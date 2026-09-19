The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted five alleged members of a network linked to Russian intelligence services; they are accused of recruiting individuals in the United States to conduct surveillance and carry out targeted assassinations. According to the indictment, last summer the network recruited a Venezuelan citizen living in the United States to monitor a prominent Russian dissident in the Washington area. The indictment also alleges that the network previously offered a U.S. citizen $25,000 to assassinate another Russian dissident in Lithuania and discussed plans to attack electrical substations, warehouses, fuel depots, and other infrastructure in NATO countries supporting Ukraine. The five indicted include a former Russian intelligence colonel, an alleged FSB officer, and individuals residing in Russia. All are currently at large. The charges are considered innocent until proven guilty; the defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in court.

U.S. State Department documents indicate that the United States may authorize the transfer of 10 Patriot air defense missile launchers from Germany to Ukraine. All 10 systems will be the older PAC-2 version, rather than the more modern PAC-3.

As part of a new approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the White House is considering the possibility of concluding trade agreements with Russia before the end of the conflict, the New York Times reports , citing sources. “The White House is currently considering the possibility of concluding trade agreements with Russia before the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine,” the newspaper reports. Potential trade agreements with Moscow would demonstrate Washington’s seriousness in restoring relations between the two countries.

Hungary is asking the United States not to impose additional tariffs on Russian oil and gas purchases under the “hellish sanctions” bill, already submitted to Trump for signature. Márton Gál , chairman of the Hungarian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, announced this at the end of a visit to Washington. He also assured that the Hungarian government will reduce Budapest ‘s dependence on Russian energy supplies.

From Europe, we learn that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas: “The total amount of aid provided to Kiev since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine exceeds 220 billion euros . ” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “I spoke with Zelenskyy; another 3.3 billion euros have been transferred to Ukraine for the production of missiles and drones .”

In Ukraine the anti-corruption agency The SBU has solved 249 cases of terrorist attacks and sabotage in eight months; a third of those apprehended are minors. In 2025, teenagers accounted for 21% of apprehended “Russian agents.” The SBU claims that the number of teenagers recruited has increased over the past year. Thirty-four minors have already been convicted by courts.

The National Bank of Ukraine has raised its key interest rate from 15.5% to 16% amid accelerating inflation, which rose to 8.1% in August. The rate increase is aimed at containing inflation and dampening economic activity . The National Bank plans to bring inflation back to the 5% target by 2027. For citizens, this translates into higher yields on deposits and government bonds (OVGZ), while borrowing costs will remain high. Kiev also requires €52.6 billion from its partners to cover the 2027 budget deficit. Ukraine is becoming increasingly dependent on foreign aid, says Rada MP Vasyl Mokan. According to the MP, approximately €20 billion of this amount has already been confirmed under existing loan agreements for Ukraine, while the question of the remaining €32.6 billion remains open. “One of the main problems is that Ukraine will become even more dependent on foreign aid next year: a significant portion of the necessary funds currently lack reliable sources,” Mokan notes.

Regarding defense, Volodymyr Chernjak , an officer in the Rubizh Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine , said : “Russian forces continue to mass infantry in the Pokrovsk area, where the largest concentration of Russian armed forces is concentrated . Constant replenishment of personnel is necessary to maintain the pace of the offensive and execute plans to completely liberate the Donetsk region . ” Russian forces have started targeting fuel tankers in the Odessa region .

Yuliia Mendel, Zelenskyy’s former press secretary, who was denounced by the Ukrainian president himself in recent days, declared: “Zelenskyy demanded that the bridges be blown up while our soldiers were on the other side, but the people refused. He demanded that the subway stations be blown up. In other words, it was simply a manifestation of fear and panic.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a summit will be held in the Carpathian Mountains: Carpathian Eight: According to him, the new C8 format will bring together Ukraine , Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, and the EU. Key areas of cooperation include security, energy, logistics, cross-border economics, and regional support.

Voting for the State Duma elections began yesterday across Russia. After polls opened in the Kaliningrad region at 9:00 a.m. (Moscow time), voting began in all regions of the country. The elections for the ninth parliament will take place over three days — September 18, 19, and 20 — with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (local time). Overall, approximately 100,000 local election commissions are operational nationwide, in addition to 333 active commissions abroad. Additionally, remote electronic voting has been organized in 33 constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

Vladimir Putin held a meeting on economic issues. According to the president, inflation in Russia is “under control” and gradually decreasing, while the federal budget surplus in August amounted to 606 billion rubles. Russian economic growth for 2026 is expected to be around 1%, in line with initial estimates. The federal budget deficit for 2027 is projected at around 2% of GDP, based on a conservative estimate of oil prices of around $50 a barrel. Putin also stated that the authorities expect an increase in budget revenues from oil and gas, which will allow the National Wealth Fund to be replenished.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE , returned to the issue of NATO troops in Ukraine: “Russia would regard the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine as a direct involvement of the Alliance in the armed conflict with the Russian Federation .”

