UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Peace agreements for Moscow and Beijing by December Russian missile factories in operation 24 hours a day. 5 regions of Ukraine bombed

The United States will begin deploying long-range weapons to Germany in 2026, the Pentagon said. Future US long-range strike systems to be deployed in Germany include the SM-6, Tomahawk and hypersonic weapons.

Ankara’s response is different with respect to its port: “Turkey will not allow the Black Sea basin to be transformed into an arena of military operations.” This was stated by the Turkish Defense Minister, Yashar Guler. And again from Ankara comes the news that: “Saudi Arabia is considered a possible location for the next conference on Ukraine”

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Victor Orban, said that Trump, if he wins the November elections and returns to the White House, intends to reach a solution to the conflict in Ukraine. The Hungarian Prime Minister defined the meeting with the former American president as “Peace Mission 5.0”.

Diplomats from NATO countries do not expect any progress in the conflict in Ukraine until the end of 2024, but at the same time the states of the alliance will continue to provide military support to Kiev, the American newspaper Politico reported, citing sources.

“I think they managed to stabilize [the situation] at the front, but it is obvious that the war will remain in a stalemate until the end of this year,” Politico wrote, citing a NATO diplomat. At the same time, he noted that “Ukraine will continue to receive from the West the supplies and weapons it needs for self-defense.”

US President Joe Biden held a press conference after the NATO summit in Washington. He said that he considers it useless to allow Ukraine to strike Moscow, and still sees no reason for contacts with Vladimir Putin.

Representatives of 24 countries signed a document called the “Ukrainian Treaty” on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington. Among other things, these countries promised to meet at a high level in the event of a “future Russian attack” and to discuss support for Ukraine.

NATO in its new defense plans stated the need to have around 300 thousand soldiers in Europe at a high level of readiness, the EU now has 150 thousand and must double its efforts to prepare the rest, the High Representative said EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell at a forum in the USA. “Today our armies of 27 states have 1.5 million soldiers, but only 10% of them are operational, that is, about 150 thousand. To mobilize 300 thousand people, we need to double our capabilities. This is a serious challenge for our industry,” he said.

Canada will increase NATO spending to 2% of GDP by 2032, source Prime Minister Trudeau. NATO’s secretary general expects the United States, Italy, Romania, the Netherlands and one other member of the bloc to make promises on new air defense systems for Ukraine. And in fact, France, Germany, Italy and Poland have signed an agreement for the joint development of long-range cruise missiles. The document for Military Mobility in Corridor VIII was signed. The Minister of Defense, Niko Peleshi, signed, during the work of the NATO summit in Washington, the letter of intent for military mobility along the VIII Pan-European Corridor, with his counterparts from Italy, Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

At the same time, the NATO Secretary General stated that it is too early to talk about the timing of Ukraine’s entry into the Alliance. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico assured in a video message that deputies from his party will not support Ukraine’s membership of NATO. According to him, Ukraine’s membership of the alliance would guarantee World War III.

The Chinese embassy responds to the final NATO statement and declares “it is unacceptable to mention the country in this context in NATO documents”. “We regret and strongly oppose the NATO summit statements, which increase tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and are full of belligerent language with a cold war mentality.” Their content is directed against China and is full of prejudice, slander and provocation” – Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry

Russia responds to NATO’s statement by stating that: “Russian cruise missile developer, GosMKB “Raduga”, has switched to working 24/7.” General director of the design bureau Sergey Bogatikov told the press about this. Furthermore, he talked about the new Izdeliye 720 rocket, which combines all the best design achievements.

“The NATO Washington Summit Declaration, issued by the Heads of State and Government meeting in Washington DC on 10 July 2024, has a lot to say. In fact, this is an open admission of preparation for World War III. Russia has so far reacted more than moderately,” was Dmitry Medvedev’s response to the final statement of the NATO summit. For Medvedev “Russia must do everything so that Kiev’s path towards NATO ends with the disappearance of Ukraine or with the disappearance of the Alliance, with the preferred outcome being the disappearance of both. Ukraine and NATO”, as well as vague threats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Matvienko regarding US plans to deploy long-range missiles in Germany – this is allegedly illegal.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are suggesting that peace negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine begin later this year. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated this in El Pais in a letter to the leaders of the European Union at the end of a visit to Ukraine, Russia and China. He called on Brussels to take a peace initiative and predicted that the next two months will be “more dramatic than ever”.

