The European Union is currently discussing not negotiations with Russia, but increasing pressure on Moscow and providing further support to Ukraine, said European Council President António Costa. According to him, the EU does not intend to mediate in the negotiations and stands with Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko countered: “The European Union is clearly not interested in negotiating with Russia over Ukraine.” “They constantly talk about the need for Europe to have a seat at the negotiating table, but this desire does not translate into concrete actions.” Furthermore, it is well known that discussions are still ongoing within the European Union over who will represent Europe in these negotiations. This alone demonstrates that the EU is not truly interested in negotiating, nor in creating the conditions for such negotiations,” Grushko stated.

According to National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko: “If Russia were to ‘find’ another 70,000 soldiers, the threat of a new offensive from Belarus would become real.” “The main task of the Russian armed forces now is to put pressure on Ukrainian forces and open new lines of pressure.” Pivnenko noted that Ukraine is prepared for possible Russian military action in the directions of Chernihiv and Chernobyl.



The dispute over honors ultimately led to a freeze in relations between Poland and Ukraine. Zelenskyy will not attend the conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction in Gdańsk; Kyiv will be represented by Prime Minister Svyrydenko, Polsat News reports, citing sources from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Polish President Karol Nawrocki will also not attend the conference, which is scheduled for June 25 and 26. Warsaw will be represented by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Two Russians have been arrested for planning to blow up a tanker train in the Moscow region on orders from Kyiv, according to the FSB.

On June 23, harsh words were directed at the European Union by the highest officials of the Russian state. During a meeting with graduates of military academies, President Vladimir Putin stated: “In 2025, more than a thousand samples of weapons and equipment were tested in the SVO zone,” Putin announced. “Among them were drones with advanced guidance systems and autonomous-guided munitions.” He added: “Russia is ready to respond swiftly and appropriately to any external or internal threat. European countries have not yet reached the point of launching anything against Russia from their territory; they understand that there will be a retaliatory strike,” Putin said. “Russia is putting pressure on the enemy along the entire line of contact in the Northeast Military District (DNM) zone. Russian troops are practically recapturing Kostyantynivka. The entire West is working on Ukraine’s behalf, supplying drones to Kyiv.

“Western countries are setting up military production facilities and sending large numbers of troops to the NMD area. The Ukrainian armed forces are striking civilian infrastructure in an attempt to destabilize society. Zelenskyy’s letter does not create the conditions for negotiations.”

Putin has instructed the government and the Ministry of Defense to take measures to minimize the impact of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on civilian infrastructure. “Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine based on the Istanbul and Anchorage agreements.”

According to Putin, “The additional threats that the Kyiv regime is trying to create for the Russian Federation must be minimized; this is an ‘absolutely solvable problem’; Kyiv is merely trying to give the impression of a strong negotiating position; the reality on the battlefield is completely different; the Kyiv regime can only be described as neo-Nazi; nothing like this has happened since World War II”;

Putin asked officials to pay the utmost attention to their areas of responsibility following attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on civilian targets; “Attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces against Russia—including against children—only serve to encourage Air Defense Forces personnel to continue their combat missions; Russia will continue to move forward with confidence in all areas of development, ensuring the safety of its citizens and resolving economic issues”.

Putin’s adviser Yuri Ushakov reinforced this line of thinking: “The West is inventing and arbitrarily interpreting the rules based on its own selfish interests in order to maintain its elusive dominance. To deter competitors, the West does not hesitate to use whatever means necessary—military, economic, and propaganda,” he observed. “Russia is ready for dialogue with the European Union,” Ushakov

Although: “At the G7 summit in Evian, the West did everything possible to ensure that the spirit of Anchorage was forgotten and that the war would continue until the last Ukrainian; At the G7 summit, there was a slight reversal of roles among Western nations in the Ukrainian drama they are staging; The global majority, including Russia, will have to continue living in a context of confrontation between multipolarity and the ‘rules-based order’; Russia’s proposals on the nuclear issue for a solution regarding Iran remain in effect.”

