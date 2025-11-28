According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ukraine needs $136.5 billion in external financing for the period 2026-2029. This money is currently lacking, except for the release of frozen Russian assets. However, the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit could lead to an increase in EU debt obligations, as warned by the Belgian securities depository Euroclear, according to the Financial Times. The company estimates that such a mechanism would be perceived outside the EU as a de facto confiscation.

Furthermore, Washington is prepared to discuss long-term security guarantees for Ukraine only after a framework peace agreement is concluded. According to Politico, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this during talks with his European counterparts.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has announced the possibility of sending its troops to Ukraine as part of an international force, but under three key conditions. “First, a comprehensive ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is necessary, then a clear definition of objectives and powers for the peacekeeping mission, and finally, a distribution of responsibilities among the participating countries,” Turkish television station TRT World reports.

Trump spokesman Driscoll warned European diplomats during a closed-door meeting in Kiev that Russia has reached a production volume of long-range missiles that allows it not only to regularly use them against Ukraine, but also to stockpile them. According to two Western officials, this point was central to Driscoll’s call for Ukraine to conclude peace with Russia as soon as possible. Driscoll added that an agreement is needed as soon as possible because the growing missile threat could deal a devastating blow to Ukraine and potentially extend beyond its borders. Source: New York Times.

The “peace plan” for Ukraine has reached a deadlock. Vice President Vance believed that, due to the corruption scandal, Ukraine would be unable to abandon Trump’s plan, written by Witkoff and Dmitriev, The Atlantic reports. According to the publication, the Trump administration intends to directly exploit Ukraine’s internal problems to push through the agreement, although Russia has no intention of lowering its demands.

Europe, according to Politico, is considering active measures in response to Russian hybrid attacks. The publication notes that Russian drones and agents continue to launch attacks against NATO countries, and Europe is doing what would have been unthinkable just a few years ago: starting to plan active countermeasures.

The ideas range from joint offensive cyber operations against Russia to a more rapid and coordinated attribution of hybrid attacks—with immediate reporting to Moscow—to disrupt NATO-led exercises.

Ursula von der Leyen declared that the “division” of Ukraine is unacceptable, as it would set a precedent for future wars and conflicts, the Guardian reports. She added that Europe is doing its best to influence US attempts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“If today we legitimize and formalize the weakening of borders, tomorrow we will open the door to new wars. We cannot allow this,” the President of the European Commission stated at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. In her view, Russia has not demonstrated a genuine willingness to end the conflict with Ukraine. Von der Leyen believes that Russia’s thinking has not changed since the Yalta Summit of 1945.

Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gnatov says that negotiations on reducing the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not discussed in Geneva. “There was no discussion about reducing the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The discussion concerned opinions on the size of the Armed Forces in peacetime. This is a highly controversial topic,” Gnatov explained. According to him, both Kiev and Washington have argued that the best guarantee for Ukraine is a well-equipped and combat-ready army.

Volodymyr Zelensky said: “The replenishment of brigades should be reviewed. Almost all combat brigades are discussing this, and now the Supreme Command has instructed the Chief of the General Staff to address the issue,” he noted.

Zelensky also stated that Ukrainians should not depend on the global market or partner warehouses. He emphasized that interceptor production must be completed on schedule, with everyone personally responsible Levels.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has transferred 1.5 hectares in Lviv for a military cemetery, according to Defense Minister Shmyhal. The new site is adjacent to the Lychakivske Cemetery, where burial space is running out.

And while Europe and the United States are preoccupied with the peace process in Ukraine, the Russian government has prepared a plan for economic structural change through 2030. Developed at the request of the Russian president, the document aims to ensure the growth rate necessary to achieve national goals. Sectors targeted for evolution include automotive, AI, pharmaceutical technology, naval, drones, education, digital technology, the environment, and the Arctic.

European intelligence agencies may be behind the leak of the conversation between Witkoff and Ushakov, according to The Guardian. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov: “Moscow will work with whatever Witkoff brings; his visit remains valid.”

On November 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other things, spoke about the peace agreements during the CSTO summit. Putin discussed Russia’s plans for the CSTO presidency, which will take office on January 1, 2026: “We are not threatening anyone, but we must be ready to repel any action against the CSTO. There were no draft agreements, just a series of issues to discuss,” Putin said of Trump’s plan.

