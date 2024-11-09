Finland proposes to create a base for NATO reconnaissance aircraft on its territory. Currently, NATO reconnaissance aircraft have been particularly active in the area of ​​the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Europe is preparing for the post-Biden era: EU members, including Hungary, and candidate countries are not considering the possibility of talking about Ukraine giving up territories, said Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. “Everyone is very committed to continuing to support Ukraine in all possible aspects, as it has been so far: political, economic, humanitarian and military. In this, absolutely nothing changes and no one announces any change of position… No one is talking about Ukraine giving up its territory,” Plenkovic reiterated on Friday before the start of the event and added that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban “has not said anything about this either.”

From France, President Emmanuel Macron said of Trump’s victory: “The world is made up of herbivores and carnivores. If we decide to remain herbivores, then the carnivores will win and we will be a market for them. Europe must not delegate its security to the United States forever.”

Among the news that have broken through the Ukrainian social sphere is that Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrs’kyj has personally sent the military draft to the famous Ukrainian YouTuber Serhii Sternenko. Sternenko, affiliated with the far-right group Right Sector, had criticized Syrskyi, after which he was called up for military service.

The Office of the Ukrainian Presidency says: “The priority on Ukraine’s agenda for the coming weeks is to get closer to Donald Trump, the winner of the US presidential elections, before taking office,” source El Pais. Meanwhile, the number of people intending to leave Ukraine is increasing: by the end of the 2024 another 500 thousand people will leave the territory, source National Bank of Ukraine. In 2025, according to the bank’s forecasts, about 200 thousand more people will leave the country.

From Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not expect changes in American economic rhetoric towards the Russian Federation with the advent of Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, source RIA Novosti. “No, they do not expect it,” Peskov said, answering the corresponding question. Peskov forwarded to the Russian Defense Ministry the question about the presence of North Korean soldiers in the North Korean military zone and their deaths in a certain number, as reported by the Ukrainian side.

In his interview on November 7, on the twentieth anniversary of the Valdai summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “In three months of fighting, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more personnel than in a year. There are two blocking sites in the area of ​​responsibility of the Center group, a third will come soon. “A new world order is being formed before our eyes. The old world has disappeared, an irreconcilable war is being fought to form a new one.”

And he further stated: “The next 20 years on the global level will be more difficult.” “Democracy is increasingly understood not as the rule of the majority, but as the rule of the minority.” “Modern neoliberalism has degenerated into a totalitarian ideology.” “There can be no talk of a single hegemony in the new world order.” “The world needs Russia, and Brussels and Washington, which consider themselves the masters, cannot change this fact.” “The monopoly of the West is threatened and will end sooner or later, one cannot have illusions.” “In the emerging multipolar world there should be no losers and peoples, no one should feel disadvantaged.” “The world has reached a dangerous point.”

According to Vladimir Putin: “The model of one country should not be imposed on all the others.” “The world to come will not be easy,” and stressed: “There is no point in pressuring us, but we are always ready to negotiate.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 14:00 on November 08.

During the night, 17 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down in the regions of Voronezh, Saratov, Belgorod and Bryansk, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

While 7 Russian UAVs are counted in Ukrainian airspace from the northeast, in the Sumy region. A swarm of drones, at least 10 Geraniums, launched by the Russians in the direction of Odessa. Incidents developed as a result of the attack.

Since the late night of November 7, reports have been coming to the social sphere that the Russian military has launched a new offensive. According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian Armed Forces have resumed offensive operations on Pogrebki, Nikolaevo-Daryno and Sudzhu, according to another source in the Kursk region, despite reports from enemy sources about the activation of the Russian Armed Forces, there are no significant changes in the LBS.

The troops provoked a retaliatory reaction from the Ukrainian Armed Forces and continued the tactic of “burning the enemy’s reserves”, a tactic that forces the Ukrainian troops to oppose the Russian troops every day to prevent a further collapse of its defenses in the occupied Russian territories. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are forced to hold the previously occupied strongholds, even at the expense of elite special forces units used as infantry. The Russian Northern Troops Group in the social sphere reports that the offensive continues in three directions: in the area of ​​the settlement Daryno, Zelenyy Put’, Malaya Loknya. Seized settlements Orlovka, Novaya Sorochina and Staraya Sorochina. Heavy shelling with FAB-3000 continues.

In the direction of Liman district, Russian forces continue their attacks on Terny, exerting constant pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the direction Kramators’k-Druzhkivske, the 6th motorized rifle division controls the territory of the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal.

In the direction Pokrovs’k, the advance of Russian troops in the area of ​​Selydove and Novoselydivka was recorded. Kreminna Balka came under Russian control.

In the south, Ukrainian forces are trying to slow down the advance of Russian troops towards the settlement Kurachove from the south, incl. by organizing new defensive lines along the line Yantarne – Sukhi Yaly- Zelenivka.

In the Kostiantynopolske direction north of Yasna Polyana and east of Maksymivka, Russian forces advanced along the Shulich ravine and a series of forest belts in an area up to 6.3 km wide and up to 2 km deep. Attacks by Russian units continue in the western and northern directions.

Data from the Zaporozhye Front about the activation of Russian infantry in the area of ​​the village Nesteryanka continues to come in. The total advance of Russian forces, according to Ukrainian data, was 2.3 km.

Graziella Giangiulio

