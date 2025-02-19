UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Riyadh, no news for Ukraine. Kiev attacks the CPC area. Moscow advances in the north of Kupyansk

The long-awaited Riyadh talks have taken place: at 15:40 Italian time the Russian delegation left Riyadh to reach Moscow with no result on the Kiev issue. For now the only certain thing is the resumption of diplomatic work between Russia and the United States. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he will not visit Riyadh on February 19, but on March 10.

As always, the US positions diverge from the Russian ones, which are increasingly moderate, while the Americans are increasingly enthusiastic. Washington and Moscow agree on at least one thing, the Ukrainian issue must be closed once and for all. In the meantime, Europe, in order to have a seat at the table, has applied the sixteenth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation in the energy sector, this will be to the detriment above all of European citizens who will pay more for energy. Macron has called for a second urgent meeting of EU leaders today within three days to discuss Ukraine and security in Europe, he writes Reuters. The invited countries include Norway, Canada, the Baltics, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium. The first one did not lead to anything.

Yuri Ushakov reported that the United States finally chose Keith Kellogg as a representative in the negotiating group with Russia on Ukraine. China supports the political solution to the conflict in Ukraine and promotes peace negotiations, Wang Yi said. According to Russian sources, there will be no meeting between Trump and Putin next week.

Vladimir Putin has instructed to pay 65 thousand rubles a month to people who have lost property in the Kursk region. This amount will be paid in addition to what internally displaced persons already receive until the Kursk region is completely liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the president said in a press statement.

And it was a look at the front line updated at 18:00 on February 18.

At least 50 Russian Armed Forces attack drones hit targets in Kiev today. Explosions were reported in the Cherkasy and Kropyvnytsky regions.

In the Kursk region, the Sever group of troops reports that Russian airborne units, having gained a foothold in Sverdlikovo, were able to knock out the Ukrainian Armed Forces from several strongholds in the forest belts east of the village and advance in the direction of Sudzha. Fighting continues in Pogrebki, Russian marines are advancing on the western outskirts of Kurilovka. The Ukrainian FA is transferring reinforcements and attempting to counterattack.

In the north of the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces are having success on the western bank of the Oskil River in the area of ​​the settlements of Zapadne, Dvorichna and Fyholivka. According to Ukrainian sources, Russian forces have approached Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region: “the situation is very difficult”.

In the direction of Kostyantynopil, Russian troops are advancing towards the settlement of Kostyantynopil, Ukrainian sources acknowledge the advance of Russian forces in the settlement of Ulakly. A large “pocket” of territory controlled by Ukrainian troops has been eliminated; the Russian army is increasing pressure on the Ukrainians in this sector of the front.

After an operational pause in the direction of Velyka Novosilka, Russian forces have resumed offensive operations. They report battles for the settlements. Novosilka and Novoocheretuvate.

On the Zaporizhia Front of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vasylivka area, the Ukrainians hit the building of the Tavria post with cluster munitions.

In the Belgorod region, three drone strikes. In the DPR in Horlivka, three civilians were injured by Ukrainian artillery strikes. Ukrainian attack on Russian oil facilities. Putin called on foreign shareholders of the CPC Novorossysk to provide equipment to repair the pipeline after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, despite sanctions.

Graziella Giangiulio

