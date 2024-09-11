The Pentagon refutes the statements of the Russian Defense Ministry: “Russia has intensified its offensive on Pokrovs’k, but control over the city has not yet been established,” “What you see outside Pokrovs’k is, you know, intense fighting. I don’t have specific geographical information about what Russia has taken. We know that they have had some success in the recent past in continuing to advance towards Pokrovs’k. At the same time, Ukrainian forces are showing stubborn resistance,” said Patrick Ryder, Pentagon spokesman.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially confirmed on September 10 that: “Russia has received shipments of ballistic missiles from Iran. Today we will announce additional sanctions against Iran. Putin is increasingly relying on the help of Iran and North Korea. Russia shares technological knowledge with Iran, including in the nuclear field.”

The military and nuclear knowledge between Russia and Iran has a very specific date, that of the beginning of the sanctions against Iran by the United States in the 2000s.

From Ukraine, Alexey Arestovich, critically, claims that “the peace talks in Turkey were so successful that they had already popped the champagne (…) Then Boris Johnson intervened and forced Zelensky to stop them.” The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires over reports of a possible supply of missiles to Russia. Ukrainian diplomacy expressed to the diplomat Amuzegaru the deep concern of the Ukrainian side in connection with the reports of a possible transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to the Russian Federation. Earlier it was reported that the EU will receive notifications from allies about the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia from Iran. Although Kiev cannot confirm the reports that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia at the moment, the words of the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Shmygal. At night Ukrainian drones flew to the Moscow region.

Referring to the Ankara agreements, Sergei Shoigu said: “Before the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, the Supreme Commander accepted Turkey’s proposal to abandon attacks on energy facilities, as well as on the merchant and civilian fleet, but Kiev ultimately did not accept such agreements.”

Of interest are the statements of the press spokesman of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov during a briefing with the TASS agency: “The attacks initiated by Ukrainian drones on residential areas in Russia cannot be considered military actions, this is a demonstration of the essence of the Kiev regime. Reaching any agreement with the government of the so-called Ukraine against the backdrop of the situation near Kursk is difficult to imagine. The special operation at the moment is the only alternative way to achieve Russia’s goals. The Russian Armed Forces have a plan to expel the AFU from the Kursk region, but it should not be discussed publicly. Russia and Ukraine did not have clear agreements on refraining from attacks on energy facilities.”

According to the commander of the Russian units in Kursk, Apti Alaudinov, Ukrainian units have been shooting at each other in the Kursk region, he told RIA Novosti. This, according to the commander, has been observed more than once; the Ukrainian Armed Forces therefore have problems in the interaction between the units, for the Russians.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:00 on September 10.

Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the island area of ​​the Dnieper in the direction of Kherson, now Russian Armed Forces have approached the right bank. It is expected that there will be no Russian landings on the right bank at the moment.

There is an advance of Russian troops southwest of Vuhledar although the Russian sources themselves report a slow advance.

In the direction of Druzhba, Russian forces continue to slowly break through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city. Fighting continues in the area of ​​the settlement, west of Druzhba and in Nelipivka.

After a month of fighting, Russian forces advance in the area of ​​Syn’kivka, a forest area. It is too early to speak of a direct attack on Kupyansk from the northeast. But the Russians seem to be working in this direction.

In the direction of Torets’k, Russian military have the initiative. And the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not only unable to intercept it, but also to stop the Russian advance.

Attack of the Russian Armed Forces by an infantry unit against the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces west of Zaliznyans’ke. It is reported the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces from a stronghold. Russian Armed Forces advance along the E40 Bachmut-Slov”yansk highway in the direction of Slov”yansk for more than 1.5 km.

In Vodyane in the direction of Vuhledar. Russian Armed Forces launched an attack on the Yuzhnodonbasskaya mine No. 3. And are attempting to storm the industrial area north of Pavlovka in the direction of Vuhledar. The Russian Army completed reconnaissance and capture of the area from the Yuzhnodonbasskaya mine No. 1. and crossed the Zherebets River in Makiivka. The western part of Krasnohorivka is under the control of the Russian Federation.

Graziella Giangiulio

