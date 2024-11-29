The Biden administration does not have enough time to use the billions of dollars allocated by lawmakers to arm Ukraine, leaving President-elect Donald Trump to decide what to do with the remaining money, according to WSJ sources, US and congressional officials,

A new Pentagon briefing says more than $60 billion has been earmarked in security assistance provided to Ukraine by the Biden administration since the start of the Russian operation. US intelligence also believes that the US authorization for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia does not increase the risk of a nuclear escalation, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Ukrainians will have to leave Kursk region if Kiev does not lower the draft age, AR reports. As the agency writes, “European allies” have said that “the lack of depth (echeloned defense) means that it may soon become impossible for Ukraine to continue operating in Russia’s border area below Kursk.” “The situation in the Kursk region has been further complicated by the arrival of thousands of North Korean troops to help Moscow in its attempt to recapture the territory,” officials explained.

On November 27, in the evening, Ukraine responded to the Biden administration’s and Europe’s proposal to lower the draft age in Ukraine. The deputy prime minister told the Financial Times that Kiev does not see the need to lower the draft age. Instead, he stressed, the United States should focus on equipping Ukrainian brigades with the weapons and training they need to defend the country.

Elon Musk has accused former US National Security Council European Affairs Director Alexander Vindman (born in Kiev in 1975) of accepting bribes from Ukrainian oligarchs, adding that Vindman committed treason and faces the death penalty.

Seven European countries have pledged to increase supplies of ammunition to Ukraine. The prime ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland and Sweden announced this in a joint statement. “In the coming months, we will step up our support, including to the Ukrainian defense industry, and invest in the supply of more ammunition to Ukraine,” the statement reads.

German intelligence chief Bruno Kahl says Russia doubts that NATO countries will unite around Article 5 and wants to test it. Russia’s hybrid warfare in Europe and in classified facilities increases the risk of direct conflict. Russia sees the West as an enemy. It has begun to use kinetic means against the West, including sabotage, and “we expect this to continue to expand.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the morning of November 28 that some of the Kalibr wing-mounted missiles used in today’s attack were equipped with a cluster warhead. The November 28 Russian attack on Ukrainian facilities has led to electricity cuts to more than 280,000 subscribers in the Rivne region, and there are water outages. Also due to missile strikes in the Lviv region, 523,000 subscribers have been left without electricity. The same fate has befallen about 300,000 residents of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, who are without electricity, Oblenergo source

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is removing not only 120-mm mortar mines, but also 82-mm ones from the front due to “unsatisfactory action,” military correspondent Yuliya Kirienko reports. From the Sumy region comes the news that the reservation for mobilization of employees of municipal enterprises of critical infrastructure of the Sumy region has been canceled, source Mayor of Konotopa, Artem Semenikhin, the decision would come from the head of the regional administration of Sumy.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov lamented the fact that: “South Korea refused to sell weapons to Ukraine. It is important to understand that Ukraine wanted to buy weapons, not get them for free. But we still received a refusal.”

In Russia, the debate on nuclear weapons remains high. “The risks arising from the use of nuclear weapons are high, but this does not mean that they are irreversible,” said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with Al Arabiya television, referring to the reality of the use of nuclear weapons.

And Medvedev also said that: “Russia warned the Americans about the possible use of Russian Oreshnik missile complex to avoid an international conflict, while the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine, followed by Moscow’s reaction, translates the conflict into a much more tense phase”.

According to TASS data, “The power of the nuclear warhead “Oreshnik” can reach “45 Hiroshimas”. The flight time of the missile from the Kapustin Yar range to NATO headquarters in Brussels is 17 minutes. It takes 15 minutes to reach the Ramstein air base in Germany and 11 minutes to the US missile defense base in Redzikowo, Poland.

In addition, the president of the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, Mikhail Kovalchuk: “The materials available to Russia, which can withstand ultra-high temperatures, have enabled the creation of the Oreshnik complex and will enable the creation of other types of hypersonic weapons, he said. […] We have created a hypersonic weapon in a short period of time. And these are materials that previously worked at 1,500 degrees, then at 1,800, and these at 2,000, and we did it, and others didn’t,” he told Izvestia. According to Kovalchuk, “the next step should be materials that can withstand temperatures of 2,500 to 3,000 degrees.”

According to Sergei Shoigu, who attended the meeting of the CSTO countries yesterday, “Russia’s nuclear umbrella, according to the updated nuclear doctrine, primarily protects the CSTO countries.”

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, commented on the matter: “Russia has struck Ukrainian military facilities using hundreds of missiles in response to the ongoing attacks on its territory.” “Russia is forced to do so and on the tests of the Oreshnik in response to long-range missile attacks in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.” Analogues of the Oreshnik in the world will not appear any time soon.” “In the event of massive use of the Oreshnik missiles in a one shot, their power will be comparable to the use of nuclear weapons.” “Russia has several ready-to-use Oreshnik missile systems.” “The General Staff and the Ministry of Defense are currently selecting targets for the use of Oreshnik on the territory of Ukraine.”

Among them, Putin explained, could be: “The decision-making centers of Kiev.” “Kiev has repeatedly tried to attack targets in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but to no avail, the leaders of Kiev are now completely illegitimate, they are usurpers and do not even have the right to give orders to the army.” “All Western missiles supplied to Kiev have powerful and long-range counterparts in the Russian Armed Forces.” According to the Russian President, no delivery of Western weapons to Kiev “would change the situation on the battlefield.” And he also said: “Mass production of the Oreshnik missile has begun in Russia.” Putin also stated that in the coming years new hypersonic systems will appear in the country, which by their characteristics “will have no analogues in the world.”

As for conventional warfare, it is learned that in Russia the volunteer detachments “Bar” are ready in Crimea, Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk to neutralize the threat from Ukraine to the Russian border, the Russian General Staff reported. The volunteers are armed with howitzers, REB stations, flamethrowers and off-road vehicles.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on November 28.

In the Kursk region, the group of troops “North” is waging heavy battles in the area of ​​​​the Novoivanovka and Darino national park, in the forest near the village of Malaya Loknya.

From Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian channels report that the Russian armed forces are entrenched on the territory of the refractory plant (the main fortification area in the city), there are also battles for control of high-rise buildings. Ukrainians call the intensification of fighting “hasty” and conclude that the Russian army is leveling the front and doing everything to cover Chasiv Yar, from the south and exit through Stupochky to Kostyantynivka.

North of Kurachove Russian troops are advancing Berestky now control the town. Apparently, the Ukrainian garrison according to social sources withdrew from the settlement only at the last moment, being the last obstacle for the Russian Air Force before the occupation of the north-eastern shore of the Kurachove reservoir. Southern Kurachove – battles on the line Romanivka – Kostyantynivka.

Yesterday was reported massive UAV attack and the use of missiles by the Ukrainian side in Crimea. Repeated attack attempts are not excluded; for the Russians, the Ukrainians before the main attack use the tactic of exposing the Russian air defense system with the help of NATO reconnaissance aircraft.

During the night in the Rostov region, 2 UAVs were destroyed: one each – in Taganrog and Kamensk. In the Krasnodar Territory, two areas were subjected to a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. Five Ukrainian UAVs of the air type were shot down in the Bryansk region. In the Belgorod region, under the strikes were Belgorod, Shebekino and the village of Nizhneye Berezovo-Vtoroye Shebekinsky municipal district.

Graziella Giangiulio

