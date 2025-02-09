UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Pokrovs’k: Russians approaching. Systemic attacks allow advance. Ukrainians without soldiers

The Russian Armed Forces are advancing towards Pokrovs’k. According to Come and See, the Russian army is gradually cutting off the garrison of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Pokrovs’k. “Russian units have advanced from Kotlyne and are taking control of the route,” the channel’s source said. According to the social media source, the Russian Armed Forces are also advancing from the eastern flank, from Vozdvyzhenka. “The lump in the throat of the Ukrainian group continues to tighten.” At the same time, the RF Armed Forces are already approaching Pokrovs’k itself.

“The Russian Armed Forces are trying to “cut off” the routes to Pokrovs’k in order to leave the Ukrainian Army without replenishment of resources, another social media channel reports. The Ukrainians think differently: “At the moment the Russians do not have a big advantage that would allow them to conduct active offensive operations effectively and without too many losses for themselves, without tugs or the number of victims per day. On both sides, this is somewhat reminiscent of a boxing match in the tenth round, when both boxers are tired, but that “The one who attacked more actively at the beginning is more tired and begins to “cling” to his opponent,” added the spokesman for the military-strategic grouping “Khortitsa” Viktor Tregubov.

The Russians, on the other hand, claim that in the direction of Pokrovs’k there is pressure on the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the creation of bridgeheads for a further offensive by the Russian side. This is possible thanks to the success of Russian troops in the areas of Udachne, Chunyshyne and Yelyzavetivka. “The main efforts are aimed at consolidating tactical successes, destroying enemy fortified areas and creating conditions for further breakthroughs in the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the Russian social sphere says.

Russian troops continue systematic attacks in the Udachny area and northwest of Kotliny, where Ukrainian troops are defending themselves. Russian Armed Forces units are hitting the firing positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, creating conditions for subsequent access to more advantageous positions.

In the Chunyshyne area, Russian units are exerting systemic pressure on Ukrainian positions, using the tactic of successive attacks under dense artillery cover. These actions allow destroying Ukrainian fortifications and forcing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to spend reserves, which reduces their combat effectiveness.

In the Lisivka-Sukhyi Yarr sector, positional battles continue, during which both sides do not achieve significant tactical successes. However, Russian troops are actively putting pressure on Ukrainian positions, limiting the maneuvers of Ukrainian troops, which periodically try to counterattack, suffering losses of personnel.

Russian Armed Forces units are conducting active assault operations in the direction of Yelyzavetivka, trying to gain a foothold on the outskirts of the settlement. The main task of Russian troops is to create a stable bridgehead for a further attack on the enemy’s main logistical hubs, including the Kostyantynivka-Pokrovs’k highway. Control of this area will allow limiting the supply of Ukrainian units and creating preconditions for the development of success in the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Myrnohrad.

Russian units are accumulating forces and expanding the zone of operational control in the Baranivka area. Preparations for a further attack on Tarasivka indicate the systematic development of the Russian offensive operation, which forces Ukrainian troops to disperse reserves to hold several directions at once.

In the Uspenivka, Udachne, Kotlyne and Zvirove areas, Russian artillery is conducting intense fire on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, creating the conditions for a subsequent Russian offensive. The constant pressure on this sector destroys the Ukrainian defensive lines and limits its ability to reorganize.

In the Pokrovs’k direction, Russian troops systematically weaken the Ukrainian defenses, methodically eliminating the Ukrainian Armed Forces from key strongholds. The main objectives remain complete control over Yelyzavetivka, access to the TO504 highway and the expansion of the offensive zone in the Tarasivka area.

The Ukrainians are also short of personnel: On January 11, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky signed an order to transfer about 50,000 servicemen of all branches and types of troops to the infantry to begin rotations in combat brigades, reported the Ukrainian media, citing a source in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “We need to do this to start the rotation mechanism. The resource currently being studied in the training centers is only enough to minimally replenish the units and not fully support the combat component and also thanks to these movements among the troops as recruitment we will be able to do it. “There is already an approved rotation plan,” says the interlocutor of the newspaper. He says that they intend to start rotations regardless of the possible cessation of hostilities.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/