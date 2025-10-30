The WSJ claims that the new American Golden Dome air defense system is vulnerable to Russia’s new Burevestnik missiles.

Regarding the peace agreement, senior US officials told NBC News that the current US intelligence assessment is that Putin shows no willingness to compromise on Ukraine and is more determined than ever to continue the fight and achieve victory on the battlefield, despite Trump’s efforts to broker a ceasefire. US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, said he discussed alternative sanctions to influence Russia during a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said he has changed his mind about the prospects of a Ukraine agreement. “If you had asked me about six months ago, I would have said the fighting between them would never end… in 15 years, they would still be fighting. If you had asked me a month ago, I would have said we’ve made incredible progress,” he told the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast. He also noted that Washington is trying to maintain constructive relations with both the Russians and the Ukrainians because it wants to end the conflict.

The European Union’s initiative to increase munitions production has met political resistance in Italy, with Sardinian authorities opposed to expanding production lines at the local explosives plant of the German defense holding Rheinmetall, the Financial Times reports. Rheinmetall’s local subsidiary, RWM Italia, has been waiting six months for authorization to use the plant’s new production lines, which operates around the clock to meet demand from Ukraine and European countries, the publication notes.

The new lines would have allowed for increased production volumes, and regulators issued the necessary permits in the spring, but the regional government, controlled by the Five Star Movement, blocked the process and demanded more information, citing criticism from local environmentalists and peace activists.

“Kiev will not be able to regain the territories lost since 2014, not even with the help of Western armed forces,” said Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. “The return of the territories lost in 2014 and after February 2022 is now widely considered impossible. Russia will never cede them, and Ukraine will not be able to regain them alone, not even with our help,” the minister said, quoted by the newspaper Sole24Ore. “Crosetto emphasized that the Ukrainian leadership will have to decide which is the greater sacrifice: to cede territory or to continue hostilities, which will lead to an even higher death toll.”

“The Polish Air Force intercepted a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft flying in neutral airspace. The aircraft was flying without a declared flight plan and with its transponder turned off,” the Polish Armed Forces Operations Command reported on X.

The Il-20M entered the Polish air surveillance and interception sector as part of NATO’s air defense system. The purpose of the so-called “Air Policing” missions is to identify, intercept, and prevent aircraft without transponders or contact with air traffic controllers from approaching NATO territory. Since Russian military aircraft regularly fly over NATO borders, European fighters are also regularly scrambled. This is exactly what happened on October 29: two Polish MiG-29s took off, intercepted the Il-20M, visually identified it, and escorted it out of their area of ​​responsibility. The Command published a photograph of the Russian reconnaissance aircraft.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense said Wednesday that the United States has informed Romania and its allies that Washington intends to reduce some of its troops deployed on NATO’s eastern flank. “The United States’ decision is to suspend the brigade’s rotation in Europe, which had elements in several countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken announced that an investigation has been launched into the alleged appearance of suspicious drones in the southeast of the country.

Kyiv is likely experiencing its worst energy situation at the moment, said Ukrenergo CEO Vitaliy Zaychenko: “The attacks on the energy sector on October 10 and 21 were the worst since the beginning of the war. The situation is currently disastrous, but under control,” he added. Previously, the Ukrainian energy expert Yuriy Korolchuk had predicted that power outages could last 10 to 20 hours this winter.

The Oreshnik missile will be put into combat service in Belarus in December, according to TASS. In Russia, the Ministry of Digital Development is preparing a so-called “white list” of sites that will operate with restrictions on mobile services. It will also include regional services, Tyumen Region Governor Alexander Moor announced during a live Q&A. Among the sites that will operate with restrictions, Moor specifically mentioned the social networks VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Yandex services, the national messenger, government services, the Russian government website, the presidential administration website, and major national marketplaces. Among the regional services, he mentioned those providing emergency medical services, public transportation, and access to regional websites.

The Federation Council approved the law on mandatory conscription for military service throughout the calendar year. Moscow hopes Lithuania will not block transit to Kaliningrad, Maria Zakharova said: “No one should have any doubts that the Russian Federation will meet the needs of its westernmost region under any circumstances and under any conditions.”

Putin visited the P.V. Mandryka Central Military Clinical Hospital. He met with the wounded on the Ukrainian front. “The situation is developing favorably for Russia,” Putin said. He noted that Russia is currently ensuring its long-term security in the area of ​​​​operations. “The enemy is blocked and encircled in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk,” Putin said.

