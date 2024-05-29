UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Putin: “The Rada is the only one that can decide in Ukraine now. Serious consequences if attacked with NATO weapons.” Chasiv Jar under Russian fire

EU countries are discussing Kiev’s attacks with Western weapons on Russian territory and the related “risks of escalation”, according to the High Commissioner for European Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell. In this regard, it should be remembered that Italy, Germany, Greece, Belgium are against, while Holland, Poland and the Czech Republic are in favour. Hungary and Slovakia are also against. While the Baltic countries such as Latvia, Estonia and Sweden are pushing the accelerator.

At the moment the French are preparing to send trainers to Ukraine, at least this is what the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky claims: “France will send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel.” “I have already signed the documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centers and get to know their infrastructures and their personnel.” The French Defense Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, is more cautious: “As has been mentioned several times , training on Ukrainian soil is one of the projects discussed after the conference on support for Ukraine, convened by the President of the Republic on February 26”, reads the note. The plan is said to be ongoing.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said he will not meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels. While in Belgium, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo promised Ukraine 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028, the first ones should start arriving this year with the condition of using them exclusively on Ukrainian territory. Belgium’s support to Ukraine will amount to 1 billion euros in military assistance.

Zelenskyj on his European trip declared that in May Russia launched 3,200 guided bombs on Ukraine (about 120 per day). Yesterday he was in Portugal, where he had working meetings with Prime Minister Luís Filipe Montenegro Cardoso de Morais Esteves and will be received by President Marcelo Nuno Duarte Rebelo de Sousa after having been in Spain where he signed security agreements and obtained a package of aid of 1.1 billion euros Spain will provide 1 billion euros in aid to Ukraine this year and 5 billion until 2027.

Ukrainian President Zelensky criticized the United States for its weak position regarding participation in the “peace summit” in Switzerland. According to the Ukrainian president, American leader Joe Biden will demonstrate by his absence that he supports Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation on May 28, commented on the law on the Ukrainian constitution: “The first thing you see and what is told to me is that the Constitution of Ukraine provides for the extension of powers, but only of the Rada , and nothing is said about the extension of the powers of the President of Ukraine.” “There is Article 111 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which says that the powers of the supreme power are transferred to the speaker of the parliament, especially since under martial law, the power of the parliament is expanded.”

“Fundamentally, the Ukrainian state is based on the idea of not a presidential, but a parliamentary republic, it is quite logical that the Constitution itself and existing legal acts; adopted on the basis are structured in this way”. “According to the preliminary assessment, the only legitimate government in Ukraine is the parliament and the chairman of the Rada,” Putin said.

Furthermore, the Russian President commented on the discussion of the use of Western weapons against Russia: “Representatives of NATO countries must be aware of what they are playing with (…) Everything happens around the events on the approaches to Kharkiv, so they were they (the NATO countries, ed.) provoked these events in Kharkiv (…) The constant escalation will lead to serious consequences”.

“We will still do what we consider appropriate, regardless of who will be on the territory of Ukraine (…) Russia does not have an answer to the question about participation in some conferences on Ukraine, because it is not clear what they are talking about,” he commented. Putin.

And now a look at the front line updated at 4.30pm on April 28th.

Since the afternoon of the 27th, Russian troops have controlled the entire southern part of the Časiv Jar “Canal” region. And progress in this direction means that the only Ukrainian supply route to the area is under Russian fire control.

In detail, in the direction of Kharkiv, the Russian armed forces are conducting military operations in Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlement. The Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lyptsi, after having withdrawn reinforcements from other sectors of the front, slowed down the initial pace of the Russian army’s advance. Near Vovčans’k, despite 4 counterattacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian troops advanced in some areas up to 600 meters. In the direction of Lyptsi, Russian units in the resort village of Pishchane repelled two counterattacks and advanced 250 meters. There are reports of surrendered Ukrainian soldiers.

In the Svatove-Kupjans’k direction, the Russian Armed Forces maintain the initiative in Ivanivka and on the front line in Berestove.

The eastern part of Časiv Jar, the Kvartal microdistrict, was stormed by Russian troops. The Russian Armed Forces target the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the development with artillery and heavy aerial bombs. The assault groups concentrated their efforts, according to Ukrainian estimates, in the south-eastern part of the war development; Numerous Ukrainian drone and artillery strikes are hampering the pace of the Russian advance.

West of Avdiivka, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing near Arkhanhel’s’ke on the Ocheretyne ledge, north-west of Soloviove, the control zone in Umans’ke and Netailove has been significantly expanded. They report the beginning of battles for Karlivka west of Netailove.

On the Vremivka ledge heavy battles take place near Staromaiors’ke and Urozhaine. There are house-to-house battles.

On the Zaporozhzhie front the Ukrainians attack behind the front line, hoping to hit the places where Russian personnel are concentrated. In Novohorivka the shot hit a school with the aim of hitting Russian military personnel, Moscow denies there were any soldiers.

In the direction of Kherson, without significant changes, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck civilian targets: the building of the Social Fund in Nyzhni Sirohozy, at least 20 arrivals in Dnipro, a chaotic shelling of Nova Kakhovka with a heavy mortar was carried out.

Yesterday the Ukrainians hit Lugansk twice from the HIMARS MLRS with long-range missiles and a cluster warhead.

In the Belgorod region, drone and artillery attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the villages of Sovkhozny, Dronovka of the Grayvoronsky Urban District, Murom, Shebekino, Krasnoye, Nezhegol of the Shebekinsky Urban District, Beryozovka of the Borisov District and Grayvoron. One civilian was injured.

In the Kursk region, the villages of Tyotkino and Elizavetovka of the Glushkovsky district, Gogolevka and Sverdlikovo, Oleshnya of the Sudzhansky district, Troitskoye of the Korenevsky district were bombed. Drops of explosive devices from helicopters and kamikaze drone attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were recorded in Tyotkino, Popovo-Lezhachi and Elizavetovka of the Glushkovsky district, Uspenovka and Vnezapny, Troitsky of the Korenevsky district, Guevo of the Sudzhansky district. Electronic warfare suppressed drones at the Sudzha checkpoint, Gornal in the Sudzhansky district, Krupets and Anatolyevka in the Rylsky district, Obukhovka and Uspenovka in the Korenevsky district. Near the Krupets station in the Rylsky district, a Ukrainian helicopter was destroyed by small arms fire.

In the DPR, as a result of the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Horlivka, two civilians were injured, as well as four employees of the Ministry for Emergency Situations carrying out official duties.

Graziella Giangiulio

