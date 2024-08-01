UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Poltava: 10 hours of air raid alert. North Korean weapons at the front. Zelensky calls for more defense systems and hopes for a meeting with Xi Jinping

ISW, the Institute for the Study of War, has assessed the prospects of Russia conducting a large-scale offensive this summer. According to the report, the intermittent and pulsating Russian mechanized attacks probably reflect Russia’s current offensive capabilities. It is unlikely that a new summer offensive operation can be conducted due to material and human limitations.

Ukraine is not doing well either, President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has signed the law 11396, necessary to restructure the national debt. Debt that if it does not find a solution from September will see the Ukrainian military without salaries.

On July 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba returned from China after an official visit and said that the visit brought Zelensky and Xi Jinping closer together.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhiy, in response to questions from RBC-Ukraine correspondent during a briefing, said that work is underway on a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. At the same time, President Dmytro Kuleba’s recent visit to China has brought negotiations between the leaders of the countries closer together. “But when such a meeting will take place, when this agreement will be reached, it is too early to say,” Tykhy added.

Valery Zaluzhny at the RUSI Land Warfare 2024 conference in London said: “The warring parties have long stopped looking for new weapons and are looking for new forms of equipment. Today we have created technical means to fight the most powerful armies of the 21st century. The Russian-Ukrainian war is not a war of the future, but rather a transitional war for future wars.”

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that the UAE is the main intermediary for the return of Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity.

Zelensky spoke about the Russian attack on Kiev: “Ukrainians will be able to fully protect their skies from Russian attacks if they have enough resources to do so. The same effectiveness of protection from Russian missiles and from the occupier’s fighter planes is needed. And it is possible to ensure it. We need sufficiently bold decisions from partners: enough air defense systems, long-range enough. And the Ukrainians will do everything correctly and carefully,” Zelenskyy said.

According to Ukrainian social media sources, Russia has started using the North Korean Bulsae-4 missile complex against Ukraine. Bulsae-4 is capable of hitting a target beyond the line of sight, that is, at a distance of more than 10 kilometers. There is no exact data on the characteristics of the DPRK’s weapons, however, according to some sources, the range is from 10 to 25 kilometers, which allows attacking from a safe distance.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:30 on July 31.

The day of July 31 was characterized by the longest alert in the capital. Explosions are heard in Kiev: there is a threat of using attack UAVs. The alert according to Ukrainian sources went to vati for more than six hours. In Poltava region the alarm lasted more than 10 hours, the air defense was working

According to the head of the OVA, Philip Pronin, during this time, residents of the Poltava region could hear sounds similar to explosions and the air defense was operating in the region. “Ours worked hard. Thanks to the defenders, no hits were recorded on the territory of the region. Fortunately, no one was injured,” he wrote.

According to Russian sources, during the night, Geranium UAVs operated in the rear. Ukrainian resources reportedly numbered up to 45 of the Russian drones. Explosions were reported in Myrhorod, Svitlovodsk and Kremenchuk in the Poltava region, in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, in Voznesensk in the Mykolaiv region, in the city of Sumy, as well as in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kiev regions (Kiev, Brovary, Irpen, Belaya Cherkov). “A special feature of today’s strikes, which lasted all night, was the close work of our UAVs over the Ukrainian capital region,” it was reported online

A Ukrainian UAV was destroyed at night in the Bryansk region. In the Kursk region, after a missile distress signal, a fire broke out at one of the facilities after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our monitoring channels reported on the work of air defense in several other regions.

In the direction of Kharkiv, fighting continues in Vovchansk, near Starytsya and Hlyboke. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are accumulating reserves; one of their possible plans could be an attempt to isolate the Russian group along the border line. Therefore, according to the Sever Group’s estimates, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to try to create favorable conditions for conducting a large-scale counteroffensive. The Russian Armed Forces are attacking the areas where enemy forces are concentrated with FAB-1500 and FAB-3000, as well as artillery.

North of Chasiv Yar, against the backdrop of the ongoing offensive of Russian troops, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have deployed additional reserves to stop their advance.

From the Torets’k direction, Russian troops are recording successes in the settlement of Yuryvka, efforts are being intensified in Pivnichne and Zalizne. Thus, according to the estimates of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Armed Forces advanced with a wide cover in the city of Zalizne and the village of Pivnichne in an area up to 4 km wide to a maximum depth of 1 km. In Niu-York there are imminent battles.

In the Pokrovs’k direction, the Russian army maintains a high intensity of offensive actions. The fighting is taking place on the front ledge near the village of Vesele, Russian units operate in the populated area of ​​the city, as well as in the southern part of the ledge, expanding the control zone towards Zhelanne and Serhiivka. In the south, near the Karlivka reservoir, the Russian Armed Forces are burning Ukrainian positions: the Ukrainian Armed Forces have transferred reinforcements in the hope of stabilizing the front.

From Krasnohorivka they report that the Russian Armed Forces are having success in the main northwestern development. Previously, heavy flamethrower systems were used against the remaining Ukrainian forces. However, it is too early to report on the complete capture of the city, fighting is ongoing, although the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been assessed as critical in recent days, including in the conditions of the dense work of enemy FPV drones.

On the Zaporizhia front northwest of Verbove north of Robotyne positional battles are taking place. LBS are without significant changes. In the area of ​​Orichiv and Malaya Tokmachka, Russian aircraft attacked gatherings of Ukrainian servicemen and shelters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, using FAB-500 with UMPC.

In the direction of Kherson, actions are underway on both sides in the island zone of the floodplain of the river. Attacks of the Dnieper, drones and artillery. Yesterday morning it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired into the residential sector of the village of Mali Kopani, one wounded.

In the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Shebekino, Terezovka and Voznesenovka of the Shebekinsky urban district, the Tserkovny farm and Pokrovka of the Belgorod district.

In the Kursk region, Krasnooktyabrsky and Politotdelsky of the Glushkovsky district were shelled. Drone attacks were observed near the town of Lgov, the village of Gordeevka in the Korenevsky district and the village of Kobylki in the Glushkovsky district.

In the DPR in Gorlovka, during a kamikaze attack with UAVs on a tram on Blvd. one killed and two injured. On the bus route No. 101, which at that moment was passing by the tram, one injured. Also in Gorlovka, one injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling with cluster artillery.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/