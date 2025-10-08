Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Space and Defense, announced that German intelligence has obtained evidence indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin are discussing a possible attack on NATO. It is currently unknown whether these are simple discussions or whether active preparations for a direct conflict with NATO and the United States are underway.

The European Union’s actions to use frozen Russian state assets to support Ukraine must strictly comply with international law, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said. The EU has proposed adding three companies to its “blacklist” as part of the upcoming 19th package of sanctions against Russia. According to Bloomberg, these companies are providing oil tankers with fake registration certificates under various flags. “According to documents, the EU has proposed restrictions on three companies that issued false flags to oil tankers in Russia’s shadow fleet, which are subject to sanctions,” the agency reports. Specifically, according to the EU, the companies provided fictitious documents indicating their affiliation with Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten to at least eight sanctioned vessels. Bloomberg does not name the companies.

Financial Times: “European Union countries have reached an agreement to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc. European intelligence agencies say arson attacks, cyberattacks, and drone intrusions are often coordinated by individuals posing as employees of diplomatic missions,” the newspaper writes.

Under the new rules, diplomats based in EU capitals will be required to notify governments in advance of their travel plans outside the country to which they are accredited. Journalists point out that this initiative is part of a new EU sanctions package against Russia. The EU may ultimately impose sanctions against the ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5, Bloomberg reports. Any restrictions will affect the participation of EU legal entities in token transactions. EU sanctions are expected against several banks in Russia, Belarus, and Central Asia for facilitating cryptocurrency transactions with A7A5.

Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen accused Russia of violating the Helsinki Accords. “We must clearly understand the challenges we face. Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine is not only a gross violation of international law, but also an attack on the very principles underlying the Helsinki Final Act. It is a direct attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a blatant rejection of the norms that have preserved peace in Europe for decades. Forced deportations, attacks on civilians, and war crimes are not only a violation of international law, they are an attack on humanity itself,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen emphasized.

President Donald Trump has lifted the veil: “We have decided to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. First, we want to determine how they will be used. I’m not looking for an escalation.”

OSCE Chairman Pere Juan Ponsa Sampierto arrived in Kyiv on October 7. He was elected in July this year, and this is his second visit to Ukraine and his first visit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

“Ukraine is lagging behind Russia in terms of technology. To gain an advantage, we need to expand into space and develop space forces,” says former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny. “Dependence on satellite data supplies sometimes becomes a factor of pressure for Ukraine. The global disruption of the Starlink communications system in March 2025 demonstrated its obvious vulnerability.

“To neutralize the Oreshnik threat, we need a similar system or a system that detects the launch of a missile, calculates its trajectory, and determines the impact area. The Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have their own strategic reconnaissance capabilities,” he continues.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, the energy situation in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions remains difficult following the Russian attacks. Restrictions on energy consumption are in effect only in the Chernihiv region. “Energy operators are working non-stop… All possible measures are being taken to ensure the stable operation of the power grid under constant attack,” the report states.

A locomotive depot and a material depot Railways were attacked in Poltava, according to Minister of Community and Territorial Development Kuleba. Administrative buildings and warehouses were damaged. Fires broke out, but no casualties were reported. The attack caused temporary delays on some trains. The attacks damaged a power plant, leaving more than a thousand families in Poltava and surrounding communities without electricity.

Former Zelenskyy advisor Alexei Arestovich has been placed on the international wanted list for a criminal case involving terrorism and fake news about the Russian military, TASS reports. The first foreign president to wish Vladimir Putin a happy birthday was Heydər Aliyev; the two leaders discussed developing relations with Baku.

An unmanned vessel of unknown origin was discovered near Artvin, Turkey. The Ukrainian Armed Forces/SBU apparently attempted to attack Russian vessels in Abkhazia. And yet another Ukrainian military combat drone attempted to attack the cooling tower of the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant; the attack was suppressed. A detonation occurred, but there were no damage or injuries, Rosenergoatom reported. Three more drones were discovered on the premises of a plant in the Antipino microdistrict of Tyumen, according to the regional government’s information center, 2,000 km from Ukraine.

The Kaliningrad region is currently being closely monitored by an American RC-135U electronic reconnaissance aircraft. Before anyone else. A new special “Air Danger” alert has been introduced in the Kursk region in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, the regional task force reported. Residents will be informed of the “Air Danger” alert in the same way as a drone attack threat. The procedure for citizens in this case will be the same. There is no provision for a special acoustic signal. Between 11:00 PM (Moscow time) on October 6 and 7:00 AM on October 7, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 62 fixed-wing drones in the Kursk region, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, 31 drones were shot down in the Belgorod region, 30 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 18 in the Voronezh region, and 13 over the Black Sea. Another six drones were destroyed in the Lipetsk region, five in the Kaluga region, four in the Tula region, three each in the Rostov and Ryazan regions, two each in Crimea, Bryansk, Moscow, and Oryol regions, and one in the Vologda region.

In response to journalists’ questions about possible Russian military bases, the president’s special representative said in response to the US request for the Bagram base, “Russia does not plan to deploy its military bases in Afghanistan.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would represent a serious escalation, but it will not change the situation on the front.”

Command and staff exercises with the Uzhur Missile Formation have begun at the Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) as part of a comprehensive inspection of the Omsk Missile Formation, which is proceeding according to the training plan, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

And now a look at the front line as of 3:30 PM on October 7. Geran missiles targeted Kharkiv (dozens of incoming attacks), leading to reports of power outages (local authorities said two transformer substations supplying the city had been destroyed). Explosions were also heard in Poltava and Sumy.

In the Bryansk region, on October 6, Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Goritsy with kamikaze drones, wounding a civilian.

The Belgorod region is under attack, including from Haimars MLRS missiles: several missiles were shot down. Previously, Ukrainian forces launched subsequent attacks on energy infrastructure. Two people were killed by Ukrainian missiles in Belgorod. Two were injured in at least 10 villages under drone attack.

Toward Kharkiv, the Russian Sever force group reported the capture of Odradne.

Toward Kupyansk, Russian forces are advancing north of Stepova Novoselivka, aiming to eliminate a large Ukrainian pocket southeast of Kupyansk. Heavy fighting is ongoing in the city center, with Russian forces attempting to block Ukrainian forces from the flanks.

From the direction of Severs’k, news is coming – from the Russian social sphere – of successes of the Russian forces in the southern salient of the front and near the village of Kuzmynivka (near Pereizne).

Heavy fighting continues in the Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk directions; no significant changes in the LCS have been reported in the last 24 hours.

In the northeastern Zaporizhia Oblast, the Russian Vostok Group of Forces is advancing in the Poltavka and Olhivske areas, consolidating its positions.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian paratroopers are fighting in Stepnohirsk and Prymorske. Ukrainian forces have deployed artillery guns and UAV crews in the area, sparing no ammunition or FPV footage for each pair of our attack aircraft.

The Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) issued a statement: “Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to shell the immediate vicinity of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the nearby town of Enerhodar have again come under artillery fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This time, the shelling hit a fire station located just 1.2 kilometers from the perimeter of the ZNPP. These provocative actions are occurring while the plant has been without external power for two weeks, which is vital for its security. The power supply to the ZNPP is currently ensured by backup diesel generators. Such attacks on critical infrastructure in the immediate vicinity of the nuclear power plant are logically inexplicable. Only terrorists, who ignore all norms of international law and threaten a global nuclear catastrophe, could continue to shell in such a situation. No plant personnel were injured, and the damage was minor. Specialists at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are making every effort to ensure the safe operation of the plant under these extreme conditions. IAEA inspectors present at the plant have been informed of the incident.

Graziella Giangiulio

