UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Pokrovsk under attack from three sides, fighting in the center. The Russian Central Bank lowers the cost of money. Zelensky: We can strike 3,000 kilometers deep

The sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States come into force. The United States Treasury has imposed sanctions on the Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil, along with their affiliated groups, restricting their international financial transactions. The companies’ investments are concentrated in the Iraqi province of Basra and northern Iraq, which could indirectly affect these projects. In its 19th package of sanctions, the EU has targeted the interests of diplomats, Russian banks, cryptocurrency trading platforms, and companies in India and China. The sanctions target 21 individuals and 42 legal entities.

According to Bloomberg, the package also includes a ban on LNG imports starting in 2027 and sanctions against 117 other ships in the “shadow fleet.”

Belgium will block its decision to seize Russian assets unless EU countries share all the risks, Prime Minister Bart de Wever said. “When deciding to confiscate Russian sovereign or private assets, Europe must recognize that it is embroiled in a perpetual legal process,” said Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever, commenting on his opposition to the European Commission’s proposal to use Russian sovereign assets to finance Ukraine. According to de Wever, “Moscow told us that if we touch the money, we will suffer the consequences until the end of time, which seems like a long time, an eternity,” the Belgian prime minister said.

The Trump administration has lifted the ban on new oil and gas fields off the coast of Alaska, according to a statement published on the U.S. Department of the Interior website. Biden limited the leasing of oil and gas fields in Alaska until 2024.

NATO countries have purchased $2 billion worth of U.S. weapons for Ukraine, Rutte stated.

On October 22, Swedish Defense Minister Pál Jonsson, along with Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Olof Kristersson: “Ukraine has requested 100-150 Swedish Gripen fighters, and we are evaluating financing options.” “This will be the largest defense contract in Sweden’s history,” Kristensen said at a press conference. Sweden will only be able to deliver the first batch of Gripen E fighters to Ukraine in three years, the Swedish Prime Minister stated.

Zelensky to European Union leaders in Brussels: “Ukraine can launch strikes up to 3,000 km behind Russian lines; We have this capability.” “Ukraine will purchase large quantities of weapons in Europe using funds transferred to us from frozen Russian assets.”

Russia has received the remains of 31 servicemen from Ukraine, State Duma MP Shamsail Saraliev, representing the parliamentary coordination group on military operations, told RBC: “An exchange of 31 for 1,000 took place.”

“The aggressive policies of NATO countries are forcing Russia to adopt compensatory military-technical measures,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov. Adding to the tension, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said: “The United States is our adversary, and its talkative ‘peacemaker’ is now fully on a war footing with Russia.”

On October 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin answered journalists’ questions about the Russia-US summit. His first move was to declare 2027 the Year of Geography in Russia. Regarding Trump’s announcement that the summit was canceled, he said: “In the last conversation with Trump, the Budapest summit was proposed by the American side.” “It would be a mistake to show up unprepared for the Budapest summit, even though the Russian-American summit is likely to be postponed. This will cost them dearly.” He joked about the cancellation of toilet supplies from the EU to Russia.

“Dialogue is always better than continuing the war,” Putin argued. “New Western sanctions will not have a significant impact on the Russian economy.” “Russia and Saudi Arabia sell more oil than they consume, unlike the United States.” “The United States is trying to pressure Russia with new sanctions, but no self-respecting country does anything under pressure.” “The global energy balance is now consolidated, and altering it is not in the interests of the countries that are trying to do so.” “The Russian energy sector is confident, even if there will be some losses.”

“Russia and the United States have many areas of cooperation if the two countries move from pressure to serious dialogue for the future.” And Putin again on the reports of attacks with nuclear weapons Long-range deep into Russia: “This is an attempt at escalation, in which case the response will be very serious and overwhelming.” “Putin suggested considering who the people in the US administration advising Trump on decisions to limit Russian oil work for.”

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has lowered its benchmark interest rate to 16.5% per annum, the regulator reported. Russian President Kirill Dmitriev’s special representative has been visiting the United States since October 24. During his visit, Dmitriev is expected to meet with representatives of the Trump administration to continue discussions on Russian-American relations.

The RGS Congress re-elected Sergei Shoigu as president of the company.

And now a look at the front line, updated as of 3:30 PM on October 24. Overnight, Russian air defenses shot down 111 drones over Russian regions. In Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast, a fire left apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and a technical school without power.

Russian Geran missiles struck an oil refinery near Slavutych. Ukraine suspended gas storage in underground storage facilities due to Russian attacks.

In the Sumy sector, Russian Airborne Forces and Marines have consolidated their positions within 100 meters, according to the Sever Group of Forces. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are redeploying drone crews. Command and control problems have begun to emerge in the Oleksiivka area.

In Belgorod, Ukrainian Armed Forces also struck near schools. Twenty-one civilians were injured in the city and surrounding region. Four more were injured in four other villages in the region due to drone attacks.

In the direction of Kharkiv, in Vovchansk, the Russian Northern Group of Forces continues its advance, supported by aircraft, artillery, and territorial public units of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The Ukrainian armed forces belatedly admit the loss of territory. The Russian side is advancing on the Khatnje sector of the front. The Ukrainian military is requesting public assistance; vehicles, radios, and camouflage nets are missing.

In Kupyansk, fighting is ongoing in the center. Reports from the social media are coming in of a Russian advance near the Autotransport Technical Institute and the Metiz plant.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Russian forces in Rodynsk are attacking the eastern, central, and western parts of the city. They are encircling the Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk from the north. Heavy urban fighting is also ongoing in Pokrovsk itself. Ukrainian forces are bombarding the Russians with drones.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian Vostok Group, drone operators and a reconnaissance aircraft are disrupting logistics on the banks of the Yanchur River.

In the Orichiv sector of the Zaporizhia Front, fighting continues on Malaya Tokmachka. In the Stepnohirsk-Prymorsk area, airborne units continue to push Ukrainian units away. According to military chats on the front: “The fighting is extremely intense.”

In the Kherson sector, last week, the Dnipro Group dealt a severe blow to the Ukrainian group on the right bank. Over two hundred NATO vehicles were destroyed, and enemy mobile air defense systems and missile depots were identified and destroyed. Many Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters were killed by artillery and small unmanned aerial vehicles. According to Russian social media: “The measures taken by our armed forces have significantly contributed to bringing the liberation of the Kherson region closer.”

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/