The Pentagon intends to simulate the consequences of a nuclear explosion on Eastern Europe and Russia, Russian sources say. Meanwhile, news from the United States comes that the US Department of Defense intends to conclude a contract with one of the local companies to conduct research in the field of the impact of nuclear weapons on the agricultural sector, according to Pentagon documents reviewed by RIA Novosti.

However, the ways of handling the Ukraine-Russia issue for the Republicans are different. “Trump’s plan for Ukraine includes freezing the front line and Kiev’s refusal to join NATO.” Vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance said this in the Shawn Ryan Show podcast.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde: “The pause in the West’s decision to strike with its long-range weapons deep into Russian territory is due to the mistakes of the Ukrainian armed forces on the battlefield.” In particular, the publication mentions the attack on the Kursk region as a mistake. The attack took Ukraine’s Western partners by surprise, who “now ask Kiev to clarify its strategy” in the conflict, the newspaper notes. The West, as the publication writes, is concerned that the conflict “is spreading beyond Ukraine, in particular to Poland and Latvia.”

EU ambassadors approved the extension of sanctions against Russia, at the same time, diplomatic representatives decided to exclude former Formula 1 pilot Mazepin and the mother of the founder of Wagner PMC Prigozhin, Violetta, from the list of restrictions. The EU will consider extending sanctions against the Russian Federation every 36 months, the Financial Times reports. The newspaper notes that the EU also does not rule out the indefinite nature of the current restrictions against the Russian Federation. The decision to review the frequency of the extension of sanctions is due to the requests of the United States, which is ready to participate in granting a loan to Kiev in the amount of 50 billion dollars using the proceeds of Russian activities within the G7.

An interview with a Ukrainian military man in captivity has been posted many times in the Russian social sphere. The Ukrainian military man is called Vitaly, and he served in the “Kievan Rus” battalion and is serving a sentence in a colony in one of the regions of Russia; he told TASS that NATO and the European Union have been “supplying” Ukraine with weapons for eight years and were ideologically preparing for war with Russia. He also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces use drugs “for courage” to reduce fear and pain. Drug supplies also come from America, the prisoner continued.

Volodymyr Zekensky said: “The Russian Armed Forces have launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region, and everything is going according to our Ukrainian plan.” The president himself also commented on the situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. “Ukraine has long been watching the buildup of troops on the territory of Belarus and controls this process.”

The controversy over the Ukrainian merchant ship that Zelensky said was hit by Moscow has also been resolved. When observing the ship and studying the finds, the ship was damaged by a Ukrainian defense missile, the merchant ship carrying grain from Ukraine to Egypt suffered minor damage.

There was a possibility of a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine in the Istanbul negotiations, admitted former deputy head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Istanbul negotiations, Alexander Chaly. “If there were opportunities for a political solution in the Istanbul negotiations… now, in my personal opinion, there are no opportunities for a political solution,” Chaly said, speaking at a roundtable at the 11th Xiangshan Security Forum in Beijing. In his opinion, a political solution could be in the very distant future.

The parliament of the new convocation of Crimea has re-elected Sergei Aksenov as head of the Republic of Crimea.

Vladimir Putin gave an interview in the late afternoon of September 12 in which he said: “Russia sees the consequences for individuals of the dehumanization of the regimes in power in different countries.” “The agenda that is imposed today often insults the religions and culture of many peoples,” and this is not right, Putin said; “Russia does not impose its values ​​on anyone, but supports its own.” The president continued.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov once again commented on the peace agreements proposed by India: “The adviser to the Indian Prime Minister informed Putin about Modi’s contacts in Kiev and his approach to the Ukrainian solution. He did not convey Zelensky’s messages to the Russian president.”

Deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Alexander Fomin, said at the Xiangshan Forum that: “The United States is engaged in the policy of the so-called dual containment of Russia and China. NATO is planning to send troops to Ukraine to force Russia to negotiate according to Kiev’s formulas. The US military experience tested in Ukraine with minor changes is being transferred to the Asia-Pacific region. The invasion of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region was carried out with the global support of Western countries; Russian weapons have fully demonstrated their effectiveness in combat conditions during the special operation.”

