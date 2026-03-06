UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Putin wants to immediately shut off gas to the EU. Lavrov: Anchorage increasingly distant. Kiev is selling drones to the US for the Middle East. Russians advance in Hryshyne

Negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have been postponed due to the situation in the Middle East, Ukrainian media report. Not only could the United States halt supplies of air defense systems and ballistic missiles to Ukraine in the event of a prolonged war in the Middle East, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced. Ukraine is ready to exchange its interceptor drones for Patriot missiles, Zelensky speaking about cooperation with Middle Eastern countries.

The Slovak electricity transmission grid is terminating its emergency power supply contract with the Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo, announced Martin Magath, CEO of the Slovak company, Pravda reports. He explained that the decision was made by the government. “I can’t say whether I agree or not,” Magath added. According to him, Ukraine last used emergency supplies from Slovakia in January.

Hungarian authorities could lift their blockade of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine if Kiev resumes oil supplies to the country through the Russian Druzhba pipeline, a Hungarian official told European magazine Politico. Hungary is establishing a commission to determine the conditions of the Druzhba pipeline and is asking Zelensky to allow inspectors into Ukraine, Orbán said. If no agreement is reached, Ukraine is expected to run out of funds by the end of March.

The United States will permanently lift sanctions on Rosneft’s German subsidiary on Friday, Bloomberg reports, citing a source familiar with the matter. The U.S. Treasury Department plans to announce the decision today, March 6.

Poland has cut benefits for Ukrainian citizens temporarily residing in Poland, Polsat reports. According to the broadcaster, Ukrainians were granted the same benefits as refugees from other countries. Cash benefits, free medical care, compensation for rent costs, and access to free education have all been cut.

Hungary has received supply guarantees from Russia. Oil and gas prices will remain unchanged, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said after his visit to Moscow.

Hungary and Russia have agreed to explore alternative energy supply routes if necessary.

Estonia has permanently banned the entry of 1,500 Russian soldiers who participated in the war against Ukraine, the country’s Interior Minister said. Igor Taro called on the EU to join this initiative, “because these people will become very useful tools for organized crime.”

According to Ukrainian media, over 40% of the cogeneration units transferred to Ukraine by partners are not yet operational. The remainder are idle due to a lack of funding for connection, specialists, and lengthy approval procedures. Overall, Ukraine has received nearly 200 cogeneration units over the past four years. Lviv is transitioning to a heightened security regime: from March 5 to 9, restrictions on entry and movement on roads are possible, and law enforcement will check documents and inspect vehicles, the SBU reported on security measures.

Vladimir Putin has set the authorized strength of the Russian Armed Forces at 2,391,770 personnel, including 1,502,640 military personnel; the corresponding document has been published on the website for the official publication of legal acts. The decree enters into force on the day of its signing. Russia will release two Ukrainian prisoners of war who also hold Hungarian citizenship, Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

Putin instructed the government to immediately evaluate the issue of cutting off gas supplies to Europe. The Russian president suggested that it would be more advantageous for Russia to immediately cut off supplies, without waiting until 2027, when the European Union would decide to completely abandon Russian gas. “Perhaps it would be more advantageous for us to immediately cut off supplies to the European market? To switch to markets that are opening up and gain a foothold there? There’s not even a political motivation. If they close us down in a month or two anyway, wouldn’t it be better to do it ourselves now? But this isn’t a decision, it’s just thinking out loud. I will instruct the government to work on this issue with our companies,” the president stated.

