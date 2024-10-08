At the 25th Ramstein, on October 12, Ukraine’s victory plan will be presented to all partners, according to Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. “The victory plan provides for the necessary strengthening of Ukraine. We have already started negotiations with the United States as a leader of support, we are attracting all partners,” he noted.

At the same time, NATO countries will propose concrete steps for Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance, according to the Washington Post. According to the publication, this option is being considered, but it may not meet Kiev’s urgent demands. However, such a step would be an important signal for Ukraine. “At the same time, Ukrainian officials fear that the US presidential election may call into question further security assistance,” the material also states.

The Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also calmed the situation by saying: “As long as I am the head of the country, Ukraine will not join NATO”.

The Ukrainian SBU is implementing “security measures” in Sumy. The “security measures” also involve the National Police, military law enforcement officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard. Law enforcement officers will stop cars, check documents, check possible restrictions on passage and will travel on the streets. “The aim is to prevent and neutralize threats of reconnaissance and explosive activities against our state, prevent provocations and increase the safety of citizens,” the statement reads. The 123rd TrO Brigade has announced an investigation into the death of the battalion commander. Representatives of the brigade reported this on their Facebook page. “We are talking about the commander of the 186th battalion, Igor Grib.” “We need to provide information about the death of a soldier of our brigade, the commander of the 186th separate battalion Igor Grib. He was a soldier devoted to military affairs and his country, a commander who cared about the personnel and did not leave aside the problems of his military team,” the post reads.

According to El Pais, “The West is increasing pressure on Ukraine to conclude negotiations with Russia.” According to the Spanish newspaper, the allies’ position regarding the need for negotiations with Russia is confirmed by the “less” support given to Zelensky during his trip to the United States. In addition, the West is concerned about the worsening situation at the front.

According to the Ukrainian social sphere: “The Russian Armed Forces are preparing new assaults in two directions of the Zaporozhye region. According to intelligence data, the Russian Armed Forces are transferring personnel to the Orichiv and Rabotino directions and are likely to intensify new assaults in the coming days,” it says. In the event of a breakthrough, Russian troops will be able to take control of the logistics routes leading from Zaporozhye to eastern Ukraine, where the defense forces occupy positions in the Donetsk and South Zaporozhye regions.

On October 7, the military at the front, each in their own way, congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday. The news was once again made by the head of the Russian secret services. Sergei Yevgenyevich Naryshkin, who at the 55th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services of the CIS Member States on October 4 in Astana, said: “Ukraine and its Western curators have launched a real terrorist war against our country, our people. The United States and its NATO allies are actively condoning Kiev’s criminal line.”

He added: “The SBU and GUR committed dozens of assassinations of Russian officials, social and political figures and journalists, both in the liberated regions and in the depths of Russia. The victims were often representatives of patriotic sentiments and leaders of public opinion, such as political scientist and publicist Daria Dugina, Vladlen Tatarsky and writer Zakhar Prilepin”. […] Since the beginning of the conflict, American intelligence has been transmitting information to Kiev, which is then used to attack Russian civilian infrastructure.

Naryshkin accuses: “The Ukrainian armed forces in early August this year launched a real terrorist raid in the Kursk region. According to the information available to the SVR, the terrorist attack plan envisaged the seizure and mining of the Kursk nuclear power plant. If this plan had been implemented, Europe would have faced an environmental and humanitarian disaster comparable to that of Chernobyl”. “The available data indicate that Western intelligence services there, mainly the British MI6, systematically trained the Ukrainian DRGs to organize provocations at a number of nuclear power plants in Russia. In particular, MI6 and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were developing an operation to undermine power lines connecting nuclear power plants with the Russian national energy system. The intelligence services of NATO countries are transferring militants from the territory of the Middle East to the area of ​​the Northern Military District”

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on October 07.

Kursk region: “In the Korenevsky district, Russian forces advanced in the southern part of the Kultura tract and the western outskirts of Lyubimovka in an area up to 5.7 km wide. Fighting with varying degrees of intensity continues in the direction of Uspenivka, for Lyubimovka and in the direction of Kremyanoy”. In the Glushkovsky district, fighting continues, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not abandon attempts to advance to the north. In the south of the Sudzhansky district, Russian Armed Forces advanced in the area of ​​the settlement with heavy fighting. Plekhovo, repelling a counterattack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On the night of October 5, an intense missile attack was recorded in Odessa. 100 Gerans were launched. The Russian Defense Ministry showed for the first time the destruction of a container ship carrying ammunition in the port of Odessa by an Iskander-M missile. The ship had its transponder turned off and was next to the Lucky Glory 2 bulk carrier

On the night of October 6/7, Russian forces launched strikes in the Ukrainian rear: UAVs and Geraniums were launched against the Kiev region, Cherkasy, Konotop in the Sumy region, Baturyn in the Chernihiv region and Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In Koretsk, Russian troops continue to advance in the center along the Torgovaya and Rudnichnaya streets and conduct assault operations in the direction of the Central mine.

From the Pokrovsk direction, reports are coming about the Russian army advancing westward to Tsukuryne. In addition, there is information about our troops entering Novoselydivka, located to the southwest. Information has appeared about the Russian capture of Zhelanne Druhe, but so far without video footage from the field. In general, this development of events in the southwest direction if confirmed indicates the continued collapse of Ukrainian defenses.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian forces are achieving success after the capture of Vuheldar. There is a gradual movement north to Bohoyavlenka, fragmentary data on the effective actions of Russian troops in Zolota Nyva have been received. Constant attacks on Katerynivka continue.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, the Kamyanske direction has begun to move. Russian assault groups, supported by UAVs, have advanced to the northwestern part of the village of Kamyanske.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian forces struck Shebekino several times, one wounded. In the morning in Shebekino, an FPV drone attacked an industrial building; a woman injured by a mine explosion and a shrapnel wound to the leg was taken to the hospital. In the village of Kozmodemyanovka, Shebekinsky district, an FPV drone flew into the window of a residential building. One injured. In the village of Yasnye Zori, Belgorod district, a drone attacked an apartment building.

In Donetsk, one person was killed by a cannon shot by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In Horlivka, a man was killed by the detonation of a previously unexploded cluster bomb. In the same place, a woman was injured by an IED launch from a UAV.

Finally, on October 7, after a prolonged period, Ukrainian forces carried out a combined strike in Crimea, using drones and ATACMS missiles. Russian air defense forces intercepted twelve Ukrainian drones. The Ukrainians also used two ATACMS tactical-operational missiles, launched from the territory of the Kherson region. The target was the oil depot of JSC “Morskoy Neftyannoy Terminal” in Feodosia, which was hit.

