UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Putin confirms the trilateral meeting in November with a special EU envoy. Starshield fails while Russian gas sails toward New York. Evacuation for the residents of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk

Putin confirms the trilateral meeting in November with a special EU envoy. Starshield fails while Russian gas sails toward New York. Evacuation for the residents of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.

The United States is discussing a new peace plan for Ukraine, which includes a demilitarized zone in Donbas and Kiev’s refusal to join NATO, according to The Economist, citing Ukrainian officials. In exchange, Ukraine is being offered investments and the prospect of EU membership. Under the proposals under discussion, Russia could secure easing of sanctions, the restoration of relations with the West, and significant economic agreements with the United States.

The plan also includes the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe, including the launch of Nord Stream. The Telegraph has named five candidates for the role of EU negotiator for Ukraine: Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr St ø re.

The publication’s sources clarified that potential candidates have already been contacted. According to one of them, the EU would prefer to form a negotiating team rather than select a single candidate. The European Union’s previous attempt to agree on a negotiator for the Ukrainian issue was unsuccessful. Furthermore, the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that the EU cannot mediate in resolving the conflict due to its anti-Russian stance.

Elon Musk has ordered the Starshield military satellite system to be restricted in Ukraine in response to Ukrainian forces’ attacks on Russian oil refineries, The Economist reports, citing sources. According to the publication, the decision was made by a small circle of Donald Trump’s closest aides, including Musk and special envoy Steve Witkoff. One source claims that Musk contacted the White House after the restrictions were introduced. No one in the US administration has officially taken responsibility for this decision.

This theory is supported by a statement from a Ukrainian commander to the New York Times , who said: “Last week, dozens of drones under his command were heading toward Russian military targets when video feeds showing their flight paths suddenly stopped. The drones lost contact with ground controllers via the Starshield system, and many of them simply crashed. The Starshield malfunction forced the commander to halt virtually all operational activities for the next three days, including attacks on Russian command posts and fuel depots. Also on October 23, some Ukrainian military operations were again halted due to the incomplete lifting of restrictions on the use of Starlink/Starshield, according to former adviser to Ukrainian Defense Minister Serhiy Sternenko.

Furthermore, according to US Vice President J.D. Vance, Trump deliberately struck a fuel deal with Moscow: “I think the president realizes that we may disagree with Russia 50% or even 90%, but if there’s an opportunity to reduce costs for American farmers, why not take advantage of it?” he said.

The EU is ready to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s additional military spending in 2027, or approximately €46.7 billion of the €70 billion requested by Kiev, says European Council President António Costa . A decision on funding could be made as early as November or December. The EU has called on the United Kingdom, Canada, and Norway, among others, to step up their efforts and allocate additional funds to meet Kiev’s new request.

News has come from Ukraine of a mandatory evacuation for families in the communities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN : “There is nothing personal between me and Trump. My attitude towards Putin is very clear. I think if we lift the sanctions, we will strengthen him. Trump is on the wrong side of history.”

News has arrived from Russia that family reunification exchanges have taken place at the Belarus-Ukraine border. Six families will return to their loved ones in Russia — seven people in total, including a married couple. Another six people will go to Ukraine.

Putin outlined the theme of the trilateral talks: “These are security issues for Russia and Ukraine after a peaceful solution is reached,” Kremlin spokesman Peskov said.

President Putin in a television interview He said: “The negotiations in Abu Dhabi, where security issues for Russia and Ukraine will be discussed, will be held in the first half of November in a trilateral format. The appropriateness of an EU special envoy to the talks on Ukraine depends on the position taken by Brussels. The Ministry of Energy has already announced that the first tanker loaded with Russian diesel has been sent to the United States and that shipments will continue regularly.” “When negotiating Russia’s security, one cannot avoid discussing the security architecture of the whole of Europe,” Putin said. Witkoff also emphasized the need to discuss the European security architecture.

“Russia is ready to negotiate and seek solutions to the situation in Ukraine,” Vladimir Putin said. According to him, an agreement is possible, but if the other side chooses a different path, everything will change . “ The President stressed that in any case Russia will complete its tasks and achieve the goals of the special military operation.”

Dmitry Peskov denied that Hubbard’s release was essentially a trade for the head of the Rybar project. By the early afternoon of October 23, all four Moscow airports were closed. Civil aviation operations in the Moscow region are under the special control of the Russian Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency. The total number of drones downed today reached 17.

An oil tanker carrying 40,000 tons of Russian diesel is headed to New York, Reuters reports , citing LSEG data. The vessel is flying the Maltese flag.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on October 23. On the evening of October 22 and the night of October 23, Russian forces continued drone strikes on Ukrainian territory. Explosions occurred in Poltava around 10:25 PM. According to the regional administration, the attack hit railway infrastructure. There were no preliminary casualties. During the night, an air raid alert was declared in several regions of Ukraine, and explosions were again reported in Poltava.

In the Bryansk region, on October 22, Ukrainian drones attacked trucks, four Belarusian drivers were injured .

A sugar factory was attacked in the Kursk region. One person was injured. In Khomutovka, the number of injured in yesterday’s attack by Ukrainian forces has risen to four. The facades, roofs, and windows of ten apartment buildings and four private homes were damaged.

In the Belgorod region, on October 22, one civilian was killed and at least eight people were injured as a result of Ukrainian attacks, according to reports published by the operational headquarters.

Heavy positional fighting continues in the direction of Sumy. According to the Russian military, the most intense fighting is taking place in the Khotin area, with Russian units maintaining the initiative in the direction of Velyka Rybytsya. In the Shostka district , Russian assault groups have advanced in two areas near Korenok.

In the direction of Kharkiv, Russian forces maintain the initiative in the direction of Lipts i, raids have been reported Russian forces south of Nova Kozakha. In the Vovčans’k and Velykyj Burluk axes , fighting continues near Prykolotne and Malyi Burluk. Aircraft and drones have carried out raids in the Velykyj Burluk area.

In the Lyman axis, fighting is ongoing in the areas of Novoselivka, Yarova, and Drobysheve. Some pro-Ukrainian accounts warn that Russian units are consolidating their positions in the northern part of Stavky and advancing from Zarichne toward the eastern outskirts of Lyman. According to reports from the field, Russian units have recaptured some positions in the eastern part of Dibrova and are continuing to fight for positions near Yampil . Confirmation from the Ukrainian side is awaited.

In the Kramators’k and Dru ž kivka directions, positional battles continue near Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka and on the eastern flank near Klinovoye and Virolyubivka.

In the direction of Dobropillya, Russian forces are taking Ukrainian positions, according to the social media. Fighting continues near Bilozers’ke and Zolotyi Kolodyaz’, in the northern part of the city.

The Russian Group East announced the capture of Myrivka in Zaporizhia Oblast by its units . The group reported advancing deep into Ukrainian defenses and striking Ukrainian forces positions in four areas in Zaporizhia Oblast . Russian action is also underway in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk.

Graziella Giangiulio

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