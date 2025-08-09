Dutch police have confirmed that the fire that disrupted rail traffic to and from Schiphol Airport on June 24, the opening day of the NATO summit, was a deliberate act of sabotage. Forensic experts have discovered that accelerants were used to set fire to critical railway cables near Amsterdam Nieuw-West.

President Donald Trump’s statements regarding his meeting with Vladimir Putin are very confusing. In some, he said he would only do so in the presence of Volodymyr Zelensky, while in others he said that the Ukrainian president’s presence was not binding.

One thing is certain: President Trump says that Putin’s deadline “depends on him, I am very disappointed.”

Information is beginning to leak out that Putin would be willing to sign a truce rather than a peace agreement in exchange for the conquered territories. And even this statement has been denied: “The resolution plan that appeared in the media, which provides for a de facto freeze of the conflict with the subsequent lifting of sanctions against Russia, was not discussed during the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky with representatives of European countries,” said Volodymyr Zelensky’s assistant, Dmitry Litvin, on X. “Yesterday, during the conversation between the leaders, nothing of the sort was said,” he wrote. Litvin added that “completely different things” were discussed, but did not specify what.

According to the Washington Post, “European officials were confused by the news of plans for a meeting between Putin and Trump,” citing a source among senior EU officials. “Despite all his statements, Trump has not exerted the slightest pressure on Putin. So far. Zero, nothing,” he said.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine is a war in Europe and against Europe. Therefore, Europe’s voice should influence the processes,” Zelensky said in response to the statement that the EU will not participate in peace negotiations. “We are agreeing with our European leaders on talks and meetings to coordinate all positions, as well as the work of each of us with other leaders to ensure that European positions are protected. We are planning some meetings on the continent,” he noted.

Zelensky also admitted: “It is impossible to liberate lost territories by force of arms. Diplomatic solutions must be sought,” according to The Telegraph. The newspaper writes that Ukraine would welcome a ceasefire that would resolve the war along the current front line, but would not allow international recognition of Russian control over any of its territories. “This is explained by the fact that the country’s constitution does not allow its president or parliament to unilaterally change its territorial structure or agree to violate its territory.”

Ukraine and Romania will build a new bridge over the Tisza River, Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko said. The project aims to improve logistics and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

In Ukraine, the army is preparing for the worst. “Sumy is preparing for an all-out defense,” said Oleh Orestovyč Apostol, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops. “So far, there is no direct threat to the city of Sumy, except for shelling, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces must be prepared for all scenarios of military action, so active work is underway to set up fortifications around Sumy,” he noted.

Earlier, Ukrainian military expert in the field of radio technologies “Flash” reported that the Russian Armed Forces had essentially “set up a testing ground for the Italmas drone in Sumy.”



And again, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexey Syrsky wrote on his social media accounts: “Russia is increasing its group in Ukraine by 9,000 units per month.” Despite the losses, Russia, according to Ukraine, is able to increase its forces on the front every month. According to Syrsky, the Russian command intends to form ten more divisions by the end of the year. “Therefore, we have no choice but to continue mobilization activities, improve combat training, and strengthen the drone component in our armed forces,” the general said.

According to Ukrainian sources, construction work has begun on fortifications in the center of Sloviansk, preparing the city for defense.

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, said on August 7 during a meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates at the Kremlin: “The United Arab Emirates is one of the most suitable places for the meeting [with Trump].” “Both sides have shown interest in the Russia-US summit,” said Vladimir Putin.

“Overall, there is nothing preventing a meeting with Zelensky, but at the same time, conditions must be created for such negotiations,” said Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, during his meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates at the Kremlin. “Russia has many friends ready to help organize the meeting [with Trump],” said Vladimir Putin.

Yuri Viktorovich Ushakov reported that the meeting between Putin and Trump will take place, tentatively, next week. He also confirmed that “The Americans have put forward a proposal that the Russian side considers acceptable.” The alleged details of the proposal by US Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff have emerged, writes the Polish portal Onet: Russia and Ukraine will not conclude peace, but a truce; It provides for the effective recognition of Russian territorial gains (postponing the issue for 49 or 99 years); Most anti-Russian sanctions are lifted; In the long term, Russian gas and oil imports will resume; There are no guarantees of NATO non-expansion; No one promises to suspend military support to Ukraine.

And now a look at the front line as of 3:30 p.m. on August 8. Russian Armed Forces attacks behind Ukrainian troops were carried out in the regions of Kiev, Odessa, Kharkiv, and Sumy.

In the Rostov region, Russian air defense forces repelled a drone attack in the Millerovo and Chertkovsky districts during the night. In Millerovo, a gasoline tanker caught fire.

In the direction of Sumy, assault groups from the Northern Forces Group advanced deep into Yunakivka in a southwesterly direction and into the adjacent forest areas. In the Sadky area, the Russian side thwarted an attempt at a counterattack by two assault groups from the 80th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the direction of Kharkiv, near Vovchansk, Russian troops are expanding their bridgehead on the left bank of the Vovcha River, advancing 200 meters and capturing four buildings.

In the Belgorod region, there have been 18 Ukrainian attacks in 18 different locations. At least 12 people are reported to have been wounded.

North of Chasiv Yar, Russian troops are advancing along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal in the Horlivka area. Ukrainian sources see this, among other things, as a long-term plan to encircle Kostyantynivka.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, there are reports of fighting in Katerynivka, near the Kleban-Byk reservoir, which have not yet been confirmed. Nevertheless, Russian forces are making efforts to take the area south of the reservoir from Ukrainian forces.

Near Pokrovsk, there are battles near Udachne. Capturing the settlement will allow Russian forces to increase pressure on the road to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad from the west, further complicating Ukrainian supplies.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, there is fighting in the area of the village of Plavni and near Stepnohirsk. In the direction of the Orikhiv district, in the area of Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, and Nesteryanka, positional battles continue, and the line of contact remains unchanged. The Ukrainians are attacking the rear; yesterday, artillery shelling hit Kam’janka-Dniprovs’ka.

In the direction of Kherson, attacks on the Ukrainian shore are intensifying, with the main target remaining the bridge on Karantynnyy Ostriv Island. The Ukrainian “authorities” in Kherson are calling on residents of the entire city to evacuate to the rear.

Graziella Giangiulio