And again from Russia comments on the Pentagon’s plan to deploy long-range missiles in Germany: “they aim to damage Russia’s security”, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on the sidelines of the X BRICS Parliamentary Forum. “It is difficult for me to judge what NATO, the United States and Germany are counting on, in this case, as parties to the agreement and who intend to implement it, I think they hardly believe that it is possible to repeat that particular experience. the situation has changed radically,” Ryabkov said, answering the question of whether the decision to deploy American missiles could repeat the experience of the Cold War, when similar actions of the United States ultimately led to the start of negotiations on the elimination of missiles at medium and short range missiles NATO expansion into the territory of Ukraine poses an unacceptable threat to Russia’s security, Peskov said, commenting on the NATO summit statement.

The IMF expects Ukraine to have sufficient funds to repay its debt to the Fund thanks to policies pursued by the authorities and external support. Last Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed the defense agreement between the two countries. As part of this agreement, Poland has undertaken a number of obligations. Except that according to the Polish Constitution it is not valid. According to the art. 89 of the Polish Constitution, international agreements require prior consent, expressed in law, if they concern “peace, alliances, political or military agreements”, as well as “significant financial costs for the state”. According to Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm Krzysztof Bosak, Prime Minister Donald Tusk violated the constitution by signing this agreement without the consent of parliament and the president and should be prosecuted.

Poland will not respect Ukraine’s request to shoot down missiles on its territory if NATO does not support it, said the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic, Vladislav Kosinyak-Kamysh, present at the Alliance summit in Washington. “If NATO does not take such a decision, Poland will not take it alone,” the head of the Polish defense department told radio station Polskie Radio.

Volodymyr Zelensky said in meetings with EU and NATO officials that he reiterates calls to increase aid to Ukraine “15 times” and calls on allies to do more for Kiev, Reuters reports.

The question of the attack on the Kiev Children’s Oncology Hospital remains open. According to the Ukrainians hit by a Russian missile, according to the Russians by a Ukrainian defense missile. “The United States is working with Ukraine on a strong response to the incident in the Kiev hospital, said the US president’s national security advisor” Jake Sullivan. In response, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova said: “Kiev committed a deliberate terrorist attack against children, she said, commenting on the attack in Shebekino.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on 12 July.

Air alert declared throughout Ukraine in the early hours of the morning. Arrivals at Starokonstantinov airport were reported during the night. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported several Tu-22M3 long-range bombers flying over the Black Sea, ready for missile launch. Russian attacks in Khmel’nytskyi, Brovary in the Kiev region, as well as in the Odessa, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

In the direction of Kharkiv: in the direction of Lyptsi, in the northern part of Hlyboke, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are counterattacking with small assault groups in the hangar area, and the battles continue. In the direction of Vovčans’k fighting continues in the multi-storey buildings of Vovčans’k. The RF Armed Forces achieved tactical successes on the Vovcha River in the area of ​​the PJSC «Volchansky agregatny zavod» plant and entered the southern part of the city. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are attempting to counterattack further east of the Tykhe region.

Kupjans’k-Lyman: Russian troops press into the Syn’kivka area from the direction of Liman 1st, tactical successes are recorded. Russian accounts speak of expanded control of territory west and east of Syn’kivka. From the Krokhmal’ne side, the RF Armed Forces advanced towards Pishchane and aligned the flank from Tabaivka to the area north of Berestove. Positional battles continue in Pishchane. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are moving reserves to the Kup’yans’k-Vuzlovyi area.

Seversky: Russian troops achieve tactical successes northeast of Rozdolivka, advancing in an area up to 2.4 km wide to a depth of 1.55 km.

Časiv Jar: The Russian armed forces are pressing in Kalynivsʹka, tactical successes are recorded in the western part of the village in the Orlova section they advanced 2 km towards the west.

Torec’k in Pivnichne (Kirovo), Russian troops achieve tactical successes in the southern and central part of the village Niu-York (Novgorod), Russian armed forces advanced towards the center of the settlement in the Yur’ivka area.

On Pokrovs’k: The Russian military has achieved tactical successes in Voskhod and the entire settlement is under Russian control. Russian troops are now pressing in the area of ​​Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha.

On Kurachove: In the central part of Krasnohorivka, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting assault operations in the area of ​​Belinsky street. Positional battles continue south of Pobeda and Paraskoviivka.

About Vremivka:The Russian Armed Forces have achieved tactical successes in the Urozhaine region. The battles continue.

In Zaporozhzhie: There is no active hostilities.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/