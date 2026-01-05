According to CNN, “the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in southern Ukraine is deteriorating day by day.” CNN reports a catastrophe among Ukrainian forces heading south and a retreat near Hulyajpole. Russian troops are effectively employing small-group infantry tactics, exerting increasing pressure on the enemy in urban areas.

CNN also states that “the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is exacerbated by a deep personnel crisis. Units, particularly territorial defense brigades, are exhausted from long periods of non-rotational deployment. Kiev’s attempts to compensate for manpower shortages with the massive use of drones are failing in street fighting.”

Bad news for Kiev also comes from NATO: “Ukraine will never be a member of NATO, and it will also be difficult for it to gain EU membership,” stated Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinyak. He also criticized the role of the Coalition of the Willing.

The Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Tomio Okamura, in his New Year’s greeting, criticized the Ukrainian authorities: “The ‘Green Junta’ and the ‘thieves who build golden toilets.'” According to Okamura, it is impossible “to support a completely senseless war.”

“It is impossible to buy weapons with the money of Czech pensioners, citizens with disabilities, and families with children, and send them to fight a completely senseless war. We cannot give our citizens’ money to foreigners just because pro-war propaganda demands it,” Okamura said.

He also criticized Western Europe for trying to strengthen its military-industrial complex by forcing the Czech Republic to purchase “ineffective weapons.” Western companies and governments, as well as the Ukrainian thieves surrounding the Green government, who are building gilded cabinets. “Let them steal, but not from our pockets, and let a country like Ukraine not be part of the European Union,” declared the speaker of the Czech Parliament.

And now a look at the front line updated at 12:00 on December 4.

Ukraine is counting day 1410 since the start of the war with Russia. In recent days, Kiev has launched hundreds of drones into Russian territory. These attacks have been among the most powerful since the beginning of the conflict. The Russians are awaiting a response from the United States after they received the “black box” of one of the drones that carried out the attack on Vladimir Putin’s home.

In the Illinivka direction: During the last week of 2025, the Russian army captured positions north of Kleban-Byk and approached the southeastern outskirts of Berestok.

In the direction of Dobropillya, Russian forces continued to advance west of Pokrovsk and recaptured the Pokrovsk coal mine.

Exploiting their success southwest of the mine, Russian forces re-entered the western part of the mine from the nearby canal. Additional assault groups entered from the south, thus managing to re-establish control.

Using the mine as a staging point, the Russians began to push further north, capturing new positions in forest plantations. Infiltrations were carried out in areas up to 1.9 km north of the mine.

Eastern Kupyansk direction, situation unchanged. Pishchane and Kurylivka are under the control of Ukrainian forces.

Mezhova-Filiya direction. Positional combat operations are underway in the Dnipropetrovsk security zone. Russian forces have crossed the Solena River near Filiya and taken up new positions in the forest on the west bank. The advanced position is under fire from Ukrainian forces.

Graziella Giangiulio

