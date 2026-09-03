UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Putin: The negotiation process on the Ukrainian front is essentially frozen, as far as we know. Germany: We’re invoking Article 4, but no. Zelenskyy threatens attacks on civilian aircraft

Diplomatic incident between the EU-NATO and the Russian Federation. Following investigations, Germany officially accused Russia of the drone incident at Leipzig Airport and is considering invoking NATO’s Article 4. The Russians have already denied the report. “Germany’s accusations against Russia following the drone incident at Leipzig Airport are linked to a crisis in Berlin’s internal politics,” Putin said. “As for the actions of the German authorities, these are primarily related to internal political processes.” “Companies are closing, jobs are being lost. It’s unclear why all this is happening. There’s only one explanation: resistance to an aggressive Russia. “Where’s the evidence?” he said.

The Russian Consulate General in Bonn will close on September 18, the head of the German Foreign Ministry announced. He also announced the termination of the agreement on the activities of the “Russian House” in Berlin, which he said was “to strengthen security.” Germany intends to tighten entry controls for Russian citizens, Johann Wadephul, German Foreign Affairs minister ,added.

Meanwhile, German authorities have identified two suspects in the case of the drone crash at Leipzig Airport, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reports. The suspects are a Latvian citizen with Russian origins and a Belarusian resident holding a Russian passport. Investigators believe the former flew to Berlin at the end of July and then traveled to Leipzig in a rental car. Two days before the crash, he had left Germany in The investigation is ongoing. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt directly attributes responsibility for the attack to Russia. On September 1st, he stated that “the police investigation, the nature of the crime, and intelligence data demonstrate Russia’s responsibility for the attack at Leipzig Airport.”

On September 2nd, German police announced they had launched an investigation into a suspected new attack being prepared against the country’s energy infrastructure, following an act of vandalism at a power substation near the town of Bergheim in western Germany. Power supply in the region has not been interrupted, and the extent of the damage or the perpetrator are currently unclear.

Germany will transfer several thousand additional IRIS-T anti-aircraft missiles to Kiev in connection with Russia’s alleged involvement in the drone incident discovered at Leipzig/Halle airport in early August, N-TV reported, citing German government sources.

The Belgian Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot, announced the summons of the Russian ambassador following the Leipzig incident. This measure was taken in response to Germany’s accusations against Moscow regarding the Leipzig airport incident, TASS reports.

Regarding the Patriot missiles, “EU defense ministers have not yet made specific decisions on the supply of missiles to Kiev,” EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said. “The EU and NATO will establish a high-level expert group with the participation of Ukraine, which will develop recommendations for the accelerated elimination of deficiencies in the armed forces of European countries,” Kallas stated. The group is expected to be established next week. The meeting will include representatives from the EU, NATO, and Ukraine, and its primary goal will be to find ways to more quickly close existing gaps in Europe’s defense capabilities. Kallas noted that the current pace of strengthening Europe’s defense is insufficient in the face of growing threats, so leading experts are expected to be involved.

OSINT sources report that the flight of a Ukrainian Armed Forces An-26 to Estonia coincided with the drone attack in Ust-Luga. Russians are discussing the incident in social media chats. Naftogaz said in a statement: “Russian forces have destroyed part of the Odessa thermal power plant. A full assessment of the plant’s condition and the consequences of the attack will be carried out after the debris has been cleared.” Over 350,000 customers in the Odessa district and the region, including part of Odessa, were left without power. Critical infrastructure and electric transportation were also affected.

Ukraine has officially warned the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of the danger posed by flights over Russia. In a letter to ICAO, the Ukrainians emphasized that Ukraine is exercising its right to self-defense and will respond to Russian air strikes. Ukraine has also called for a complete ban on civilian flights over Russian territory.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Svyatoslav Anatolyevich Zayets as Commander of the Ground Forces. At the same time, Zelenskyy removed Gennady Shapovalov from that post by previous decree.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has removed General Alexei Anikin, head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ General Directorate for St. Petersburg. According to these sources, Andrei Yegorov, head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, and Andrei Gusev, head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Kursk Region, have also resigned. No official announcements regarding these personnel decisions have yet been made.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a harsh statement to Germany: “Moscow will respond to Germany’s anti-Russian decisions.” Kremlin spokesman Dmty Peskov also stated: “Germany continues to escalate tensions; the accusations against Russia following the Leipzig incident are not supported by any arguments from Berlin.”

Regarding the peace agreements: “Without recognition of the current reality on the ground, there will be no peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine,” said Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Russian presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov will meet with Vatican special envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi in Moscow at the end of September. The main topic of the talks will be the conflict in Ukraine. According to Ushakov, the Vatican representatives will primarily discuss humanitarian issues, but the political agenda will also be touched upon. Zuppi has already visited Moscow several times. Previously, the head of the Vatican diplomatic service, Paul Richard Gallagher, also traveled to the Russian capital and met with Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov.

