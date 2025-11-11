UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Pokrovsk: Both Kiev and Moscow say they are one step away from a resolution. On the Zaporizhia front, evacuations of Ukrainian villages on the front lines continue

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his press conference on Friday, November 7, made the following statements: “The enemy is accumulating Shaheeds and preparing for new attacks. We know the winter will be difficult. Russia wants to capture Pokrovsk as soon as possible to strengthen its narrative and avoid sanctions. The occupiers suffered record losses from drones in October, at least 25,000 Russians. The base of new contracts in the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be 50-60,000 hryvnias. This is without additional payments. Ukraine is starting serial production of drones similar to the Mavic FPV.”

He added: “A program is being launched to protect not only Kherson, but also other frontline cities from drones. Tomahawk missile manufacturers will be happy to sell them to Ukraine. Lukashenko has become very talkative, but we don’t need his “kindness” with missiles. Orbán will convince Trump to hold a summit with Putin. We will support him if it is for the sake of peace in Ukraine. We will find a way to prevent Russian oil from reaching Europe. The former head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, was supposed to protect our energy sector, but he didn’t.”

According to Ukrenergo, Russian bombings have caused further damage to power plants in some regions. The elimination of the consequences of preliminary attacks on the power grid continues. Hourly blackouts are in effect in most regions of Ukraine. Kiev has imposed sanctions on Kirill Dmitriev.

Russia, meanwhile, has given great emphasis to the Kazakh Prime Minister’s visit to Moscow. “On November 11 and 12, at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay a state visit to Russia, according to a Kremlin report.”

During the talks, current issues related to the further development of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres will be discussed, as well as key topics on the regional and global agenda. Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the plenary session of the 21st Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum, to be held in Uralsk, Kazakhstan, via videoconference. Key bilateral documents have been prepared for signing during the visit.

At the morning press conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russia would prefer to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through political and diplomatic means. The current pause is due to Kiev’s reluctance to engage in dialogue.” “Russia is actively preparing for Putin’s visit to India. The Russian leader himself has stated that he will travel to India early next month and meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Kazakhstan is a special partner for Russia. The Kremlin is actively finalizing preparations for Tokayev’s state visit to the country from November 11 to 12.”

He added: “Regarding Astana’s willingness to facilitate the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, it is known that the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan are engaging in bilateral contacts at the highest level. Putin may visit in the next two days; Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov continues to work. Rumors that he is absent from the public are false: ignore them.”

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on November 10. Overnight in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, the threat of Ukrainian use of intercontinental ballistic missiles was announced; videos of explosions near one of the docks are circulating online. Between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM, 10 fixed-wing drones were shot down in Crimea; Ukrainian forces are attempting to target power facilities with sustained air strikes. A drone attack was repelled in the Sholokhovsky district of the Rostov region.

Russian forces used Kinzhal missiles against Starokostyantyniv. The use of Geranium missiles against targets in the Odessa region has been reported. Power outages were reported across Ukraine on November 10.

In the Sumy sector, Russia’s Northern Group of Forces continues to engage in fighting along the entire front. Near Varachyne, Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack with small groups, but were unsuccessful and retreated to their original positions. According to Russian social media, there have been losses in terms of personnel and equipment. Ukrainian forces continue to attempt to infiltrate sabotage and reconnaissance groups into the rear of Russian troops; one of these groups was destroyed, according to Russian sources, on November 9, and a Ukrainian special forces sergeant was killed. In the Tetkino and Glushkovsky District sectors, Russian artillery struck Ukrainian forces near Ryzhivka.

In the Belgorod region, over the weekend, Ukrainian forces again targeted power supply facilities; the lack of street lighting has prompted regional authorities to recommend the use of reflective clothing at night.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Northern Group of Forces continues to penetrate Ukrainian defenses in and around Vovchansk. An operator deployment point and a Darts drone depot for the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed in Korotych, Kharkiv Oblast. Fighting continues in the forest west of Synelnykove and in the Milove-Khatnje area.

Fighting continues in Kupyansk. Russian forces are attempting to eliminate the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ crossing over the Oskil River near Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. Fragmented information is coming in from Kupyansk about the Russian advance in the eastern part of the city. Ukrainian forces are counterattacking on the northwestern outskirts of Kupyansk.

In the direction of Seversk, Russian forces are fighting near Dronivka and for enemy strongholds east of Seversk. Movement for Russian forces is only possible in small groups due to the skies saturated with Ukrainian drones.

In Pokrovsk, fighting continues in the northwestern, northern, and northeastern parts of the city. Russian forces are massing troops in the city, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces calls the situation “under control,” although the Ukrainian forces’ position in the city—according to OSINT and SIGINT cross-references—is deteriorating despite ongoing attempts to launch relief strikes from the north. Russian forces continue to attack the outskirts of Myrnohrad. Fighting is ongoing. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have conducted rotations and evacuated the wounded to Myrnograd, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has denied reports of Russian forces’ complete control of logistics routes and the encirclement of Myrnohrad.

As Major Andriy Kovalev, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told RBC-Ukraine, the necessary weapons and ammunition were delivered on the eve of the defense of Myrnograd. Personnel rotation and the evacuation of the wounded were also carried out. Likewise, logistics and rotation of Ukrainian units in the city of Pokrovsk are being ensured.

On the eastern front of Zaporizhia, the Russian Eastern Group of Forces is advancing westward, and Kiev has announced the evacuation of frontline villages in the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Russian troops have captured Rybne in the Zaporizhia region. Russian forces are advancing toward the southwestern outskirts of Orestopil, in the direction of Solodke, east and southeast of Novohorivka.

On the Zaporizhia front, the situation in the villages of Malaya Tokmachka remains unchanged; Ukrainian forces are attempting a counterattack. Positional battles are ongoing in Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k.

In the direction of Kherson, reciprocal attacks are underway across the Dnieper.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/