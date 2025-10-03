UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Pokrovsk razed by Russian missiles. Zelensky in Denmark calls for Ukraine to be included in the European drone wall plan. Putin will attend the G20

The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence on long-range attacks against Russia. Washington is also pressuring other NATO countries to do the same, Reuters reports.

Macron opposed the European Commission and Germany’s plan to allocate €140 billion to Kiev using Russian resources. He emphasized that this would violate international law. The same applies to Belgium: it refused to seize Russian assets, calling on the leaders of all EU countries to “sign a commitment to share the kingdom’s financial risks,” Prime Minister Bart De Wever said.

Finland has not received unanimous support from EU countries for all EU member states to fund the so-called “drone wall” in the eastern part of the bloc, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said. The Danish Prime Minister reportedly supports the EU’s proposed “drone wall” defense plan, but “regardless of the capabilities we purchase, develop, or create, drones will continue to penetrate Europe.” Furthermore, NATO is pressuring Greece to increase its military support for Ukraine, particularly by providing it with French Mirage fighters, reports the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Volodymir Zelenskyy has arrived in Denmark, where he will attend the European Political Community summit. If we’re talking about a “drone wall,” we’re talking about the whole of Europe, not just one country, Zelensky said. “If Russia decides to attack Poland or another country with drones, it means something similar could happen anywhere. We need rapid response forces that know how to effectively counter drones.”

Further statements by him include: “Ukrainian military personnel experienced in repelling drone attacks are already in Denmark for training. The PURL program not only helps Ukraine, but also strengthens the partnership between Europe and the United States.”

The Danish Prime Minister stated: “I think we all underestimated the serious threat posed by Russia… Ukraine is currently the only expert in the world in counter-drone capabilities; we are not moving fast enough on any issue.”

According to Ukrainian media, a prisoner exchange took place between Kiev and Moscow on October 2. Ukraine will find the means and weapons to obscure Moscow, said Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gnatov. “Any enemy action aimed at harming our country will be met with a symmetrical response. The president was absolutely right. And we will conduct these operations. They will certainly understand that they will not gain any advantage this way,” he stated.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is without power. The power outages at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant occurred due to the loss of connection to the 330-kilovolt line at a substation in Slavutych. The plant was quickly switched to an alternative source and power has been restored, the IAEA reported.

Ukraine intercepted only 6% of the ballistic missiles launched by Russia in September, and key Ukrainian military facilities have already been destroyed, the British newspaper Financial Times reports, citing its own analysis of open-source Ukrainian Air Force data collected by the London-based Center for Information Resilience (CIR). According to current and former Ukrainian officials, at least four drone manufacturing facilities were destroyed this summer.

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that automatically adds men between the ages of 25 and 60 who are not registered for military service based on data from other state registries.

A government-owned Il-96-300 is en route from St. Petersburg to New York. In Crimea, a decision has been made to limit fuel sales to no more than 20 liters per purchase, Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov announced. Governor Yevhen Balitsky announced that the Zaporizhia region has no plans to impose restrictions on gasoline and diesel sales. According to the governor, the region is experiencing temporary difficulties with the supply of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline, but authorities are working to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible.

Investigators in Georgia are examining the possibility that the explosives found during an arrest were imported from Ukraine and then transited through Russia, said Mamuka Mdinaradze, head of the Security Service of the Republic of Georgia. . “The investigation is based on two theories. One theory, the most convincing at this stage, is that (the explosives) were intended to remain in Georgia. However, there is also a hypothesis that it was intended to be headed to Russia, and the driver confirms this,” Mdinaradze said in an interview with the Imedi TV channel.

Russia plans to nationalize and sell off foreign assets under a new privatization mechanism in response to any European attempt to seize Russian assets abroad, Bloomberg reports, citing a source close to the Russian government.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russia will be represented at the G20 summit at the appropriate level; Putin will participate in the summit in one way or another.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained: “Volodymyr Zelensky’s claims that Ukraine has repatriated 1,600 children from Russia are yet another ruthless fabrication.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on October 2. During the night, Russian forces struck railway infrastructure in Bucha, near Kyiv, setting it on fire. At least 20 drones flew over Odessa, causing power outages at power plants. The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported that power outages began in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions following daytime drone attacks. The city of Slavutych was left without power due to the daytime drone attack.

More than 10 Ukrainian military drones were destroyed in two districts of the Voronezh region. In the Rostov region, drones were shot down in the districts of Verkhnedonsky, Sholokhovsky, Millerovsky, and Chertkovsky.

Toward Sumy, on the right flank of the offensive, marines from the Northern Group of Forces advanced 100 meters through forest strips; the distance reported indicates the severity of the fighting. Near Sadky, the Ukrainians launched an unsuccessful counterattack.

In the Belgorod region, three people were injured by Ukrainian drone strikes. A total of 12 locations were hit, with extensive damage to property and equipment.

On the Kharkiv front, in the forest west of Synelnykove, Russian forces continue to push through Ukrainian defenses. On the left bank of Vovchansk, the Northern Group of Forces is expanding its bridgehead through fighting.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces are expanding their control zone north of Yampil, with Russian military successes reported, according to social media, in the village of Zarichne.

On the Seversk front, Russian forces are advancing on Dronivka and are also fighting near the borders of Zvanivka.

Pokrovsk is being razed by Russian forces with anti-tank missiles and artillery. Ukrainian sources have reported that Kucheriv Yar has also fallen into Russian hands, as has Donetsk.

On the Dnipropetrovsk front, units of the Eastern Group of Forces continued to advance deep into Ukrainian defenses and liberated Verbove. Further south, Ukrainian forces reported the entry of Russian units, which had advanced into the village of Verbove. Poltavka, Zaporizhia Oblast.

On the Zaporizhia front, in the Stepnohirsk-Prymorske sector, Russian paratroopers are conducting assault operations in small groups; Ukrainian forces have built a defensive shield using FPV drones.

In Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian drone strikes damaged the Nova Kakhovka city council building, killing the chairman of the Council of Deputies. Ukrainian forces shelled Oleshky, Hornostaivka, Zavodivka, Kakhovka, Kairy, Korsunka, Lyubymivka, Mala Kardashynka, Obryvka, Peshchanivka, and Proletarky. Russian forces are attacking Kherson, which is still in Ukrainian hands.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/