Russian intelligence agencies have information on preparations to blow up Blue Stream and Turkish Stream, Vladimir Putin told journalist Pavel Zarubin

Other statements by Putin: “The attack on the Russian gas tanker in the Mediterranean is an act of terrorism; Kiev is ‘biting the hand’ of the EU, which fuels it – on the attack on the Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz; The EU is helping Kiev with weapons and money, while Kiev is creating one problem after another for the EU; It is now more profitable for Russia to leave EU markets and move to emerging markets; Some traditional suppliers will leave Europe for premium buyers who pay more – that’s business; The rise in gas prices in Europe is explained by the general situation on global markets in conjunction with events in the Middle East.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made heated statements: “The West is acting according to the principle of ‘divide, pit, and rule.’ The West is waging a direct and ‘hot’ war against Russia.” “The Anchorage agreements imply serious compromises on Russia’s part.” The minister emphasized that “Ukraine and Europe are working to ‘rewrite’ the Anchorage agreements. The spirit of Anchorage is evaporating. Russia not only disapproved, but also failed to see the security guarantees being discussed in Kiev.” “Russia wants to achieve international regulation of low-orbit satellite systems like Starlink,” Lavrov said. He emphasized that the operators of such systems must respect the sovereignty of the states to which they provide their services.

Aerial photos from March 3, 2026, show a massive hole in the burned hull of the Russian oil tanker ARCTIC METAGAZ, which is subject to US sanctions. The tanker reportedly caught fire yesterday in the Mediterranean Sea after being attacked by an unidentified naval drone near Malta. The corvette Gromkiy and the large B-274 submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy left Vladivostok on March 3, 2026.

A prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled for today, State Duma MP Shamsail Saraliev announced in a commentary to RBC. Russia has returned 200 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity and, in exchange, 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been transferred, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on March 5. Throughout the day, the enemy launched massive raids in our regions. Media reports indicate that at least 60 drones were shot down over Saratov and Engels, with three injuries and damage to civilian structures. Sevastopol and Crimea repelled the drone attacks. Air defenses were repeatedly deployed in Sochi, Novorossiysk, and Gelendzhik. Between 8:00 AM and 11:00 PM alone, 158 drones were shot down.

Russian Armed Forces’ Geran missiles struck targets in Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Odessa, with missiles reported from Pavlohrad. During the raid, Geran missiles hit a Panamanian-flagged merchant ship near Chornomorsk in Odessa Oblast. A train, likely carrying chemical agents, was hit in Mykolaiv.

The Bryansk region is increasingly subject to Ukrainian FPV and artillery attacks.

Toward Sumy, the Sever Group of Forces reports tactical successes in the Sumy and Hlukhivs’kyi districts, with Russian aviation and artillery active.

Ukrainian drone attacks continue in the Belgorod region. Seven people were injured in various locations.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Northern Group of Forces reports heavy fighting in the village of Vovchans’ki Khutory, where Russian forces have evacuated several homes. In the Velykyi Burluk district, Russian attack aircraft continue to clear forested areas. The Northern Group of Forces’ mission is to push Ukrainian forces back from the border of the Belgorod region.

From the Kupyansk sector, reports indicate that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed American HIMARS MLRS to strike. Russian positions. The situation in the city and further south, towards Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, remains unchanged. The Ukrainians note the arrival of Russian armed forces reserves.

Towards Slavyansk, fighting is ongoing near Fedorivka Druha, in the Pryvillya area (on the main road to Slavyansk, 14 km away). Maps show directions to Tykhonivka and Malynivka, but a waterway must be crossed along the route.

West of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces are acknowledging Russian successes at Hryshyne, fearing further developments in the Dobropillya District salient. Near Hryshyne, Russian forces are advancing along the right flank, where numerous FABs landed earlier. Ukrainian assault groups attempted two attacks in the northern sector from Oleksandrivka and Dobropasovo.

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, the Vostok Group of Forces continues its offensive in the areas of the villages of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Hulyaijpole.

On the Zaporizhia front, fighting continues along the previous lines, near Mahdalynivka, Zapasne, and Stepnohirsk. Ukrainian forces continue to attack civilian targets in frontline areas.

In Kherson Oblast, two civilians were injured in the port of Zaliznyi following a Ukrainian attack. Numerous settlements were subjected to shelling and airstrikes. Russian forces responded with attacks along the Dnieper.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/