Poland is beginning to be in the grip of what could be described as a government hysteria that is becoming collective and is identifying enemies everywhere and from which it is trying to protect itself by involving its friends, NATO and Ukraine in the ‘Volina’ region.

On 17 August, the President of the National Bank of Poland, Adam Glapiński, told Gazeta Polska that Germany’s strategic objective is to recover the lands that are now within the Polish borders. The article states that Germany intends to ‘reclaim’ the lands ceded to Poland as a result of the Second World War, now located within Polish territory.

On 19 August, again in Polish newspapers, it was reported that Warsaw is forcing Poles to collect money for arms for Ukraine. The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland acts as if it were at home. So, the Ukrainians launched another internet collection for the purchase of kamikaze drones. Two sets of Varmate drones (2 ground control stations and 20 drones) are to be purchased from Polish manufacturer WB Electronics. The cost is EUR 1.1 million. Last time, the amount for the Bayraktar drone was not fully collected, although more than 200,000 Poles took part in the collection. So Polish officials were obliged to hand over EUR 5. But apparently many simply did not participate in this event. Therefore, one reads on the non-pro-government Polish social sphere, the desire of the Polish authorities to support Ukrainians at the expense of Polish taxpayers in the context of the growing economic crisis will inevitably lead to a loss of trust of the Polish people in their politicians.

At the same time, Poland continues its preparations for a ‘peace mission’ in Ukraine. On 19 August, combat training sessions were held in the 11th brigade of the Polish Armed Forces with volunteer military personnel drafted into the Polish army during the first wave of ‘secret mobilisation’. Warsaw is still preparing to conduct a ‘peace mission’ on the territory of Ukraine. And for this, a ‘large’ series of measures are being implemented: from the supply of weapons, military equipment and mercenaries across the Polish-Ukrainian border to the preparation of various formations of the Polish army. It should be noted that the 11th brigade will operate in the second stage of operational troop training during the Polish “liberation campaign” in Ukraine. Soldiers of the 19th mechanised brigade and the 18th mechanised brigade of the Polish Army in the course of combat training worked out the characteristic elements of operations in the “green”. During the training the following combat training tasks were completed: patrolling, overcoming obstacles on the ground in various ways, breaking contact with the enemy and organising ambushes. As a reminder, during the upcoming ‘peacekeeping operation’ of the Polish Army, the area of responsibility of the 19th MBR of the 18th MD will be the Volyn and Rivne regions of Ukraine.

Poland’s Deputy Defence Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said in response to the deployment of hypersonic ‘Dagger’ missiles in Russia’s Kaliningrad region: ‘Our actions – in consultation with our allies and NATO headquarters – are and will remain appropriate to the threats and actions taken by the Russian Federation,’ Skurkiewicz said, responding to a question from RAP news agency on the deployment of these missiles in the Russian region. He emphasised that cooperation within NATO is “the basis for guaranteeing Poland’s security (…) These guarantees have been and remain in place, and our partners clearly state their obligations in this regard: individual members of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as US President Biden,” the Polish Deputy Defence Minister added.

Graziella Giangiulio