The Bank of Russia has challenged a European Council regulation before the Court of Justice of the EU. According to Russian news agencies, the contested document prohibits Russian entities from seeking recognition and enforcement of technical judgments of Russian courts in any jurisdiction. The Central Bank stated that the regulation is intended to block the dispute with the custodian Euroclear: ” [The document] represents a direct attempt to interfere in ongoing legal proceedings in Belgium and to prevent the Bank of Russia from enforcing the Moscow Arbitration Court’s judgment, issued following the Russian regulator’s lawsuit against Euroclear.”

The British chargé d’affaires in Russia has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with London’s increased arms deliveries to Kiev, the ministry reported. Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in exercising its right to self-defense, the Foreign Ministry stated, commenting on the increased British arms deliveries to Kiev. The British side has been asked to abandon this line of escalation. Furthermore, the British side has been informed that any British military facility in Ukraine used to strike Russia constitutes a legitimate target.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on September 18. On September 17, a family reunification operation took place between Russia and Ukraine, as reported by the BelTA news agency. The humanitarian initiative took place at the Novaya Guta border crossing, on the border between Belarus and Ukraine. Fifteen citizens traveled from Russia to Ukraine to be reunited with their families, while three people traveled in the opposite direction, from Ukraine. The group consisted mainly of pensioners and people with reduced mobility .

A massive drone attack on Russian regions continued overnight. Twenty-three drones were shot down as they approached Moscow before midnight, and another 35 after midnight; restrictions were imposed at Moscow-area airports. In Sevastopol, Governor Razvozhayev reported the downing of four aerial targets near Kazachya Bay. In Krasnodar, sirens sounded around 1:42 a.m.; the mayor announced that a drone attack had been repelled, and the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) restricted airport operations. Separately, for the period between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. (Moscow time) on September 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 292 drones over Russian regions, Crimea, and the Black and Caspian Seas.

Attacks on Ukrainian territory continued throughout the day and evening. In Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office reported a drone attack on the Epicentr shopping center in the Osnovyanskyi District; in Kiev, a fire broke out in the morning at an administrative and storage building in the Podilskyi District following a drone attack. In the evening, a large fire broke out in Dnipro after an attack; regional authorities reported two injuries. Russian forces They claim that strikes conducted with “Geran” drones destroyed UAV and supply depots near Berestovets and Rohozky, in the Chernihiv region.

In the Bryansk region, four people were injured in an attack on a farm, and a grain storage facility was damaged.

The situation in the Sumy district remains essentially unchanged, with positional fighting continuing.

Five civilians were injured in drone strikes in the Kursk region.

Drone strikes in the Belgorod region have left two dead and six injured. Damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure has been reported.

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector. On September 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had taken control of Mala Vovcha. Russian forces reported a 300-meter advance near Hoptivka, as well as in the areas of Pil’na and Petropavlivka. Air force and attack drones operated near Lyptsi, Buhaivka, Malyi Burluk, and other population centers.

In Donetsk, according to updated data from the last 24 hours, three civilians were killed and 15 others injured.

In the Lukansk, September 17, Pasechnik reported that over 60 aerial targets had been shot down over the republic’s territory in the previous 24 hours. The drones damaged private homes, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure.

In the direction of Lyman, clashes and counterattacks continue in the northern sector. The 125th Ukrainian Brigade announced the security of Novoselivka, while the 66th Independent Mechanized Brigade reported the capture of Serednye. Geolocation of released videos confirms the presence of Ukrainian units in Novoselovka; however, their assertion of full control of the entire sector has not been independently confirmed. The situation north of Lyman remains fluid.

In the direction of Dru Zhivka , the Russian side reports the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Popasna, southeast of Dru Zhivka . Fighting is ongoing for the nearby settlements of Virolyubivka and Kalynove. There is currently no confirmation from Ukraine regarding a complete change of control in this sector.

Fighting continues in the direction of Dobropillya. On September 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced an improvement in the tactical position of the “Center” group of forces and attacks against Ukrainian forces in the areas of Lidyne, Sukhanivka, Bilozers’ke, Dobropillya, Novovodyane, Hulive, Novohryhorivka, and Serhiivka. There is no independent confirmation of significant changes in the line of contact in the immediate vicinity of Dobropillya during the reporting period.

In the direction of Zaporizhia , the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the capture of Rozivka by units of the Vostok Group of Forces. Fighting continues in the Orichiv sector.

Graziella Giangiulio

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