UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Putin prepares to travel to China after Trump. Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine. Slovakia closes its borders and Hungary calls Russian ambassador for talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that only the United States can mediate in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, thus contradicting statements made a few weeks ago regarding Washington’s withdrawal from peace talks between Kiev and Moscow.

Alternatively, according to Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service: “If the conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved diplomatically, Russia has every opportunity and basis to do so by military-technical means.” “Moscow continues to support a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. There is no end in sight to the military conflict surrounding Iran, and a new escalation cannot be ruled out. The United States and Israel were counting on a relatively easy victory against Iran, but that has not happened.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, is busy preparing for Putin’s visit to China; In fact, “already complete, only the finishing touches are missing. The visit will take place very soon,” he announced. “The Kremlin will soon announce the dates of Putin’s visit to China.”

Russia and Norway will hold military-level talks on maintaining stability in the Arctic, said Rune Haarstad, press secretary of the Norwegian Armed Forces. “We plan meetings at both the operational and strategic levels. Ensuring the safety of Russian and Norwegian personnel working in the Far North contributes to maintaining the security and stability of the region itself,” Haarstad told Izvestia.

The EU could extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028, allowing refugees to continue receiving support, said Special Representative Ylva Johansson. Slovakia has closed its border crossings with Ukraine for security reasons, the Dennikn portal reports. Uzhhorod, located on the border with Slovakia, is feared to be an exodus of Ukrainian citizens. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has promised to increase arms supplies to Ukraine, as announced on the sidelines of the Nine-Party Summit in Bucharest, according to Teraz. “We are supplying Ukraine with ammunition commercially in quantities amounting to millions of pieces, and this quantity will increase in the future,” Pellegrini said. According to Pellegrini, Slovakia has become one of NATO’s leading producers of munitions. To this end, it has invested significant resources in the arms industry, equivalent to nearly 3% of GDP.

Hungarian authorities summoned the Russian Ambassador to Budapest, Yevgeny Stanislavov, on Wednesday, according to European media reports, citing Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. The Russian ambassador arrived at the ministry on Thursday morning to meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán. “I told the Russian ambassador that it was absolutely unacceptable for Hungary that Russia would attack Transcarpathia, the homeland of the Hungarian minority,” Orbán said on social media. “I emphasized that Russia should do everything possible for an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful and lasting end to the war as soon as possible.”

A long night in Ukraine saw Russian forces launch 731 aerial attacks against Ukraine: 41 missiles and 652 drones were shot down or neutralized. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, 1,560 drones were launched against Ukraine in the last 24 hours.

Critical infrastructure was hit in Uzhhorod, according to the Glagol news outlet; in Transcarpathia, an industrial drone plant is estimated to have been hit. Power outages were reported in Zhovkva, in Lviv Oblast. Serhiy Beskrestnov, adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Minister: “The missile launch was followed by another wave of drones.”

Port infrastructure in the Odessa region was severely hit. Equipment, property, and cargo vehicles were damaged in two waves of attacks. Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Kuleba also reported that the Ukrzaliznytsia facilities were attacked.

A Ukrainian court has detained Andriy Yermak, former head of Zelenskyy’s office, for 60 days. Yermak is suspected of money laundering in a luxury construction case near Kiev. The court set bail at 140 million hryvnia (about $3.1 million), although the prosecutor’s office had initially requested 180 million. According to investigators, the case involves the laundering of 460 million hryvnia. Yermak himself called the suspicions unfounded and stated that he did not have the money to pay bail. His defense will appeal the court’s decision.

Vladimir Putin stated that: “Mobile non-nuclear ballistic missile systems were used Effectively during a special military operation.” Satellite images show that the Russian Navy has completely surrounded two Project 955 ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) with anti-drone nets, located in Kamchatka, 7,400 km from Ukraine. This is the first time that not just the submarines’ superstructures or berths, but entire submarines, have been surrounded with anti-drone nets. Each of these submarines carries 16 intercontinental ballistic missiles with multiple warheads.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said that Western countries have frozen approximately $590 billion in assets held by Russia and several other countries. According to Interfax, Shoigu made the announcement during a meeting of the Security Council secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries. Shoigu said that these funds belong to Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Libya, and Afghanistan.

According to RT, the Secretary of the Security Council also provided information on the progress of the special operation: since the beginning of the year, Russian forces have taken control of over 1,800 square kilometers of territory and over 80 populated areas. According to him, the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) has been completely secured, while the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) still has approximately 15% of its territory to occupy.

Yana Lantratova has been appointed Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights. She was sworn in and assumed her post. She replaces Tatyana Moskalkova. Prior to her appointment, Lantratova served as Chair of the Commission for the Development of Civil Society and Issues of Public and Religious Associations. Vladimir Putin has decided to appoint Alexander Shuvaev and Yegor Kovalchuk as the new acting governors of the Belgorod and Bryansk regions following a meeting with the two candidates.

