Brussels will transfer three F-16 fighter jets to Kiev by the end of the year, Zelensky announced. Ukraine has also received ammunition for these aircraft from Belgium and other countries — notably Spain — the Ukrainian president added .

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian charge d’affaires in connection with a fire at the Milrem Robotics plant. According to the Russian embassy, the Estonian side has leveled accusations against diplomat Kamran Abilov regarding the fire, but has not provided any evidence and cites the ongoing investigation. The fire at the Milrem Robotics facility in Tallinn occurred on August 15.

“Since September 30, Russia has launched massive attacks on energy infrastructure,” said Ukrainian Prime Minister Koretsky. “Kiev and the surrounding region have been subjected to a massive ballistic missile attack. According to initial information, four energy infrastructure facilities have been hit. Problems with electricity supply have been reported . “

Also on September 30, Ukraine officially announced today the complete halt in steel production across the country, following Russian attacks on metallurgical plants nationwide. In 2022, Ukraine was among the world’s top ten steel producers.

In August, Ukraine’s total debt (public and state-guaranteed) increased by 99.5 billion hryvnias, reaching approximately 8.3 trillion hryvnias (about $195 billion) at the end of the month. The main cause of the increase was new foreign loans.

On October 1, Russian forces reportedly struck the Kiev Institute for Nuclear Research, which houses the VVR-M research reactor, the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation reported. The attack occurred on September 30.

Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev has expressed support for a freeze on hostilities in Ukraine and the opening of negotiations. During a visit to Berlin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that he did not propose that Russia “immediately cease” the fighting in Ukraine, but instead believed it necessary to freeze hostilities and move toward negotiations. He also emphasized his good relations with Vladimir Putin, describing the Russian president as a statesman of great importance.

The Russian Embassy in Belgium has warned NATO of the risk of conflict if a blockade were imposed on Kaliningrad. Russia stands ready to use nuclear weapons if NATO countries attempt to isolate the Kaliningrad region, the Russian Embassy in Ireland stated. “Russia would be ready to use its entire arsenal, including nuclear weapons, to defend its territory if NATO countries attempt to isolate the Kaliningrad region from the rest of the country,” the statement read.

In a document sent to the Alliance, Moscow accused NATO of pursuing a “dangerous and reckless course” and raised the possibility of attacks on decision-making centers in Alliance countries at the outset of a potential conflict. NATO acknowledged receipt of the document, stating that its exercises do not pose a threat to Russia, and condemned Moscow’s nuclear rhetoric. A senior European official described the situation as grave, noting that it was the first such case since the Cold War.

“Vladimir Putin has issued the necessary directives to all relevant bodies regarding the security of the Kaliningrad region,” said Nikolai Patrushev. The issue is being handled with extreme care, the presidential aide and head of the Russian Maritime Council emphasized during a meeting with Kaliningrad Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh.

The Russian Embassy in London had previously stated that any military action by the United Kingdom or NATO against Russian territory would provoke a response using all means at Russia’s disposal, including nuclear weapons. The diplomatic mission issued this statement in response to British media reports of a possible blockade of Kaliningrad.

The President of Latvia has announced the country’s readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in accordance with NATO’s decision. According to Delfi , the statement was made by the head of the republic, Edgars Rink ēvič s. “If the need arises and a collective decision to this effect is made by NATO, nuclear weapons will be deployed in Latvia,” he said.

On the front line, according to the Russian Defense Ministry: “In September 2026, the Russian Federation’s armed forces conquered 658 km² of territory within the Special Military Operation zone. This is almost double the figure in August (386 km²).” Confirmation from the Ukrainian side is awaited.

Regarding the prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia, “There are no political prisoners in Russia,” Peskov said . “The issue of releasing prisoners in exchange for easing sanctions has not been discussed,” Peskov stated. On September 30 , The Atlantic, citing sources, reported that Donald Trump had approved a possible easing of US sanctions in exchange for the release of prisoners the paper described as political.

And again, a Kremlin spokesman said: “The possibility of transferring the S-400 system from Turkey to a friendly country is on the agenda,” Peskov announced. “Relevant activities are underway and appropriate contacts are being maintained,” he declared.

The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces will send approximately 120,000 conscripts to compulsory military service in the fall of 2026. According to the General Staff, the transfer to duty stations will begin on October 10, while the transfer to the Far North is scheduled to begin on November 1.

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM. Throughout the night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued long-range UAV strikes against Russian territory. Drone alerts were issued in several regions of central and southern Russia; air defense activity was recorded in the Tula region. Air defense activity was also reported overnight in the northern and central areas of the Crimean Peninsula.

Russian forces launched a series of UAV strikes against targets in Ukrainian territory throughout the evening and night. Damage was reported in several districts of Kyiv; fires were reported in warehouses and other buildings. In Odessa, Ukrainian forces confirmed a hit on infrastructure that caused a large fire; local Ukrainian media reported a fire at a business center.

The situation in the border areas of the Bryansk region remains extremely tense. 14 people were injured due to increased attacks, and schools and kindergartens in the Novozybkovsky district will switch to distance learning from October 1st to 9th.

In the Sumy district, Russian forces report that “Russian assault units continue to advance deep into the region . ” This report has not been confirmed by the Ukrainian military. Small-arms firefights took place near Khotin in the Sumy district. In the Shostka district , Russian forces claim to have taken Tovstodubove and continued their advance through the adjacent forested strips. No significant changes have been recorded in the Krasnopil’s’kyi district. Russian air force, artillery, and UAV crews carried out attacks in several districts of Sumy. According to the Russians, several Ukrainian border guards were killed.

In the Belgorod region, at least four civilians were injured in enemy attacks starting at 8:00 a.m. yesterday. Damage to homes and vehicles was also reported in other residential areas.

In the Kharkiv district, Russian forces are reporting progress in the northeast of the region. In the direction of Liptsi , OSINT sources report that Russian assault groups have advanced near Vysoka Yaruha and Alisivka. In the direction of Vov čans’k, the town of Shabel’ne has passed under the Russian flag. A buildup of Ukrainian armored vehicles and the transfer of reinforcements from training centers to the 425th Independent Assault Battalion “Skala” are also reported. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, Russian assault groups have advanced near Rublene and Kolodiazne.

In the Lyman sector, fighting continues along the Zherebets River, in the Yampil and Zarichne areas, and north of Lyman. Clashes are ongoing over specific positions, settlements, and wooded areas in Yampil and Zarichne. Both sides are conducting counterattacks.

In the Kupyansk district, fighting continues for the bridgehead near the Oskil River and in the immediate vicinity of the urban area of Kupyansk. Ukrainian forces (AFU) are launching counterattacks between Zapadne and Kindrashivka. Clashes are also ongoing near Novoosynove and along the approaches to Hlushkivka. North of Kupyansk, Ukrainian forces are attempting to disrupt the supply lines of Russian forward units operating on the right bank of the Oskil.

Druzhkivka sector , fighting continues near Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka and Kurtivka. Russian units are maintaining pressure on enemy defenses in the direction of Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka.

Zaporizhia sector , Russian units continue their advance and strike Ukrainian defenses after capturing Yehorivka. OSINT sources covering the scenario indicate that Russian units have captured several strongholds west of Zorivka, particularly near Velykomykhailivka and west of the Oleksandrivka-Zorivka line.

In the Kherson sector, the situation is particularly critical in the area of Oleshky, the Antonivka Bridge and the dacha (summer house) area.

Graziella Giangiulio

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