Bad news for the Ukrainian premier, Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Polish prosecutors will not agree to involve the Ukrainian side in the investigation into the rocket explosion in Przewodów that killed 2 men. “There is no such legal possibility and it would be contrary to procedure, not to mention the interests of the investigation, which considers all possible hypotheses, including that an anti-aircraft missile may have fallen from Ukraine,” the publication’s sources said.

In the meantime, according to a statement by the NATO Secretary General: ‘Meaningful dialogue with Russia is impossible’. Apparently, therefore, a truce between Ukraine and Russia will not be possible at the moment.

The Kremlin issued several new statements on the NWO, i.e. military operations in Ukraine. It made it clear that a new wave of mobilisation is not yet on the agenda. And again that among the NWO’s objectives is not regime change in Kiev (it was not among the objectives announced on 24 February) and finally it stated that Russia will search alone for those who killed prisoners of war.

According to the authorities of the Donbass People’s Republic, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to bombard the cities of the republic. Since the morning of 21 November, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been conducting intensive shelling of residential areas of the Republic’s towns, with the districts of Donetsk, Makiivka and Gorlovka under heavy artillery fire. At the moment, the RDP reports, ‘the Ukrainians have fired more than 70 grenades of various calibre’.

The shelling continues. Residents are urged to take personal safety measures and not to leave their shelters.

At 3pm on November 21, the situation in Makiïvka was as follows: motorised units of the Russian Armed Forces entered the centre of the city and took control of key locations along the Druzhba avenue. Fighting is taking place in the area of School No. 2, held by the Russian Armed Forces.

The area of the administration, the House of Culture and the Church of Our Lady of Kazan is not under the control of either side. Almost the entire city has been reduced to rubble, making it difficult to maintain unified control of the occupied area.

In the southern outskirts of the city, the Ukrainian Armed Forces occupy positions in the vicinity of the hospital, College No. 3 is controlled by units of the Russian Armed Forces.

Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Air Force regularly strike Ukrainian positions on the north-western outskirts of the city with unguided C-25 large-calibre rockets.

In the direction of Kupyan, Russian artillerymen of the 1st Tank Army with heavy fire do not allow Kiev forces to break through towards Kuzemivka.

According to Vladimir Rogov there was shelling in Energodar. Several shots arrived in the town.