“After the talks in Geneva between Ukraine and the United States, they agreed among themselves that all 28 points should be broken down into four components. We were provided with all this information. Overall, we agree that this can form the basis for future agreements.” Putin added: “We see that the American side takes our position into account in some respects, and we absolutely must sit down and discuss some issues. Russia is ready to demonstrate that it has no aggressive plans against Europe.” The Russian President explained

And finally: “Russian and Ukrainian intelligence services have always been in contact, and Abu Dhabi is actively being used for the prisoner-of-war issue. Trump has decided that, as previously agreed, the meeting is proposed by the American side for next week, and Trump will determine who will represent the United States; we expect them in the first half of the week.” “If Ukrainian troops withdraw from the territories they occupy, then we will cease hostilities. If they don’t withdraw, we will do so militarily.” According to Putin: “The Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses on the front in October of approximately 47,500 personnel.” “The confiscation of Russian assets will have consequences.” “The Russian government is developing a package of retaliatory measures if this confiscation were to occur.” “The collapse of the front will be inevitable. Russia is also in a state of armed conflict, but we held elections. Signing documents with the Ukrainian leadership is pointless; they made a strategic mistake when they were afraid to hold elections.” “Agreement with Ukraine is now legally impossible.”

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on November 27. Overnight, Ukrainian forces launched an MLRS attack on the Belgorod region, engaging Russian defense systems.

Russian forces launched Geranium at targets in Odessa, and an explosion was reported in Chornomorsk. Following recent attacks on the energy sector, restrictions and power outages remain in place in the region until the end of winter. Additionally, attack drones have struck targets in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Sumy sector, attack aircraft from the Northern Group of Forces continue active operations in forested areas, with Russian air forces engaged. The advance of Ukrainian counterattack groups was halted near Oleksiivka and Andriivka. In the Tetkino and Glushkovsky District sectors, Russian drones and artillery struck Ukrainian forces near Ryzhivka and Pavlivka.

In the Belgorod region, six civilians were injured in Ukrainian airstrikes in the last 24 hours. Gora-Podol, Kosilovo, Shebekino, Ziborovka, Murom, Tulyanka, Malinovka, Grayvoron, Glotovo, Meshkovoye, Posokhovo, Oktyabrsky, Bessonovka, and Nechayevka are under attack.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Northern Group of Forces continues to fight for the capture of Vovchansk. A new development is the entry of Russian advance units into the villages of Vovchansk. Vil’cha and Lyman, their assault has begun. On the Milove-Khatnje front, Russian Aerospace Forces are pressing Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Khatnje.

The Western Group of Forces continues its offensive on Lyman from the north. The Russian army is pushing through Ukrainian defenses near Yarovaya, Drobysheve, and Stavky. A Ukrainian counterattack was repelled, according to Russian sources. Russian troops are now attacking Lyman from the eastern flank.

In Seversk, Russian troops are holding onto the outskirts of the city, attempting to advance. Ground footage is not yet available, but the deterioration of Ukrainian logistics—according to an OSINT reconstruction—is confirmed, compounded by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ known criticism of the government.

In Kostyantynivka, Russian forces are strengthening their presence on the outskirts of the city. An assault is being prepared. In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces are acknowledging via social media the encirclement of Ukrainian forces stationed in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. North of Pokrovsk, Russian forces are advancing westward, recapturing positions temporarily abandoned during Ukrainian forces’ attempts to liberate the garrisons of surrounded cities.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, following the Eastern Group’s actions, Ukrainian troops acknowledge the deterioration of Ukrainian forces’ positions near Novopavlivka.

In the direction of Hulyaijpole, in the Zaporizhia region, the situation for the Ukrainian forces continues to deteriorate, according to local sources. Russian troops in the Far East are conducting active offensive operations from the east along a broad front; the Ukrainians have been pushed back from the eastern outskirts of Dobropillya (10 km north of Hulyaijpole, located on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ supply route). Hulyaijpole is under heavy attack by FABs.

Fighting is ongoing on the Zaporizhia front, near Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. In the rear, power technicians continue to restore power to civilians after another attack by Ukrainian forces. Fighting continues in Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k.

In Kherson Oblast, civilians were injured following attacks by Ukrainian forces on Nova Kakhovka and Hola Prystan. Numerous villages are under attack. The Russian Dnipro Group of Forces is informing local residents to leave Kherson along the M-14 highway, equipping civilian vehicles with white markings.

