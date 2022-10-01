UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Putin annexes the Donbass and calls Kiev to dialogue. Russians prepare to retreat from Liman

The DPR delegation arrived early at the Kremlin Palace for the signing ceremony of documents on reunification with the Russian Federation. The Donbas delegation included People’s Council Chairman Volodymyr Bidyovka, Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova, Culture Minister Mikhail Zheltyakov, Central Election Commission Chairman Volodymyr Vysotsky, Donetsk Mayor Oleksiy Kulemzin and others.

The official ceremony took place in St George’s Hall; and in attendance were Russian President Vladimir Putin, DPR head Denis Pushilin, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik, Kherson region head Vladimir Saldo, Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration head Yevgeny Balitsky.

Decrees on the recognition of the independence of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were published online, as well as a decree on the nationalisation of the assets of Ukrainian oligarchs in the DPR, especially those of Achmetov.

Vladimir Putin stated that the citizens of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions become Russian citizens forever and called on the Kiev regime to immediately cease fire and return to the negotiating table. The choice of the residents of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson will not be discussed at the same time, the Russian president said.

Meanwhile, the first soldiers called for military service on partial mobilisation announced in Russia have arrived in the area of the special military operation, in the territory of the DPR. They are now undergoing intensive combat training at the training camps, taking into account the experience of the battles of the past months. Residents of the People’s Republics enthusiastically met the approaching forces and thanked the President of the Russian Federation for the decision.

The DPR People’s Militia publishes footage of Krasny Liman. Despite everything, the Russian Armed Forces continue to defend the city and keep the ‘road of life’ through which the garrison is supplied under their control. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have brought in significant forces in the offensive, but the Russians are currently repelling the attacks.

Military sources report the transfer of reinforcements of the Russian Armed Forces in the direction of Krasnolimansk and the beginning of the operation to unlock the city. The task at the moment is to inflict damage on the attacking Ukrainian formations, clear the adjacent communications from the mobile groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which cut the roads, set up ambushes and direct artillery and MLRS towards the strongholds.

Four 58 A tactical battle groups, reinforced with heavy equipment, are participating in the operation to unlock this defence sector and change the operational-tactical situation. FAB-500 and 3000 aircraft are in action.

On the morning of 30 September, a continuous aggravation of the situation in the Krasny Liman, Drobyshevo and Yampol area was observed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have taken part of the roads under fire control and the situation is developing unfavourably for the Russian Armed Forces. The threat of encirclement could force the Russians to withdraw from Krasny Liman to save the troops, as was done during the withdrawal from Izyum.

‘Wargonzo’ reports that Liman is in the morning (30 September) under the control of Russian troops. Fighting is ongoing in the Stavkov area, where the Ukrainian military broke through yesterday. The situation continues to be very complicated and the operational crisis is still far from being resolved. In conclusion, the situation in the Krasny Liman area is a delayed consequence of the Balakliya breakthrough and the withdrawal of the Izyum group.

Also ‘Wargonzo’ reports that Russian troops are withdrawing from Yampol and Drobyshevo. This means that there may be a gradual withdrawal from Krasny Liman in the coming days to avoid encirclement. It can be said that the leadership has not yet succeeded in stabilising this sector of the front. Reserves are either absent or for some operational reason are maintained.

According to another analyst, the ‘cauldron’ around Liman is almost completely closed. The message across the road to Torskoye is under Ukrainian fire. The day before, the 503rd Motorised Guards Fusilier Regiment of the 19th Motorised Rifle Division of the 58th Combined Arms Army was deployed on the site. The regular troops, side by side with the mobilised troops, entered the battle from the march, trying to widen the ‘noose’ that had gathered around Liman. After the fall of Stavok, they managed to stop the enemy on the outskirts of the settlement. North of Liman, the front line runs along the border of Stavok’s southern outskirts, the northern outskirts of Zarechny.

North of Zarechny, Ukrainian DRGs are quietly crossing the other bank of the Zherebets River and operating in the area of the highway to Svatovo.

To the south the situation is worse: the Russian Armed Forces have withdrawn from Yampol to Liman, the settlement is in the grey zone. The situation is similar in Drobyshevo: the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to break through the RF Armed Forces’ defensive orders and force the Russian troops to retreat into the town.

The Russian armed forces continued to inflict fire damage on the advancing enemy units. But at the moment, Liman’s defensive line is restricted to the administrative boundaries of the city itself. If emergency measures are not taken in the near future to free Liman and transfer a significant part of the reserves, the city, together with its defenders, will return to Ukrainian hands and nothing will prevent these Ukrainian formations from developing an offensive deep into Russian territories.

Graziella Giangiulio