The United States and the G7 grant Ukraine a loan of 50 billion dollars. The US State Department also approved the possible sale of equipment for F-16 fighter jets and their maintenance to Kiev for 266 million dollars source Pentagon, Agency for Security Cooperation.

Thanks to this latest funding according to Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko: “Ukraine will have sufficient funds and weapons for about half of 2025”. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk: “Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could begin this winter”.

Among the big unknowns to be clarified between Russia and Ukraine are Kiev’s accession to NATO and the preservation of territories occupied by Moscow.

According to Russian social media sources, in November Ukraine imported UAVs worth $99.15 million from China and other spare parts worth $10.04 million. In total, in 2024, imports of UAVs from China amounted to $962.7 million and spare parts to $99 million.

Volodymyr Zelensly insisted on having another 10-12 Patriot systems that he said will ensure life for Ukraine. Zelensky discussed the issue with Biden, NATO Secretary General Rutte and Polish Prime Minister Tusk. “One system costs $1.5 billion – we take from Russian resources – it will cost $30 billion, but it will completely cover our entire sky,” he said.

He added: “If our sky is completely protected, they have no advantage. No KAB, no ballistic missiles, etc. will be able to hit Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, our energy sector, hospitals, schools and universities.”

Zelensky also wants to discuss Ukraine’s invitation to NATO at the meeting of the contact group to end the war, to be notified by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Igor Zhovkva. According to the Ukrainian politician: “Germany’s position on this issue is decisive. There have already been meetings with representatives of Germany, and there is also a dialogue with the United States.” “Until we win, we will need security guarantees before joining NATO. One of the guarantee mechanisms that Sweden and Finland received at the Madrid summit. We are working on this,” Zhovkva said.

According to Ukrainians, according to Nazar Voloshin: “Russia has sent about 150,000 soldiers to the offensive in three eastern directions. “More than 70,000 soldiers are concentrated in the direction of Pokrovs’k, up to 36,000 in the direction of Kurakhove and more than 40,000 in the direction of Vremivka. He noted that the Russian army is trying to break into the outskirts of Kurakhove to take control of it: it is shelling the city with KAB and artillery.”

Russia “will definitely be ready to consider” another prisoner exchange with the United States following the example of the one in August, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told NBC. Ryabkov said he did not want to “judge anything in advance,” but noted that such deals help improve relations between Russia and the United States, and a new exchange would be “a useful step forward, especially at the beginning of the next administration.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 17:00 December 11.

On December 10, data was received from the Kursk Bulge about the entry of Russian forces into the territory of the Sumy region. The Russians managed to capture the border area near the village of Alexandria in the Sumy region. The events are taking place south of the liberated Plekhovo and forest areas near Plekhovo: there were heavy battles for control of the area.

The maneuver can be explained by the complexity of the terrain in the direction Plekhovo-Sudzha: the Psel River blocks the path of Russian troops. Troop group “North” after the liberation of the village Novoivanovka continues to advance to the east and, with heavy fighting, defeated the Ukrainian Armed Forces from several positions in forest plantations. Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out 3 unsuccessful counterattacks with elite units. They write that the offensive actions of the Russian Armed Forces are supported by rocket artillery and Solntsepek TOS. According to the Russian social sphere, the Ukrainians count at least 20 dead.

In Torets’k, the Russian Armed Forces now control the Zabalka microdistrict and the central mine along with the landfills of the mining settlement. The Russian army is moving towards Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka to the west.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to deteriorate. North of Petrivka the Russians have closed the “pocket” and continue attacks in the direction of Dachens’ke and Zelene. Russian forces are building on their success at Shevchenko and are moving towards the landfill (an important height). There is progress south of Novotroits’ke, north of Novoolenivka, in Sonchivka, south of Voznesenka. The Russian army is moving on a broad front, stretching out the Ukrainian forces and depriving them of the possibility of transferring reinforcements along the LBS. Another source reports that “a reliable source reported that Russian forces are only 1.5 km from Pokrovs’k. The battle for the city will begin very soon”.

In the Kharkov region, Russian forces have occupied 5 buildings in Vovčans’k and repelled a counterattack. Heavy fighting is ongoing.

In Kurachove, Russian forces took the elevator in the city center (significant height) and advanced to the Yuzhny microdistrict. In the northwest of the reservoir, clashes continue beyond the block of multi-storey buildings and south of Stari Terny, where Russian assault groups are pressing in the direction of the Dachne-Kurachove road to cut off the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The route of forces to the city.

At night, as a result of a drone attack in Bryansk, a production plant caught fire, they wrote about a fire in an oil depot. The governor announced that the fire was extinguished. Taganrog, Rostov region, was attacked at night with missiles. An industrial enterprise was damaged and 14 cars in the parking lot were burned.

In the DPR in Gorlovka, as a result of an IED launch from a UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the street. Bolotnikov, a man was seriously injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