Switzerland can no longer try to involve Russia in the peace process in Ukraine Sergei Lavrov said: “If Bern really believes that it is trying to involve Russia in some kind of peace process to resolve the Ukrainian crisis (even if such efforts are not very obvious), then it can stop trying. We have repeatedly said that we will never participate in formations based on the unworkable “Zelensky formula” promoted by Switzerland,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Rosguard destroyed 5 strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, 50 Ukrainian servicemen were killed. The Russian counteroffensive in the Kursk region broke through the encirclement on the Seim River, German analyst Julian Röpke said. Since Wednesday, Russian troops have launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, pushed back the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the nearby village of Korenevo, and also drove the Ukrainians from the villages of Krasnooktyabrskoe, Snagost and Komarovka. There are battles for the village of Vishnevka, through which the railway passes. The Russian Armed Forces have broken through the encirclement from the east, in which Russian units were at the end of August. In the north they were cut off by the Seim River, in the west and south by the state border with Ukraine. From social media we learn that: “Visual confirmation has emerged that Russian troops have recaptured Krasnooktyabrskoye and Komarovka in the Kursk region.

And now a look at the Front Line updated at 14:00 on September 13.

In the morning of September 13, three Russian “Geran” attacked the Vinnytsia region and the Khmelnytskyi region. At least six “Geran” attacked the Odessa region; it is learned, via social media, that three critical infrastructures in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, in northern and eastern Ukraine, were damaged as a result of explosions. This was reported by the operational command of the armed forces of the country “Nord”. Another source reports attacks with at least two dozen Geranium UAVs in Odessa, Ilyichevsk, Nikolaev, Kherson, Zaporozhzhye, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia.

The attack by Ukrainian forces on the Golitsyn gas field formally ended in failure for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Several boats and landing groups lost without any visible result in the capture of the platform may create the impression of another suicide attack.

But this impression is false. The task of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was to test the Russian defense system and evaluate the Russian response to the attack. The Ukrainian command knows that the Russian Armed Forces have reconnaissance capabilities and means capable of determining the exits of the BEC. And, accordingly, they will look for them. Therefore, according to Russian analysts: “the next step will be to work on eliminating our intelligence complexes. The Ukrainian Armed Forces will try to strike from a distance or suppress our electronic warfare systems capable of detecting their equipment.”

In Torets’k (Dzerzhinsk) battles are taking place in the western part of Microdistrict No. 1. In the Pokrovs’k direction, Russian Armed Forces destroyed several bridges near the Ukrainian rear. There was information about the withdrawal of units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Ukraine to avoid encirclement. Fighting continues in Hrodivka, north of Novohrodivka, on the eastern outskirts of Lysivka, Russian maneuver groups continue their attack actions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a counterattack northeast of Novohrodivka, landing troops in the Orlivka area, which indicates that Ukrainian reserves had arrived in the battle. In the south, west of Krasnohorivka, Russian Armed Forces launched a large-scale attack on Ostroye, using, according to enemy estimates, up to 46 units of equipment. In heavy battles, we managed to significantly expand the control zone in Krasnohorivka, but the Ukrainians report that they still managed to hold off the assault on Ostroya.

In the Vuhledar area, high-intensity battles are taking place. Reports of fighting in Zolota Nyva and near Prechystivka.

In the Kherson region – shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Nova Kachovka. The Central Market was attacked, with at least 11 arrivals. Deaths and injuries were reported. 6 Ukrainian airborne UAVs were destroyed overnight in the Bryansk region. In the Belgorod region, in the Shebekinsky urban district, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was targeted. In the Borisov region, in the village of Berezovka, after two explosive devices were launched from a UAV, the roof of a private house was damaged.

In the DPR in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka, when an explosive object was dropped from a VFU drone on a car, three employees of the DPR State Unitary Enterprise “Komtel” were killed: two men born in 1983 and 1977. Another man born in 1963 was injured. He died in hospital.

