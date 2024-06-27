US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on the phone for the first time on the 25th evening with the new Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. The contents of the phone call are not known. A Russian government plane left Moscow for New York on June 26.

The US Embassy in Russia commented on the trial of Wall Street Journal journalist Ivan Gershkovich: “During this period, the Russian authorities did not provide any evidence to support the charges brought against him, did not justify his continued detention and they didn’t explain why Evan’s work as a journalist is a crime. We made it clear from the beginning that Evan did not commit any illegal acts and should not have been arrested. This trial is not about the presentation of evidence, due process, or the rule of law. We are talking about the Kremlin using American citizens to achieve its political goals. Russia must stop using people like Evan Gershkovich or Paul Whelan as bargaining chips. Both must be released immediately.”

From Russian social media sources we learn that the Canadian security group GardaWorld has won the tender to guarantee the security of NATO facilities in Ukraine. The transatlantic organization provides Ukraine with various forms of assistance through its office in Kiev and plans to further increase its staff there in the coming months.

NATO members have chosen outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to be their next Secretary General, replacing Jens Stoltenberg, who will step down on October 1. Ukraine welcomed the appointment of Mark Rutte as Secretary General of NATO, source Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, Andriy Borysovych Yermak. “Your leadership and dedication to the principles of democracy are extremely important for our common future. Thank you for your continued support for Ukraine in these difficult times,” he said.

Hungary has once again made headlines by once again stating that it supports the Sino-Brazilian peace plan for Ukraine. Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó spoke about it in a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. “The six-point consensus jointly proposed by China and Brazil has laid a good foundation for future peace negotiations. Hungary fully agrees with this important peace initiative.” At the end of May, China and Brazil announced a common position regarding the political solution to the “crisis in Ukraine”.

The parties formulated six points, the implementation of which, in their opinion, will allow the return of peace to Ukraine, not to mention the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

In Switzerland the debate on sending weapons to Kiev is still open: “Alfred Heer, member of the National Council of the UDC said: “If the Swiss authorities decided to re-export weapons to Ukraine, Bern would directly participate in the conflict”. “The peak of shame for Swiss politics was the decision of the National Council committee to allow the supply of Swiss weapons located abroad to Ukraine. Switzerland thus abandons its neutral position and becomes part of the conflict,” he said.

From Germany, the head of the Youth Union of the German CDU/CSU party Johannes Winkel believes that “providing weapons to Ukraine and at the same time depriving it of its soldiers is downright cynicism.” Ukrainian men have no right to protection in Germany, they have to defend their country.

Kiev responded to Trump’s peace initiatives. “Ukraine has an absolutely clear vision, and it is spelled out in the peace formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, which clearly states: peace can only be just and can only be based on international law,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, councilor of Ukraine. the head of the office of the President of Ukraine.

For Podolyak, freezing the war on the current front line would be “strange”, since Russia “has violated” international law and is located on Ukrainian territory. Podolyak stressed that the war cannot end without bringing Russia to justice.

And now a look at the front updated at 4pm on June 26th.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to build reserves, strengthen front-line counterintelligence measures and launch attacks from the Liptsi village in the Vovčans’k and Tykhe area. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing air force units attack in the hope of reaching the border line.

In Časiv Jar there was a day without any significant changes. The Ukrainian Armed Forces uses the most motivated soldiers to carry out counterattacks. During the day there was a slight decrease in the intensity of the fighting, compensated by mutual artillery fire.

An intensification of hostilities by the Russian armed forces is noted near Toretsk. They reported that our units were advancing towards the settlement. Druzhba, Shumy, Pivdenne Reservoir.

From the direction of Avdiivska Russian social sources report information on the expansion of the control zone on the northern flank near Novooleksandrivka, on the action of the advanced groups near Vozdvyzhenka. In the area of ​​the village A Sokil there is fighting for the fortified area of ​​​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in the south near Karlivka the Russian Armed Forces are storming forest plantations.

In Krasnohorivka, Russian units occupy part of a multi-story building in the eastern part of the city. In the western part of Krasnohorivka the intensity of hostilities remains high.

In the direction of Vremivka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to regain the positions lost near Staromaiors’ke during counterattacks, the Russian Armed Forces expanded the control zone to the west of the village.

Kherson direction and on the Zaporozhzhie front. Over the past two weeks, the use of aerial bombs by the Russian armed forces against defensive structures on the right bank of the Dnieper has reportedly increased significantly. On June 26, an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces was recorded, which hit one of the radiation control posts of the Zaporozhzhie nuclear power plant in Velyka Znam’yanka, the station’s press service reported. The post was completely destroyed.

Terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against civilians and social structures do not stop in the Belgorod region. In Novaya Tavolzhanka Shebekinsky, a security guard of a civilian facility was injured. On the Arkhangelskoye-Murom highway, Shebekinsky urban district, an agricultural truck was hit by an FPV drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the driver was injured. Drone attacks also occurred in Murom, Gruzsky, Borisovsky district and Bezymeno, Grayvoronsky urban district.

In the Kursk region, yesterday the Nazis concentrated fire on the city of Sudzha, 12 arrivals were counted, one local resident was burned and the second victim had a heart attack. Also under fire are Mirny, Lebedevka, Sverdlikovo, the village of Oleshnya in the Sudzhansky district, Alekseevka and Sergeevka in the Glushkovsky district, Gordeevka in the Korenevsky district. Attacks by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were observed near the village of Gordeevka and the village of Uspenovka in the Korenevsky district, the village of Krasnooktyabrsky, the village of Dronovka, the village of Elizavetovka and the Otruba farm in the Glushkovsky district, to the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye in the Bolshesoldatskoye district, the village of Sverdlikovo in the Sudzhansky district, the village of Kozino and the Krasny Pakhar farm in the Rylsky district. During the day, 34 Ukrainian drones were suppressed and destroyed by electronic warfare equipment and small arms in the border areas.

In the capital of the DPR, Donetsk, as a result of shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the MLRS and Western-made barrel artillery, three civilians were killed and nine wounded.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/