The State Duma has approved a law on the employment of of the Russian Armed Forces for the Protection of Russian Citizens Abroad. This law was drafted to protect the rights of Russians in the event of arrest, detention, criminal prosecution, or other forms of persecution. Commenting on the measure, Volodin noted that “Western justice has effectively become a tool of repression against undesirables.” He added that, under these circumstances, it is important to do everything possible to protect Russian citizens.

The Russian Ministry of the Interior has placed British politician and statesman Ben Wallace on the wanted list, according to a profile published in the ministry’s database. According to Russian police, Robert Ben Lobban Wallace Wallace, a native of the United Kingdom (Greater London, Farnborough), born May 15, 1970, is wanted in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation.

Italian tourists wishing to travel to Russia are also facing problems. Italian visa centers in Russia have stopped accepting documents through third parties. Agents, couriers, authorized representatives, notaries, and lawyers will no longer be able to submit applications on behalf of tourists, according to the Russian Association of Tourist Operators. Tourists. This could lead to longer registration deadlines and more rigorous document checks, including hotel reservations, tax returns, and travel reasons. Documents can now only be submitted in person, with a passport and a confirmed online appointment, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) added.

The Italian visa center has no information on any changes to the visa regulations for Russian citizens. The center stated that it has no information on this matter and recommended contacting the Italian Consulate General. Previously, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia reported that the Italian visa centers VMS and Almaviva had stopped accepting visa applications for Russian citizens through third parties. It was also clarified that, starting May 12, applicants must appear in person at the visa center at the scheduled time, with their passport.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited India for the BRICS summit, where he met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The agenda of the meeting The ministerial meeting focuses on the implementation of agreements reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to India last December, preparations for the upcoming talks between the leaders in Russia, and the upcoming meeting of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on May 14. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Armed Forces launched over 1,000 attack drones against Ukrainian rear areas in 24 hours, and missiles were added to the attack overnight. Increased pressure was observed on Ukraine’s western regions and railway hubs, and daytime attacks were carried out against SBU buildings in the regions. Intensive operations were conducted in Kiev and the surrounding region.

A Ukrainian attack was carried out overnight against the Rostov region; one drone was intercepted in Volgodonsk, several in the Tula region, and over Voronezh and Crimea. During the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of 92 drones.

In the Bryansk region, a drone attack on the villages of Staraia Pogoshch, in the Suzemsky District, and Sevsk resulted in the death of two people and two injuries.

In the Sumy region, the Russian Sever Group of Forces is clearing forested areas and advancing towards Bachivsk. In the Sumy region, Russian attack aircraft have advanced up to 700 meters in nineteen locations. Firefights are ongoing in Kindrativka, Zapsillya, and surrounding areas.

In the Kursk region, on the Rylsk-Lgov highway, Ukrainian forces attacked one injured person with drones.

In the Belgorod region, several drone strikes in various locations have left one dead and three injured. In the Yakovlevsky region, an electric train traveling between Razumnoye and Tomarovka derailed due to damaged tracks.

In the Kharkiv region, the Northern Group of Forces is attempting to expand the security zone in the Kharkiv region.

In the Vovchansk region, assault units have advanced up to 950 meters in twelve locations. Firefights continue in the forests of the Vovchansk district, along the right bank of the Vovcha River, and in Chaikivka and Volokhivka.

In the southern sector of Kupyansk, Russian forces are achieving tactical successes in several sectors of the front thanks to a gradual increase in efforts. In particular, on the eastern bank of the Oskil River, Russian forces are consolidating the gains achieved in Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, and Kurylivka. Fighting continues for Kivsharivka and Novoosynove. The conditions are being created for an intensification of efforts near Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. Ukrainian air surveillance remains the main challenge for the Russian armed forces.

On the Slovyansk front, Russian forces are fighting for access to Rai-Oleksandrivka, which Ukrainian forces are transforming into a stronghold, the capture of which is crucial to reaching the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk settlement.

On the Dobropillya front, Russian forces are fighting west of Hryshyne. Positional battles are ongoing near Bilytke and Novyi Donbas.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, soldiers from the Far Eastern Vostok Group of Forces are penetrating deep into Ukrainian defenses northwest of the village of Oleksandrohrad, fighting in a wooded area across the Vovcha River towards the village of Lisne.

In the eastern part of Zaporizhia Oblast, enemy infiltrations continue near the villages of Vozdvyzhivka and Verkhnya Tersa, and in the south, in the villages of Huliaipilske, Charivne, and Novoselivka.

On the Zaporizhia front, Ukrainian forces are intensifying their efforts near Stepnohirsk, deploying numerous low-altitude drones. A massive Ukrainian drone attack on the village of Novohorivka, in the Tokmak District, damaged four residential buildings and the central district hospital in Tokmok.

The Kherson Oblast reported the death of two civilians following a drone launch following strikes by Ukrainian forces. Seven villages in the region were shelled by Ukrainian forces. Another 14 villages were subjected to drone attacks.

Graziella Giangiulio

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