944, the UPA carried out ethnic cleansing and mass murders against the Polish civilian population in the regions of Volhynia and Eastern Galicia; today, Warsaw is demanding that Kiev assume historical responsibility for these massacres. Polish President Nawrocki proposed revoking Zelenskyy’s highest state honor in connection with his decision to award the title “In Honor of the Heroes of the UPA” to a unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He emphasized that he views Zelenskyy’s move highly critically and that it demonstrates Kyiv’s unpreparedness for EU membership.

Greece will protest to Kyiv over the discovery of a Ukrainian naval drone off the island of Lefkada. The unmanned surface vehicle was equipped with explosives. Athens has warned that it will not allow the Mediterranean Sea to become a theater of military operations. Previously, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias had called on Ukraine to apologize for the incident. Turkey warns against uncontrolled escalation after the drone attack on a ship near Odessa.

A Russian attack on NATO could occur at any time, says Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson. NATO is reportedly strengthening defenses on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland due to the growing Russian threat and fears of a possible attack. The Alliance considers the island one of the most vulnerable yet strategically vital points, playing a key role in the security of the entire region.

The Indian Embassy is advising its citizens residing in Kyiv to be vigilant about their security in the coming days: the statement was published on May 26, according to the institution’s website.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha says Kyiv and Europe have a “strong hand” with trump cards in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. “Ukraine has trump cards. Europe has trump cards. We have a strong hand. It’s time to play them… It’s time for Europe… to move peace closer to the direction of peace.”

The director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service states that “the drums of war are beating loudly in Europe,” dismissing accusations of a possible Russian invasion of Europe and asserting the opposite. The Higher Tank Command School in Chelyabinsk will be rebuilt in Russia, the Russian government said.

Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Vladimir Putin had been informed of the drone in Romania, responding to a question from Izvestia journalist Viktor Sineoka. An official statement on the incident is pending.

A missile alert has been declared for the first time in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. Residents received an SMS alert from the Ministry of Emergency Situations. A missile alert is also in effect in neighboring regions: Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Kurgan, and Tyumen, Perm Krai, and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District. Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, and Perm airports are closed to arrivals and departures.

Seven flights are delayed at Tyumen Airport. Flights from Nyagan, Novy Urengoy, Moscow, Kazan, and Khanty-Mansiysk will arrive delayed at Roshchino.

In an interview with RT, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko responded to the Scandinavian countries regarding Kalingrad: “NATO’s ability to conquer or blockade Kaliningrad is zero.” According to Grushko, the Alliance understands that any such attempt would lead to serious consequences for those harboring such plans. Grushko also noted that the Baltic Sea is turning into an arena of confrontation: “A large number of various military operations and activities are taking place there. Brigade-level forces are permanently deployed both in Poland and the Baltic states.”

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on May 29. In the Yaroslavl region, following a drone attack, traffic was blocked at the exit from Yaroslavl to Moscow, at the intersection of Moskovsky Prospekt and the Southwestern Ring Road. In the Volgograd region, an apartment building on Vershinina Street was attacked. At least 10 explosions were heard in southern and central Volgograd. In the Rostov region, more than 80 drones were destroyed.

Russian forces launched attacks in Reni (Odessa Oblast) and Poltava.

In Bryansk Oblast, Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Solov’evka in Klimovsky District, resulting in one death.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian assault aircraft from the Northern Group of Forces have advanced up to 900 meters in twenty-one areas, with firefights ongoing in Ivolzhans’ke, Kindrativka, Pysarivka, and surrounding areas.

In Kindrativka, Ukrainian forces are attempting to resist by redeploying their most combat-ready assault groups to the line of contact. In Krasnopil’s’kyi District, firefights are ongoing between the villages of Lisne and Taratutyne.

In Belgorod Oblast, three separate attacks resulted in three injuries, including a soldier from Orlan who was injured by shrapnel while repelling an attack from an FPV drone.

In the Kharkiv region, in the Vovchansk sector, assault units from the Northern Group of Forces have advanced up to 800 meters in fourteen areas. Russian forces engaged in firefights in the villages of Karaichne and Okhrimivka, as well as in the forests of Vovchansk District.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of Novovasylivka.

In the Dobropillya sector, fighting continues for Vasylivka and the access roads to Myrne.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian Vostok GRT is penetrating Ukrainian defenses northwest of the village of Oleksandrohrad, conducting offensive operations in the forested area beyond the Vovcha River towards the village of Lisne, and continuing to consolidate and expand the bridgehead north of the river.

On the Zaporizhia front, fighting continues near Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k. Images of destroyed Ukrainian equipment north of Stepnohirs’k have been published. Ukrainian forces continue to damage Russian energy infrastructure. Power outages have affected a significant portion of Zaporizhia Oblast.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were injured by drone strikes, and several villages were hit by Ukrainian fire.

Graziella Giangiulio

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