He also spoke about the new missile: “The Burevestnik has undeniable advantages; Russia can be proud of the achievements of its scientists and specialists. Putin announced that Russia tested the Poseidon submarine yesterday. The nuclear technologies used in the Burevestnik will be used in the lunar program, Putin said. The electronics used in the Burevestnik are already used in space programs. He also stated that Russia will be able to apply the nuclear technologies used in the Burevestnik to the national economy.” The Russian President also said that “the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will soon be operational,” Putin said.

It has been officially announced that the new RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will replace the world’s most powerful silo-based strategic missile, the RS-20V Voevoda (NATO reporting name SS-18 Satan), in the Uzhur and Dombarovskaya divisions (Orenburg Oblast) of the Strategic Missile Forces.

The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile could be equipped with multiple Avangard hypersonic warheads, Strategic Missile Forces Commander Sergei Karakayev announced on April 24, 2022. According to official information, the Avangard glide cruise warhead can reach speeds of approximately Mach 27.

And now a look at the front line updated at 4:00 PM on October 29. During the night, Ukrainian forces launched an air strike against Russian rear areas. The NS-Oil refinery in Novospassk, Ulyanovsk Oblast, was hit. In Rostov Oblast, drones were destroyed in the districts of Millerovsk, Kamensky, and Sholokhovsk. In Tula Oblast, six drones were destroyed. Five drones heading for Moscow were shot down. In the Stavropol Territory, an attack was carried out on a chemical plant in the Budyonnovsk industrial zone. “The attack did not cause significant damage,” the governor wrote. Media reported an attack on an oil refinery near Yoshkar-Ola (Mari El Republic, 1,000 km from the border).

Russian forces struck targets in the Odessa region, causing power outages following the attacks. A large fire broke out in Chuhuiv following the Russian strikes. Explosions were heard in Slovyansk, Izyum in the Kharkiv region, Dobropillya, and Konotop in the Sumy region.

The Bryansk region has come under Ukrainian attack. Two people have died and one person has been injured. Three separate drone strikes have resulted.

In the direction of Sumy, the Russian Northern Group of Forces reports that Russian aviation is conducting offensive operations through forested areas deep in the Sumy region. The Ukrainians are putting up fierce resistance and are resupplying their assault units. The Tetkino and Glushkovsky sectors of the front remain unchanged, with Russian artillery striking concentrations of Ukrainian armed forces personnel and equipment near the area in Iskryskivshchyna.

In the Belgorod region, images of flooding following attacks on a reservoir dam have circulated. Three people were injured in drone strikes, and there have been reports of disruptions in at least 14 other villages.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Northern Group of Forces is fighting in the Khatnje sector of the front, in Vovchansk, near Tsehelne, and in the forest near Synelnykove.

In Kupyansk, according to Russian social media: “Russian forces are clearing pockets of resistance in the urban area that formed during the assault on the city. Russian forces are advancing along the railway south of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the southeastern part of Kostyantynivka, Ukrainian forces are engaged in counterattacks in residential areas.

Ukrainian media and politicians have begun preparing Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad for surrender. Meanwhile, in Pokrovsk, fighting continues in the western, central, eastern, and northern parts of the city. In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian forces are still trying to hold back the Russian advance, but Russian forces continue to advance from the east and north. It is too early to declare the city lost, but the position of the Ukrainian forces in this area continues to deteriorate, partly due to Russian forces disrupting logistics.” The enemy.

The Eastern Group of Forces continues its offensive in the eastern parts of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions. The Russians are fighting near Vyshneve, expanding their bridgehead on the west bank of the Yanchur River near Zlahoda and Yehorivka. Far Eastern forces are advancing towards Krasnohirsk. In the last 24 hours, the Ukrainians have attempted six counterattacks to stabilize the situation, but have retreated, suffering losses in personnel and vehicles.

On the Zaporizhia front, in the direction of Orichhiv, positional battles are ongoing in the area of ​​Novodanylivka and Malaya Tokmachka, with the LCS unchanged. Positional battles are ongoing in Nesteryanka, Prymorsk, and Stepnohirsk.

In the direction of Kherson, the Dnipro Group of Forces continues to concentrate its attacks on the island of Karantynnyy Ostriv in Kherson.

