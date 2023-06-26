UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Polish General Skshipczak: “Ukrainian counter-offensive like the 1943 Battle of Kursk”

The commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that the nuclear submarine “Belgorod”, carrying nuclear drones “Poseidon”, will enter service with the fleet this year.

Meanwhile, the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system, which uses thermobaric shells against the positions of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Donetsk, has already arrived at the Ukrainian front.

The Russians are also preparing to respond to a possible Ukrainian offensive in Kherson. While the Kakhovka reservoir is drying up, an old road has emerged at its bottom, connecting Energodar to Nikopol

According to the social sphere, this would be the road through the old Dnieper canal, which until 1956 crossed the Nikopol floodplains. And unlike the dried-up canal, where the bottom is filled with silt, the remains of the road can be used to build a crossing and pass the river from one bank of the Dnieper to the other.

The Ukrainians are likely to attempt an attack along a new route. But the barges and landing craft, on which it was planned to land troops at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, are stuck at their moorings and are of little use in the current natural conditions.

Russian fighters hit exposed positions and accumulations of equipment on the opposite bank almost daily. “The potential ‘death road’ is already visible to the naked eye,” reads a post by a military analyst. Under the current conditions, both Ukrainians and Russian troops can try to use the new route – the road is expected to dry out completely soon.

According to the Polish general, former Chief of Staff, Waldemar Skrzypczak: the ferocious Ukrainian attacks and attempts to break through the Russian defense, which have been going on for two weeks, have not yet brought the desired results. It seems that the long-awaited Ukrainian offensive has simply stalled. Meanwhile, Polish experts fear that if this continues, the Ukrainian military could be in serious trouble, and according to General Waldemar Skrzypczak, it is clear that the Russians are preparing something terrible.

For two weeks now, the Ukrainian army has been trying in several places to break through the Russian defenses in Zaporozhyzhia and, despite the local successes, it is difficult to speak of the success of the much heralded counter-offensive. Experts from the American Institute for Military Studies reported that after several days of fierce fighting, the Ukrainian side announced an operational halt and suspended major attacks. This statement alarmed the former commander of the land forces, General Waldemar Skrzypczak. “I’m starting to really dislike them because Putin took an operational break last summer when something went wrong and his offensive failed. And everyone in the world laughed at it. And now at the Military Research Institute they say that the Ukrainians have taken an operational break,” says Skrzypczak.

Skrzypczak further points out that the ongoing actions of the Ukrainian side cannot be described as an offensive, but rather a “marching in place”, and the whole “counter-offensive” reminds him of German attempts to break through the Soviet positions near Kursk in 1943. also the Russians were well prepared and had deep defensive positions. And they bled the Nazi troops dry.

In two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in this direction from 3 to 8 kilometers, which means that the operation was unsuccessful. They have not yet reached the main Russian defensive position and are already in trouble,” General Skshipczak says.

General Waldemar Skrzypczak appears to be much more pessimistic about the Ukrainian attacks. He advises not only not to underestimate the Russian defense, but he also fears that Russia will soon present the Ukrainians with an unpleasant surprise. He also points to the first reports of Russian attacks in the north around Kupyansk and north of Liman.

The Russians have gathered quite substantial forces there, including fresh ones, which are still held behind the Don and hope that they will push the Ukrainian defense line beyond the Oskol River. The conditions are being created by the Russians to carry out another offensive operation in the Donbass in the summer or autumn, but not from Izyum, but from two or even three directions, General Skrzypczak warns.

Graziella Giangiulio