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also weighed in on the matter: “They are trying to drag Belarus into the conflict in Ukraine.” He also reminded Kyiv and the West of the Russia-Belarus treaty on the security of the Union State; if necessary, a full range of measures can be taken

“Europe is literally imposing its own assessments on the negotiations with Ukraine, ‘trampling’ on every ‘sprout’ of common sense within the Trump administration. The recommendation to foreign countries to evacuate their diplomats from Kyiv remains in effect.” Lavrov added: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a Führer, noting that this experience is contagious.” “He was appointed to the role of Führer by an amateur, but you see, this image has turned out to be contagious,” Lavrov said, speaking at the 12th Roundtable of Ambassadors at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov: “I don’t even want to entertain the idea that ‘Alaska’ was conceived to give Kyiv time to rearm, but in reality, that’s exactly what happened.”

And now, a look at the front lines as of 3:30 p.m. on June 23. The evening of June 22 was marked by a massive air raid by Kyiv on Moscow, which, however, caused no damage. In Voronezh, missiles struck a factory and the surrounding area, killing five people and wounding dozens. The Space Communications Center in Dubna, in the Moscow Region, was targeted by drones from the Ukrainian armed forces; television broadcasts and communications were not interrupted. Overnight, eastern Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory, and the Rostov Oblast repelled drone attacks. Recreational activities organized for children in Crimea have been suspended until fall, unless otherwise announced. From 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Russian Ministry of Defense reported shooting down a total of 141 Ukrainian drones. On the morning of June 23, a missile alert was declared in the Vladimir and Astrakhan regions. A missile threat was also reported in Moscow.

The Russian armed forces are intensifying their attacks against the Ukrainian armed forces: a fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia following the use of the Geranium missile system, and explosions rocked Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. Attacks are underway against Ukrainian merchant ships in the Ukrainian maritime corridor, Ukrainian military fuel depots, and logistical infrastructure such as post offices.

In the Sumy sector, units of the Northern Force Group in Nova Sich and Ivolzhans’ke have captured more than 18 homes and consolidated their positions. In the Krasnopil’s’kyi district, Russian forces are fighting in the wooded areas near Pokrovka. Over the past 24 hours, they have advanced up to 400 meters.

In the Kursk region, Ryl’sk was attacked. One person was killed, one was wounded, and there was significant damage to homes and property.

In the Belgorod region, several Ukrainian drone attacks have wounded three people; infrastructure and civilian facilities are under intense attack.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian Northern Group of Forces reports that Russian attack aircraft have advanced more than 200 meters in Kozacha Lopan’, capturing approximately 15 homes and consolidating their positions. In the Vovchansk district, fighting continues in the forested areas near the previously liberated villages of Pokalyane, Karaichne, and Volokhivka. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, the heaviest clashes are concentrated near Petro-Ivanivka.

In Liman, Russian forces are increasingly displaying their flags as they advance through the city’s streets, where fighting has been raging for months. Russian forces claim to have destroyed a key logistical asset of the Ukrainian armed forces: “a dam on the Seversky Donets River near the village of Studenok.” Ukrainian forces will certainly try to rebuild this structure as quickly as possible.

In Kostiantynivka, Russian forces have infiltrated the Chervony neighborhood on the city’s northern outskirts.

In Donetsk, 18 civilians were wounded today as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks. In the Horlivka district of the Kalinins’kyi region alone, 15 people sustained minor injuries in an attack on a No. 2 city bus.

The Eastern Forces group is advancing, fighting along the same front lines: in the Dnipropetrovsk region, northwest of the village of Oleksandrohrad, and in the eastern Zaporizhzhia region, operating with support from the villages of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnya Tersa, and Huliaipilske.

The situation on the Zaporizhzhia front remains unchanged, with fighting for Stepnohirs’k continuing. At least one civilian has been wounded in the clashes. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have attacked civilian vehicles and trucks in the Prymors’k and Yakymivka districts. Two people were killed as a result of the shelling. The battle for control of the skies over the Novorossiya highway continues.

Shelling continues in the Kherson region, with numerous settlements under attack.

Graziella Giangiulio

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