The Central Bank of Russia has maintained restrictions on cash withdrawals in foreign currency for another six months, until March 9, 2027, according to the regulator’s press service.

At a press conference on September 1, Vladimir Putin spoke broadly about the meeting with the CIA, the United States, negotiations, Germany, Japan, and energy: “Contacts between intelligence agencies have always existed, even during the most difficult periods of the Cold War.” “We maintain that any negotiation must be rich in concrete content.” “Russia is comfortable working with Witkoff and Kushner; they are always welcome guests.” “The negotiation process on the Ukrainian front is essentially frozen, as far as we know.”

Vladimir Putin explained his recent metaphor with killer whales and polar bears: “If someone tries to drag us down the food chain, to swallow us, to devour us, they might as well get punched in the teeth.” “Russia is handling the challenge posed by the development of drones well.” “Combat operations always involve losses, they are always a tragedy and always new challenges.” “Any military facility in Ukraine is our legitimate target, whether British or otherwise.”

Putin also said: “The ‘West’ group has blocked about 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the banks of the Krasnooskol reservoir and has begun destroying this group.” Putin announced the liberation of Svyatohirsk, Donetsk. “The Russian army is 12 km from the Sumy bypass.” And again: “Russian troops are reaching the eastern outskirts of Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, and the southern outskirts of Druzhkivka.” “The Russian armed forces have received orders to launch massive strikes against the Ukrainian energy sector.” Putin on Zelenskyy’s threats to target civilian aircraft. “If this is said out loud, it is a declaration of state terrorism. You don’t negotiate with terrorists.” “Russia still has 10% of its damaged oil refineries to repair.” “To date, no oil or energy company is subject to the decree introducing external management; “This is a preventive measure,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. “Oil companies incur significant costs to protect their refineries, but their downtime results in huge losses.” “The total damage caused by the Ukrainian campaign against civilian maritime traffic in the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov amounts to about 1% of GDP,” Vladimir Putin said. He noted that this damage is non-critical; Ukraine is not capable of inflicting critical damage on Russia.

He concluded: “We want to end the war and achieve lasting peace.” “I was not surprised by their position on the visit to the Kuril Islands. I’m surprised by their stance on Russia in general – Putin on the Japanese authorities’ reaction.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on September 2. From 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM on September 1, Russian air defense systems destroyed 109 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, and Oryol, the Moscow region, Crimea, and the Black Sea. Four more drones were shot down while approaching Moscow, and airspace restrictions were imposed over Vnukovo and Domodedovo.

During the night, Odessa was subjected to a massive attack. Attack drones and fragmentation bombs were used, with explosions occurring in multiple waves. The Ukrainian side reported damage to infrastructure and residential buildings, power outages, and three casualties, including a child. In the evening, attack drones also operated in the districts of Blystavytsya and Bucha, in the Kiev region.

Fighting continues in the direction of Sumy. According to Russian social media, though news is yet to be confirmed, Russian assault groups have advanced into 19 areas near Kyyanytsya and Khotin, with a total advance of approximately 800 meters in the last 24 hours. In the Shostka district, Russian units are attacking in the districts of Ulanove and Tovstodubove.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian drone strikes have resulted in one death and four injuries in various locations across the region.

In the Kharkiv district, fighting continues in Hoptivka, where Kozakha Lopan’ has been captured by the Russians. In the Vovchansk sector, Russian units are advancing near Slyzneve and Dovzhanka, while the Ukrainians are redeploying reserves, armored vehicles, and drone crews. In the Velykyi Burluk district, Russian assault groups are reported advancing westward.

In the Lyman district, the situation remains tense. Near Liman, trench warfare is primarily being waged, with Ukrainians counterattacking from the south and near Drobysheve. The Ridkodub-Nove sector remains unstable.

In the Dobropillya district, Ukrainian counterattacks continue. The main clashes are taking place in the areas of Rubizhne, Hannivka, Novomykolaivka, Starorais’ke, and Novoandriivka. Ukrainian forces are counterattacking, attempting to prevent further Russian expansion.

On the Zaporizhia front, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the capture of Novopavlivka and Chervona Krynytsya, located on opposite flanks of the Orichiv sector. Fighting continues near Orichiv. In Melitopol, a Ukrainian drone struck a civilian vehicle; according to regional authorities, three civilians were injured.

In the Kherson area, Russian forces are targeting military installations and depots. Near Oleshky, Ukrainian drones attacked a convoy of four vehicles carrying food and medical supplies. According to initial reports, one volunteer was injured and the vehicles and humanitarian aid were destroyed.

Graziella Giangiulio

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