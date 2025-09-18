According to US President Donald Trump: “Zelensky and Putin hate each other. Apparently I’m going to have to sit in the same room with them because they can’t be in the same room.” The Trump administration “has approved the first military aid package to Ukraine funded by European allies,” Reuters reports. According to the same source, the Trump administration has approved the first military aid package to Ukraine, funded by the United States’ NATO allies.

Meanwhile, the United States has fully restored Hungary’s Visa Waiver Program status two years after tightening its conditions. The Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA) for Hungarians will once again allow multiple entries and will be valid for two years, US Ambassador to Hungary Robert Palladino announced. As has been the case for several weeks now, the Trump administration is simultaneously extending its hand to Europe, while simultaneously extending it to “Putin’s allies” or Russia.

Rzeczpospolita puts an end to the issue of Russian drones in Poland, stating: “During the drone attack in Poland on September 10, it wasn’t debris from a drone that fell on a residential building; it was a missile launched by an F-16 fighter jet that was attempting to shoot down one of the drones,” citing sources in state security agencies. Polish President Karol Nawrocki has not reiterated that Warsaw is prepared to shoot down drones on Ukrainian territory if they approach the Polish border. “Our army shoots down drones as soon as they cross the Polish border. But this still constitutes a violation of the integrity of a NATO member state. Therefore, technically, we are responsible for our airspace within Polish borders,” he said in an interview with LCI television, responding to a reporter’s question about Poland’s willingness to shoot down targets over Ukraine if they approach the Polish border.

In Ukraine, even President Volodymyr Zelensky’s loyalists are beginning to speak out about the Ukrainian military’s problems: “We have terrible training centers, some are even disgusting. They do nothing,” said Andriy Kozinchuk, a military psychologist and officer in the 67th Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Regarding the meeting with Putin, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “I cannot go to Moscow, the capital of a country that is attacking us.” He also stated: “Europe and the United States must stop thinking about themselves and their future relations with Russia and start thinking more about Ukraine.” “Every day of their negotiations on sanctions costs us many lives. It’s unfair.” Zelensky: “Years will pass, and Russians, their children, and grandchildren will ask for forgiveness.”

“The security guarantees on paper are almost ready. We still want specific details,” Zelensky said. “We have already agreed on many details regarding the foreign military presence. 26 countries are ready to provide guarantees: by land, sea, and air. The corresponding forces have already been determined; the number… we are still discussing.”

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, announced that 830 members of Operation Special (i.e., the Ukrainian invasion), candidates for United Russia, have won the 2025 elections. Veteran participation in the 2026 elections will be even greater and will have a significant impact on the electoral process, he noted.

Russian military personnel who participated in Zapad-2025, along with six other countries, are returning. Vladimir Putin, as was Defense Minister Belusov, attended the strategic exercises in military uniform. TASS reports that troops and over 3,500 units of weapons and military equipment took part in the exercises.

Putin stated that “plans for the Zapad-2025 exercises were based on the experience of the Joint Military District. 100,000 soldiers are participating in the Zapad-2025 exercises, which involve approximately 10,000 weapons and equipment systems, all based on modern technology used in practical combat operations.” 333 aircraft and nearly 250 ships and vessels are participating in the Zapad-2025 exercises. The goal of the Zapad-2025 military exercises is to practice all elements of defending the Union State from any aggression, Putin concluded.

The State Duma Defense Committee approved the bill on annual conscription in its first reading. The draft establishes that medical examinations, professional psychological screenings, and meetings of the committee Conscription checks will be conducted throughout the calendar year. Members will be sent to their places of duty twice a year at predetermined times: from April 1 to July 15 and from October 1 to December 31.

An African citizen was arrested in Astrakhan for espionage for Ukraine. He transmitted data on military facilities, the FSB reported.

Roscosmos chief Bakanov said in a statement to the press that Russia will soon have its own satellite communications terminal, similar to Starlink.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a statement to the press, reiterated the peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, which he said “will essentially be occupation troops and legitimate targets for the Russian military.” Russia needs a comprehensive agreement on Ukraine; The ceasefire and the conciliation agreement have failed,” Lavrov concluded.

The Russian Presidential Commission has approved Igor Krasnov’s candidacy for the post of Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation.

And now a look at the Front Line, updated at 3:30 PM on September 17. On the night of September 17, Geranium missiles struck targets in Myrhorod in the Poltava region, Smila in the Cherkasy region (power outages following the attacks), Kropyvnytskyi and Balakliya in the Kharkiv region. Several railway lines in Ukraine are indefinitely delayed due to a power outage on one section of the railway. Our forces are disrupting logistics with western Ukraine.

In the Rostov region, Ukrainian drones were destroyed in Chertkovsky, Kuibyshevsky, and Dubovsky districts. The Ministry of Defense also reported the downing of Ukrainian Armed Forces drones in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

In the Bryansk region, a civilian was injured in FPV drone attacks in the village of Klimovo.

On the Sumy front, counterattacks continue along the entire front, GrV Sever reports. Ukrainian Armed Forces are increasing pressure on the flanks to stop the Russian penetration near Sadky. Two Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattacks were repelled near Oleksiivka and Sadki. An M113 armored personnel carrier was destroyed during the repelled attacks.

In the Belgorod region, a civilian was injured by a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone. Other Ukrainian Armed Forces drones struck 10 other locations, with at least four injured.

Heavy fighting is ongoing in the direction of Kharkiv. Russian forces are attempting to Advance in the Khatnje sector, in the forest near Synelnykove. Russian public reports indicate that our assault groups, after the fighting, advanced 150 meters on the left bank of the Vovcha River in Vovchansk. In the forest west of Synelnykove, Russian aircraft advanced 250 meters, capturing a firing position and a Ukrainian stronghold. Further south, there are reports of Ukrainian Armed Forces reserves redeploying in the Milove-Khatnje sector of the front.

Toward Lyman, Russian troops advanced into the Serebryanskyy forest and the eastern part of Sviati Hory National Park.

Toward Seversk, the Ukrainians are advancing to the western outskirts of Hryhorivka and further south, with reports of fighting for Serebryanka. Near Yampil, the situation is evolving in the Russians’ favor, with isolated reports. Successes by Russian forward units.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces are attempting to prevent the Russians from penetrating the defenses by attacking the Zolotyi Kolodyaz salient near Pankivka and Nykanorivka toward Novotorets’ke. Meanwhile, Russian troops are advancing near Nove Shakhove, Hruz’ke, and Zolotyi Kolodyaz’. Russian forces are also attempting to disrupt Nazi logistics at Shakhove with counterattacks. Mutual encirclement is leading to a counter-battle for control of the two sides’ supply routes. Drones are numerous in the skies, and fighting is ongoing.

On the Zaporizhia front, positional battles are ongoing near Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka, with the airspace remaining unchanged. Russian forces are waging offensive battles at Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k, in the presence of numerous Ukrainian drones. Ukrainian forces launched massive drone strikes on Vasylivka, injuring a woman. Ukrainian forces launched attacks near fuel depots at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, setting a field ablaze just 400 meters from the diesel tanks.

On the Kherson front, attacks are ongoing along the Dnieper River, hitting 17 villages.

